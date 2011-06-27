  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2007 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with room for six, comfortable ride, standard V8, good crash test scores, reasonable price.
  • Dated interior design with mediocre materials, old-tech underpinnings make it less agile than competitors.
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
List Price Estimate
$2,165 - $3,870
Edmunds' Expert Review

For buyers who want a large, upscale sedan with a V8, the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis is worth a look. Most people, however, will prefer its more modern peers, which are better-equipped and better-handling.

Vehicle overview

It's easy to dismiss the Grand Marquis as a dated car from an earlier era, but it's actually the best-selling car in Mercury's lineup. There's good reason for this: The Grand Marquis is still a lot of car for the money. For about $30,000, you can get a large, rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered sedan that's every bit as luxurious as a Lincoln Town Car but costs thousands less.

A slightly more upscale twin of the Ford Crown Victoria, the Mercury Grand Marquis has roots dating back to 1975. Updates over the years have helped mask its age, most notably a refresh in 2003 that saw the car get a stiffer frame, a revised front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering. Not only did the new frame improve the big sedan's ride quality and handling capabilities, it improved its crashworthiness -- and indeed the Mercury's safety ratings are impressive.

Drive the Grand Marquis back-to-back with modern cars like the Chrysler 300C, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon, though, and it feels less agile and less refined. What's more, common features like stability control, DVD-based navigation or a high-end audio system are not available. If these items aren't on your list of requirements, however, and you simply want a large V8 sedan with an upscale ambiance that can comfortably accommodate four to five adults and a week's worth of luggage, the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis is worth a look.

2007 Mercury Grand Marquis models

A full-size sedan, the Mercury Grand Marquis comes in two trim levels -- GS and LS. Base GS models come with 16-inch steel wheels (with faux chrome wheel covers), air-conditioning, a CD player, a front bench seat with power adjustments for the driver, cruise control, full power accessories and keypad entry. The Grand Marquis LS adds alloy wheels, foglights, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power seat adjustments for the front passenger, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear-seat fold-down armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated side mirrors and an overhead console with a compass and Homelink.

On the options list for the LS, you'll find stand-alone items like a moonroof, seat heaters and an upgraded audio system with a CD changer. There's also the Handling package, which provides a bump in power (thanks to a dual exhaust system), as well as an upgraded suspension for better handling. Or you can go for the Palm Beach Edition package, which includes chrome wheels, chrome-trimmed mirrors, cashmere leather seats embroidered with "Palm Beach" logos and satin-finish metallic interior trim.

2007 Highlights

Trim levels are simplified to GS and LS on the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis. LS buyers can opt for the Palm Beach Edition Package, which bundles chrome wheels, cashmere leather seats, satin-finish faux aluminum interior trim, side airbags and heated side mirrors. Mercury has extended drivetrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

Only one engine and transmission are offered on the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis. Standard models use a 224-horsepower, 4.6-liter V8 and a four-speed automatic to put power to the rear wheels. Opt for the Handling package on the LS, and the same engine is upgraded to produce 239 hp, along with a boost in torque to 287 pound-feet (from 272). Fuel economy is respectable for a large V8-powered sedan -- expect about 17 mpg in the city and up to 25 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution are standard on every Grand Marquis, and traction control is optional on the GS and standard on the LS. Power-adjustable pedals and front seat-mounted side airbags are optional on the LS, but side curtain airbags and stability control are not available. Other options you may want to consider on the LS include laminated security glass and a full-size spare tire. An alarm system is optional on both trims.

The Grand Marquis has scored well in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests. It rates a perfect five stars in frontal-impact crash protection and, when equipped with side airbags, rates five stars for front and rear side-impact safety as well (Without the bags, it gets four stars for front side-impact protection). The big sedan also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS.

Driving

Buyers seeking a traditional, rear-drive V8 American sedan with plenty of chrome trim will find the Grand Marquis to be a less expensive alternative to the pricey Town Car or the trendy 300C. True, it's not as refined as the Chrysler, but the Mercury's standard V8 provides plenty of acceleration in just about any situation, and its forgiving ride spares occupants from harsh impacts over bumps. The car's large size and aged chassis can make it unwieldy around turns, but the car's relatively responsive steering helps drivers keep it on track.

Interior

A roomy cabin is one of the biggest selling points for the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, and adults will find plentiful head-, shoulder, hip- and legroom. Bench seating allows this big sedan to accommodate up to six people. A cavernous trunk of 20.6 cubic feet will swallow any luggage they might have with them. Controls and instrumentation are simple in design, though not particularly stylish, and some of the materials are low in quality.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(67%)
4(27%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grand Marquis GS/Best Buy for the Money
Venuswymn,10/09/2006
The 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis GS is definitely the best buy for the money on the market. It's roomy, comfortable, reliable and affordable. The styling may seem outdated to folks who are trendy but hey...why change something that is already the best. Just as much room as a Cadillac DTS but much more economical to buy and to maintain. Some of the bells and whistles that the LS has are not there but those few things aren't worth the extra cost...unless you don't know what else to do with your money. I love my Grand Marquis!!!
A solid, traditional, reliable car
Paul,02/13/2010
I find the official review from Edmunds a bit irresponsible! I fail to see the logic in urging folks not to want a so- called "throwback" of a car when the Grand Marquis is a solid, reliable US/Canadian vehicle that gets the job done in comfort and safety. Competitor cars have iffy build quality are costly to repair. Does Edmunds want us to pay more for something "new" just because newness is somehow better? I disagree! I have a 2008 BMW 5 series too and the iDrive is a mess, the dopey flipper shift knob gets in the way, parts break often and it's back to the $$$hop; it's constantly nagging at me too! A lousy personality I pay a fortune for. I'll take the familiar, old school Ford V8 anyday.
great car
Kyle V,10/22/2006
I love the handling, the performance is awesome, it is one of the most comfortable cars i have ever owned, not to mention i have never ridden in a car that i have felt safer in, these cars are great
A real surprise
ripdaddy,11/03/2013
I was looking for a Crown Vic to pull my small bass boat with when this 2007 GM got in the way. 6 years old, 44000 miles, body on frame to handle a trailer hitch, $9500.00? Oh, yeah. I was expecting a somewhat clumsy driving experience. Boy, was I wrong! The suspension is tight and well controlled. The steering is precise and so smooth, too. I love driving it! I don't drive with a heavy foot so my worst mpg average for a tank of gas has been 24.6 with about a 40/60 city to highway ratio. A 300 mile highway trip yielded 28.1 mpg. The car is so nice I don't want to put the hitch on it. I feel like I got a new car for 9500 bucks. There are several like it out there, too.
See all 33 reviews of the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Can't find a used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,318.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,398.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Grand Marquis for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,570.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,811.

