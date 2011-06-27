Vehicle overview

Like its Ford Crown Victoria twin, the Grand Marquis represents excellent value. Large size, decent performance, and prices starting in the low 20's make the luxury-oriented Grand Marquis competitive with sedans ranging from the Honda Accord EX to the Buick Roadmaster. Better yet, the Grand Marquis and Crown Victoria rank highly with Consumer Reports as far as reliability is concerned. It seems that you could do much worse than to buy one of these traditional full-size sedans.

Inside, the Grand Marquis is a bit too traditional. Big poofy seats offer little support, and fake wood is slathered all over the dashboard. Controls and gauges are well placed, and Ford's new style radio offers improved ease-of-use with fewer buttons and a real life knob for volume control. The rear seat is somewhat cramped and uncomfortable; odd considering the Grand Marquis' size. However, the trunk is sufficient for all but the most demanding cargo needs.

Changes for 1996 are limited to minor engine and transmission upgrades, a new steering wheel, a new gas cap, and the deletion of passenger-side power lumbar support. The Alternative Fuel engine offered on the Crown Victoria doesn't make the leap to Mercury showrooms.

We think the Grand Marquis is a good value in a marketplace where $20,000 compacts are becoming the norm.