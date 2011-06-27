Vehicle overview

When is a car retro without trying to be retro? When it's the 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis. Based on an automotive platform design that dates back about 30 years, the Marquis features rear-wheel drive, a live rear axle and body-on-frame construction -- the latter of which is a design attribute kept alive in modern cars solely by the Grand Marquis and its relatives.

This old-school approach to car design does have a few benefits, namely its robust simplicity and cheap maintenance costs (which, naturally, make it a favorite of the nation's livery and law enforcement communities). But there's a reason other full-size cars are no longer built like this big old Merc -- actually, there are quite a few reasons. More modern competitors offer just as much interior room, and they deliver it in a more stylish, functional package. And by virtue of their more sophisticated engineering, most offer a vastly superior driving experience.

For non-fleet buyers, the 2008 Grand Marquis' principal selling points are its ample size, rock-solid safety performance and relatively low price. Anyone in this country who has at some point ridden in the backseat of a Grand Marquis or Crown Victoria taxi (or perhaps a cop car) knows how large the interior and trunk are. Hip and shoulder room are particularly impressive thanks to the ultra-wide body.

But compare the Grand Marquis to Mercury's own full-size '08 Sable (formerly the Montego) for instance, and the advantages fade away. The Sable's trunk is a tad larger; its rear-seat head- and legroom are more generous; and its crash test scores are identical -- in fact, IIHS rated it as a top safety pick. Plus, the Sable's about the same price, has a similarly powerful but more fuel-efficient V6 engine and a higher-quality interior, drives substantially better and has a wider array of available features. Notice a pattern?

The 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis' longtime platform-mate, the Ford Crown Victoria, is now sold only to fleet buyers. That means regular folks who still want one of these automotive relics must stick with the Grand Marquis or the more expensive Lincoln Town Car. Although the Mercury has some limited appeal, we simply cannot recommend it when there are other full-size sedans that meet or vastly outdistance the Grand Marquis. In addition to the Sable and the nearly identical Ford Taurus, other large sedans like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon are much better choices.