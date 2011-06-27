2007 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with room for six, comfortable ride, standard V8, good crash test scores, reasonable price.
- Dated interior design with mediocre materials, old-tech underpinnings make it less agile than competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For buyers who want a large, upscale sedan with a V8, the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis is worth a look. Most people, however, will prefer its more modern peers, which are better-equipped and better-handling.
Vehicle overview
It's easy to dismiss the Grand Marquis as a dated car from an earlier era, but it's actually the best-selling car in Mercury's lineup. There's good reason for this: The Grand Marquis is still a lot of car for the money. For about $30,000, you can get a large, rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered sedan that's every bit as luxurious as a Lincoln Town Car but costs thousands less.
A slightly more upscale twin of the Ford Crown Victoria, the Mercury Grand Marquis has roots dating back to 1975. Updates over the years have helped mask its age, most notably a refresh in 2003 that saw the car get a stiffer frame, a revised front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering. Not only did the new frame improve the big sedan's ride quality and handling capabilities, it improved its crashworthiness -- and indeed the Mercury's safety ratings are impressive.
Drive the Grand Marquis back-to-back with modern cars like the Chrysler 300C, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon, though, and it feels less agile and less refined. What's more, common features like stability control, DVD-based navigation or a high-end audio system are not available. If these items aren't on your list of requirements, however, and you simply want a large V8 sedan with an upscale ambiance that can comfortably accommodate four to five adults and a week's worth of luggage, the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis is worth a look.
2007 Mercury Grand Marquis models
A full-size sedan, the Mercury Grand Marquis comes in two trim levels -- GS and LS. Base GS models come with 16-inch steel wheels (with faux chrome wheel covers), air-conditioning, a CD player, a front bench seat with power adjustments for the driver, cruise control, full power accessories and keypad entry. The Grand Marquis LS adds alloy wheels, foglights, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power seat adjustments for the front passenger, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear-seat fold-down armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated side mirrors and an overhead console with a compass and Homelink.
On the options list for the LS, you'll find stand-alone items like a moonroof, seat heaters and an upgraded audio system with a CD changer. There's also the Handling package, which provides a bump in power (thanks to a dual exhaust system), as well as an upgraded suspension for better handling. Or you can go for the Palm Beach Edition package, which includes chrome wheels, chrome-trimmed mirrors, cashmere leather seats embroidered with "Palm Beach" logos and satin-finish metallic interior trim.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Only one engine and transmission are offered on the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis. Standard models use a 224-horsepower, 4.6-liter V8 and a four-speed automatic to put power to the rear wheels. Opt for the Handling package on the LS, and the same engine is upgraded to produce 239 hp, along with a boost in torque to 287 pound-feet (from 272). Fuel economy is respectable for a large V8-powered sedan -- expect about 17 mpg in the city and up to 25 mpg on the highway.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution are standard on every Grand Marquis, and traction control is optional on the GS and standard on the LS. Power-adjustable pedals and front seat-mounted side airbags are optional on the LS, but side curtain airbags and stability control are not available. Other options you may want to consider on the LS include laminated security glass and a full-size spare tire. An alarm system is optional on both trims.
The Grand Marquis has scored well in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests. It rates a perfect five stars in frontal-impact crash protection and, when equipped with side airbags, rates five stars for front and rear side-impact safety as well (Without the bags, it gets four stars for front side-impact protection). The big sedan also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS.
Driving
Buyers seeking a traditional, rear-drive V8 American sedan with plenty of chrome trim will find the Grand Marquis to be a less expensive alternative to the pricey Town Car or the trendy 300C. True, it's not as refined as the Chrysler, but the Mercury's standard V8 provides plenty of acceleration in just about any situation, and its forgiving ride spares occupants from harsh impacts over bumps. The car's large size and aged chassis can make it unwieldy around turns, but the car's relatively responsive steering helps drivers keep it on track.
Interior
A roomy cabin is one of the biggest selling points for the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, and adults will find plentiful head-, shoulder, hip- and legroom. Bench seating allows this big sedan to accommodate up to six people. A cavernous trunk of 20.6 cubic feet will swallow any luggage they might have with them. Controls and instrumentation are simple in design, though not particularly stylish, and some of the materials are low in quality.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
