1995 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Updated styling and an increased number of convenience features improve upon last year's model. A battery saver shuts off power to accessories or lights 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off. The mast antenna has been replaced by an integrated rear window antenna. Interior updates include a 12-volt outlet in a redesigned dashboard. Enlarged stereo controls improve ease of operation and bigger gauges improve the instrument panel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle I have ever owned
drdean,05/16/2007
266,000 miles throughout America and still going. It is such a great driving, comfortable, great milage car that we bought a second one. Got 31 mpg average on Interstate driving. With american built parts anyone can service it. A new Mazda that tried to demolish it last year by driving into it was totaled. The Marquis? Dinged on the right side, drivable. Highly recommend this car if you have kids or if you don't want to be injured in an accident. This car needs a tune up every 300,000 miles with its titanium engine, platinum plugs and gold wires. Don't think, just buy one!
Good car but sometimes expensive to fix
Joe,09/25/2006
I have owned this car for 3 years. The problems i have encountered so far: - new brake lines (rotted at 88k) $300 -steering gearbox seal (102k) $90 -pitman arm and idler arm -tie rod and tie rod end (common) -lower balljoint on driver side (VERY COMMON) -muffler hangers ($20) - new headlight lens(peeling) very common -egr valve gives code, can't get valve out, in tight space ($300 to replace at mechanic) The above problems i have encountered was mostly wear and tear and things that DIDN'T go while the car was driving it. I haven't had any problems other than maintanance items that keep the car going. I have enjoyed driving the car and recommend highly!
What a great car!
jbeams,02/13/2011
I would have never bought this car, axcept my Father, said, I am going to pick out your car, since you pick out all lemons as of lately. He pointed out the car lot, and showed me the Mercury Gand Marquis LS, said try the ones you are interested in, then take the one I am pointing out to you. I tried the Ford Explorer, lousy in snow and ice uphill, The chevrolet cavalier, wasnt all that great either, the Grand Marquis not only went through ice and snow, it went all the way up the hill. Wow.
Best and worst of a V.G. Car
tio,07/04/2005
Mechanically, best i've had! With regular oil changes and required periodic service, it has never been any problem. Bad is the elcectric window system! Absolute pits!. Changed each regulator at least twice, some 4 times (overall total 11 times!) Automatic door/window control panel went bad when i decided to get rid of the car. One other plus: mileage over 24mpg highway, (when originally bought, over 26)! This, to me was quite remarkable for V8, 5lt engine. Body had polyglycote coating and required no cleaning and stayed good with an occasioal wash. Original mileage was 19300; at sale was 83500 w/original battery installed! &, this was, without a doubt, the quickest starting car ever owned!
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
