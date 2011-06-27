Vehicle overview

It's easy to dismiss the Grand Marquis as a dated car from an earlier era, but it's actually the best-selling car in Mercury's lineup. There's good reason for this: The Grand Marquis is still a lot of car for the money. For about $30,000, you can get a large, rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered sedan that's every bit as luxurious as a Lincoln Town Car but costs thousands less.

A slightly more upscale twin of the Ford Crown Victoria, the Mercury Grand Marquis has roots dating back to 1975. Updates over the years have helped mask its age, most notably a refresh in 2003 that saw the car get a stiffer frame, a revised front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering. Not only did the new frame improve the big sedan's ride quality and handling capabilities, it improved its crashworthiness -- and indeed the Mercury's safety ratings are impressive.

Drive the Grand Marquis back-to-back with modern cars like the Chrysler 300C, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon, though, and it feels less agile and less refined. What's more, common features like stability control, DVD-based navigation or a high-end audio system are not available. If these items aren't on your list of requirements, however, and you simply want a large V8 sedan with an upscale ambiance that can comfortably accommodate four to five adults and a week's worth of luggage, the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis is worth a look.