266,000 miles throughout America and still going. It is such a great driving, comfortable, great milage car that we bought a second one. Got 31 mpg average on Interstate driving. With american built parts anyone can service it. A new Mazda that tried to demolish it last year by driving into it was totaled. The Marquis? Dinged on the right side, drivable. Highly recommend this car if you have kids or if you don't want to be injured in an accident. This car needs a tune up every 300,000 miles with its titanium engine, platinum plugs and gold wires. Don't think, just buy one!

Read more