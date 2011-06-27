  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
2008 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, spacious interior with six-passenger capacity, comfy ride, torque-rich V8, good crash test scores.
  • Ancient design and underpinnings, sloppy ride and handling, outpaced by newer competitors in almost every way.
Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
List Price
$8,695
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis is old, handles like the U.S.S. Nimitz and is outdone by a variety of equally large, safe and powerful competitors -- including Mercury's own Sable. Only those who yearn for 1970s-era land yachts need apply.

Vehicle overview

When is a car retro without trying to be retro? When it's the 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis. Based on an automotive platform design that dates back about 30 years, the Marquis features rear-wheel drive, a live rear axle and body-on-frame construction -- the latter of which is a design attribute kept alive in modern cars solely by the Grand Marquis and its relatives.

This old-school approach to car design does have a few benefits, namely its robust simplicity and cheap maintenance costs (which, naturally, make it a favorite of the nation's livery and law enforcement communities). But there's a reason other full-size cars are no longer built like this big old Merc -- actually, there are quite a few reasons. More modern competitors offer just as much interior room, and they deliver it in a more stylish, functional package. And by virtue of their more sophisticated engineering, most offer a vastly superior driving experience.

For non-fleet buyers, the 2008 Grand Marquis' principal selling points are its ample size, rock-solid safety performance and relatively low price. Anyone in this country who has at some point ridden in the backseat of a Grand Marquis or Crown Victoria taxi (or perhaps a cop car) knows how large the interior and trunk are. Hip and shoulder room are particularly impressive thanks to the ultra-wide body.

But compare the Grand Marquis to Mercury's own full-size '08 Sable (formerly the Montego) for instance, and the advantages fade away. The Sable's trunk is a tad larger; its rear-seat head- and legroom are more generous; and its crash test scores are identical -- in fact, IIHS rated it as a top safety pick. Plus, the Sable's about the same price, has a similarly powerful but more fuel-efficient V6 engine and a higher-quality interior, drives substantially better and has a wider array of available features. Notice a pattern?

The 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis' longtime platform-mate, the Ford Crown Victoria, is now sold only to fleet buyers. That means regular folks who still want one of these automotive relics must stick with the Grand Marquis or the more expensive Lincoln Town Car. Although the Mercury has some limited appeal, we simply cannot recommend it when there are other full-size sedans that meet or vastly outdistance the Grand Marquis. In addition to the Sable and the nearly identical Ford Taurus, other large sedans like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon are much better choices.

2008 Mercury Grand Marquis models

The 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis is a full-size sedan available in two trim levels -- GS and LS. Base GS models come with 16-inch steel wheels with faux chrome wheel covers, air-conditioning, a CD player, a front bench seat with power adjustments for the driver, cruise control, automatic headlamps, full power accessories and keypad entry. The Grand Marquis LS adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power seat adjustments for the front passenger, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear-seat fold-down armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated side mirrors and an overhead console with a compass and Homelink garage door opener.

On the options list for the LS, you'll find stand-alone items like a sunroof, heated front seats and an upgraded audio system with a CD changer. The Palm Beach Edition Package includes chrome wheels, chrome-trimmed mirrors, cashmere leather seats embroidered with "Palm Beach" logos and satin-finish metallic interior trim. A rear air suspension is optional on both GS and LS trim levels.

2008 Highlights

The Mercury Grand Marquis sails into 2008 with only minor changes to the options list. A new rear air suspension is available, while last year's Handling Package that increased power and improved handling has been eliminated.

Performance & mpg

Only one engine and transmission are offered on the Grand Marquis: a 4.6-liter V8 coupled to a four-speed automatic that sends 224 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. Fuel economy is on par with other large V8-powered sedans, with 2008 EPA estimates at 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway. However, those competitors offer much more horsepower.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on every 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis, while traction control is optional on the GS and standard on the LS. Power-adjustable pedals and front seat-mounted side airbags are optional on the LS, but side curtain airbags and stability control are not available on any Grand Marquis.

Despite missing a few safety features, the Grand Marquis nevertheless has scored well in tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It rates a perfect five stars in frontal-impact crash protection and, when equipped with side airbags, it earns five stars for front and rear side-impact safety as well. (Without the bags, it gets four stars.) The big Mercury sedan also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

Like the interior, driving the 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis is none too different from piloting one from 15 years agoor even 15 years before that. Due to the vehicle's size, pillow-like suspension and low-effort steering, it has all the road feel of a two-mast schooner. These may seem like positives to some folks, but quite simply, newer full-size sedans are easier to maneuver and better to drive, while still offering safe structures and comfortable rides. On the upside, the standard V8 provides plenty of acceleration for any situation, particularly on the highway where the Grand Marquis is best suited.

Interior

The Grand Marquis has a wide, spacious interior that can seat up to six in a pinch. Nevertheless, the rear seat is matched or surpassed in roominess by newer, better-driving full-size sedans. Controls and instruments are simple and easy to decipher, but the overall design is dated. The trunk is quite large, with 20.6 cubic feet of space capable of swallowing copious amounts of luggage or several sets of golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis.

5(60%)
4(32%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
jim5660,06/19/2013
LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Most of the reviews on the car are positive. However,if you read the Edmunds review, it sounds like this car belongs in the 19th century. What is the purpose of a car? To get one from point A to point B safely, comfortably, and reasonably economically. The Grand Marquis does all of this very well. I get 27 MPG on the highway and average 23 around town. I drive it conservatively. I'm tired of Edmunds and others running down these cars in favor of more sporty handling vehicles that corner better. What the heck do you need that for? As for interior space, the claim that the Sable is just as big is just not true. The Sable is 6" narrower. Maybe the 'experts' need to reassess a cars purpose.
Wonderful car!!
sadchevyowner,09/10/2011
My wife and I love her 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis "Palm Beach" edition. We purchased her Grand Marquis 14 months ago. It had 15700 miles. My wife had been driving a 2006 Lexus ES330 that was purchased new. It only had 18000 miles when we sold it. In many ways the Lexus was nice, but it had very uncomfortable seats. The Grand Marquis has exceedingly comfortable seats with lumbar support on both sides. Her Mercury also has the air suspension system and it rides like a dream. We would highly recommend this car. It is really a shame that it is no longer available as a new car, so my advice would be to find a low mileage late model Grand Marquis
2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
Tom Stipp,04/22/2010
Having owned and driven many late model cars, my 2008 Grand Marquis is one of the very best.Fuel mileage in the upper 20's hwy, extremely comfortable and roomy, excellent reliability, award winning safety record many years in a row. The so called experts would have you believe the body style is outdated and recommends buying one of the newer more up to date not so safe and not very comfortable boxie vehicles on the market they say is more stylish. Had you rather be in a not so safe stylish one or one that has won safety records years in a row if involved in a serious crash which could happen to anyone at anytime? I will stick to my Merc, its a great car.
Extremely Satisfied in Montgomery AL
John Kline ,10/12/2007
I had a Crown Vic with 200K miles and never spent a dime except on regular maintenance, tires and brakes, so I bought the Grand Marquis LS and get 27 miles per gallon on the road at 65-75 mph. Rides great. Wonderful buy for the money. Accelerates very well, handles well and sits very comfortable Tried the Sable, but easily made the choice. Certainly a wonderful car; could not be more pleased, I like its design, even if it is more than a decade old. I am a young 68 years old who works out two hours a day, works a 12 hour day and enjoys life. This is a car for a person with the maturity and self confidence to handle it--a person who can afford to pay more, but chooses not to.
See all 37 reviews of the 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis LS is priced between $8,695 and$8,695 with odometer readings between 64151 and64151 miles.

