1996 Mercury Grand Marquis Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Like its Ford Crown Victoria twin, the Grand Marquis represents excellent value. Large size, decent performance, and prices starting in the low 20's make the luxury-oriented Grand Marquis competitive with sedans ranging from the Honda Accord EX to the Buick Roadmaster. Better yet, the Grand Marquis and Crown Victoria rank highly with Consumer Reports as far as reliability is concerned. It seems that you could do much worse than to buy one of these traditional full-size sedans.
Inside, the Grand Marquis is a bit too traditional. Big poofy seats offer little support, and fake wood is slathered all over the dashboard. Controls and gauges are well placed, and Ford's new style radio offers improved ease-of-use with fewer buttons and a real life knob for volume control. The rear seat is somewhat cramped and uncomfortable; odd considering the Grand Marquis' size. However, the trunk is sufficient for all but the most demanding cargo needs.
Changes for 1996 are limited to minor engine and transmission upgrades, a new steering wheel, a new gas cap, and the deletion of passenger-side power lumbar support. The Alternative Fuel engine offered on the Crown Victoria doesn't make the leap to Mercury showrooms.
We think the Grand Marquis is a good value in a marketplace where $20,000 compacts are becoming the norm.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Marquis
Related Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons