Consumer Rating
(26)
1996 Mercury Grand Marquis Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$1,267 - $2,953
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Like its Ford Crown Victoria twin, the Grand Marquis represents excellent value. Large size, decent performance, and prices starting in the low 20's make the luxury-oriented Grand Marquis competitive with sedans ranging from the Honda Accord EX to the Buick Roadmaster. Better yet, the Grand Marquis and Crown Victoria rank highly with Consumer Reports as far as reliability is concerned. It seems that you could do much worse than to buy one of these traditional full-size sedans.

Inside, the Grand Marquis is a bit too traditional. Big poofy seats offer little support, and fake wood is slathered all over the dashboard. Controls and gauges are well placed, and Ford's new style radio offers improved ease-of-use with fewer buttons and a real life knob for volume control. The rear seat is somewhat cramped and uncomfortable; odd considering the Grand Marquis' size. However, the trunk is sufficient for all but the most demanding cargo needs.

Changes for 1996 are limited to minor engine and transmission upgrades, a new steering wheel, a new gas cap, and the deletion of passenger-side power lumbar support. The Alternative Fuel engine offered on the Crown Victoria doesn't make the leap to Mercury showrooms.

We think the Grand Marquis is a good value in a marketplace where $20,000 compacts are becoming the norm.

1996 Highlights

This distant descendant of the Turnpike Cruiser gets engine and transmission upgrades, a new steering wheel and a new gas cap design. Passenger power lumbar support has been deleted.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis.

4.3
26 reviews
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Well worth it
Bigcar,01/27/2016
LS 4dr Sedan
I was definitely sold on a town car or grand marquis and eventually found my 96 with a set of snow tires for 1400. 107000 miles. The very clean interior had me sold. I believe almost all of the parts were original. There's a lot of rust where I live and that caused some bad tie rod failure and holes in a catalytic converter. But parts are very cheap for these cars. The tie rod did last a long time without grease when I think about it. The rest of the car has held up quite well with a ball joint replacement, bad alignment, being driven miles on a flat, shocks beat to death, and what Ive put it through in snowy parking lots. Engine has never given me an issue and the transmission is smooth, as well as the ride. The power is very good off the line and my engine has some sort of ecm tuning on it. Now most everything is fixed and I only hope the frame doesn't give out, because the rest of the car has a lot of life left in it. Either way my next car will most likely be another marquis or town car, with leather.
1996 Grand Marquis
grandmarquis,04/26/2009
My 1996 Grand Marquis now has 79600 miles on it and it still runs strong. No one would guess its age (especially since new ones look simliar). Good accelaration and pick-up, lots of power. I have had to have all the O2 sensors replaced, and the mass airflow sensor has been replaced twice. It still has its original battery. I have also replaced the spark plugs. I change the oil ever 3000 miles. Fuel economy is good for the engine size but still very expensive to use for city driving (I get about 16 mpg city/23 or 24 highway)
Mercury Marquis Luxury Car
VPaul,12/01/2002
I loved my Lincoln Town Car I bought in 1989 and was confident the baby Lincoln (my marquis) would be as good. I am comfortable with it an there has been a few mechanical and electrical issues, but overall, I love it. Only spent $2,883.95 on maintenance/repairs since acquiring it in March, 1997. The damn catalytic converter croaked and it would cost $2000 to repair it. The hell with that!
Good Solid Car- Great Used Value
robert ,11/09/2010
I have had 3 Grand Marquis. A 1985 that I drove to 250 K! A used 1990 that I drive to 200K. The last car was a used 1996 and in has 98K on it. No problems a good solid cars. 2011 is the last year. This was a great car from a generation ago, well built, cheap to run, and it will be missed by me.
See all 26 reviews of the 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis

Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis Overview

The Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis is offered in the following submodels: Grand Marquis Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis?

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis?

