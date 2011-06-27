  1. Home
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship
  • available high- and low-range 4x4 drivetrain
  • unmatched interior size with walk-through cabin
  • variety of body styles
  • relatively maneuverable
  • huge number of features.
  • Mercedes-Benz price tag
  • feels winded at highway speeds.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though pricier than its rivals, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is nonetheless the most spacious and refined full-size van available for commercial users.

Vehicle overview

Buying a Mercedes-Benz for your commercial van needs strike some as a tad excessive, like gold-plating a hammer or adding Dakota leather seats to a forklift. Yet, outside North America, Mercedes makes all sorts of commercial vehicles, buses and trucks included. Of course, there's also the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter full-size passenger and cargo van. Yes, it's a bit more expensive than rival vans, but then the Sprinter is also capable of doing the job better.

Depending on your needs, the 2015 Sprinter can be purchased as a cargo van with the ability to tow nearly 4 tons, or a passenger van that can seat up to 12 passengers via four rows of seating. In 2015, there are a few noteworthy additions: four-wheel drive and a Super High Roof option for cargo vans. The four-wheel drive is an exclusive in the van segment, with an available high-only or high- and low-range drivetrain, for those times when your work van needs to tackle a muddy job site. The Super High Roof is just that: super high. On the outside, the Sprinter with the Super High Roof stands taller than 10 feet, which equates to 7 feet of interior vertical space. Finally, a plumber's van suitable enough for Pao Gasol.

Storage space is another key area where the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter leads the pack. With the Super High Roof and the optional long wheelbase, the Sprinter has a rather incredible maximum storage capacity of 586 cubic feet. And, depending on whether you go with the four- or six-cylinder engine, there's a high payload capacity as well: up to approximately 5,500 pounds when properly equipped.

It's not all about capability, either. The Sprinter is easier to maneuver in tight quarters than old-school vans, while its diesel engine should deliver superior fuel economy. And while you won't find the carbon fiber and fancy leather that are in Mercedes' cars and SUVs, the Sprinter does have higher build quality than most rivals.

As you might expect with leading capability and quality though, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter comes at a higher price than most rivals, and it's worth considering the competition. The 2015 Ford Transit and 2015 Ram ProMaster are both viable alternatives to the Sprinter, with good on-road manners and large cargo capacities of their own (even if they do fall well short of the Sprinter's best). The 2015 Nissan NV is also worth a look as prices are significantly lower to start, and there's an available V8 engine that boasts a towing capacity near 10,000 pounds. But even if there are more economical choices available, our favorite van for refinement, versatility and all-around capability is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in multiple configurations. The Cargo Van matches two front seats to an empty cargo bay, while the Crew Van essentially adds a three-place rear bench seat to the Cargo Van, raising seating capacity to five. The Passenger Van accommodates up to 12 passengers across its four-row seating. Both are available in two wheelbases and two roof heights (standard and High), with a third (Super High) available on the Cargo Van.

The Cargo Van offers standard and extended-length body styles in 2500 or 3500 configuration. The 2500 can be had with the standard, High and Super High Roof while the 3500 is only available with High Roof and Super High Roof configurations.

Standard equipment on the Cargo Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, hill-start assist, a passenger-side sliding rear door, a wood cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a five-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The Crew Van (available only in 2500 configuration) gets the same standard equipment but adds a second-row bench seat and added adjacent side windows. The Passenger Van (also only available in 2500 configuration) is similar, but features three rows of rear seats, rear interior trim, tinted rear windows and eight rear speakers.

The options list for each is lengthy, but highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, a heavy-duty suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, bi-xenon headlights, a variety of high-tech driver safety aids (see Safety section), automatic headlights and wipers, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, foglights, cruise control, heated front seats, a navigation system and different front seat designs.

Cargo and Crew Vans can be equipped with driver-compartment bulkheads, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof, roof rack mounting rails and various interior storage options. The Passenger Van can be equipped with a rear heater, rear air-conditioning and rear window wipers. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter gets an optional Super High Roof that allows for more than 7 feet of interior headroom. Also added is an available low- or high-range four-wheel-drive system for Sprinters equipped with the optional V6 engine.

Performance & mpg

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is powered by a choice of two engines. The first is a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel generating 161 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard.

The second available engine is a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 rated at 188 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission and comes standard with rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive with either a high-range or high-and-low-range transfer case is also available. There are no EPA fuel economy estimates available, but given the efficiency of diesel engines, expect the Sprinter to achieve significantly better mileage than competitors with gasoline engines.

Properly equipped and regardless of engine, a Sprinter 2500 can tow up to 5,000 pounds and a 3500 can tow up to 7,500 pounds. The Sprinter's payload is similarly impressive. The 2500 Cargo Van is rated from 2,973 pounds to 3,513 pounds, depending on body configuration. The 3500, meanwhile, ranges from 3,895 to 5,585 pounds.

Safety

Every 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter comes standard with stability and traction control, front airbags and rollover mitigation. Also standard on single-rear wheel Sprinters is Crosswind Assist, which uses targeted braking at speeds above 50 mph for extra stability control.

Optional safety features include a driver-side airbag, driver- and front passenger-side airbags packaged together, front side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system, lane keeping assist and a frontal collision warning system that can also prime the brakes for maximum effectiveness if an imminent collision is detected.

Driving

There's no escaping the sheer size of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, especially when configured to its maximum size: more than 24 feet long and 10 feet high. In spite of its tour-buslike dimensions and layout, the Sprinter travels well, with its huge windshield and snub nose front end. A manageable carlike driving position and impressive handling make the Mercedes van pleasant and surprisingly maneuverable around town.

We've yet to drive a Sprinter with the new diesel-powered four-cylinder engine or with the optional four-wheel drive available with the bigger V6 engine. But given that this van sometimes struggles to keep up on the highway with the V6 and two-wheel drive, it's safe to say that speedy acceleration isn't a priority here. Indeed, "Sprinter" is an oxymoron. If you require more highway aptitude along with massive interior space, the Nissan NV is a good alternative but the four-wheel-drive option for the Sprinter really makes it stand out in the class as the most capable van for poor weather conditions.

Interior

While it is made by Mercedes-Benz, the 2015 Sprinter isn't exactly a paragon of luxury and opulence. That said, build quality is better than other full-size vans and it certainly feels modern. A tilt-and-telescoping steering column and different front-seat styles with multiple adjustments ensure ample driver comfort, while the modern control layout feels more like a midsize SUV than a utilitarian van. Buttons and knobs are a bit basic, but functional and easy to use.

With the standard 144-inch wheelbase and the standard roof height, the Sprinter's maximum cargo capacity is 319 cubic feet. However, in its largest configuration (the 170-inch wheelbase with the Super High Roof), the Sprinter cargo van has a maximum storage capacity of 586 cubic feet. The largest Ford Transit can hold 487 cubes, while the ProMaster Cargo offers 4 cubes. The Sprinter's 51-inch sliding door and 20-inch step-in height also make climbing inside incredibly easy, be it cargo or passenger van.

While the standard roof height on the Sprinter is about class-average at 65 inches, the High Roof option raises the ceiling to 78.2 inches. As if that weren't tall enough, there's now a Super High Roof option that raises it to 84.3 inches. That's more than 7 feet of interior height, and more than enough to be the segment leader.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

5(25%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(67%)
2.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

High price to pay for annoyance
Gary Lorenzen,12/08/2015
2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
I got this to replace the 3500 express van. I needed a reliable flexible unit. What a joke. You can't take the rear seat out unless you visit the dealer; if you take out the middle seats it requires two people and one of them had better be quite healthy. And watch the floor if the seat hits it or gets dragged across it the vinyl gets peeled up or cut (no carpeting). A padded door armrest would have bee nice, but most vans don't have these now a days. All the interior panels rattle when chilly outside and reach a horrendous crescendo when cold. The brakes squeal so bad people cover their ears and wince when you use them lightly. Dealers recommendation step on the brakes harder. The transmission has a mind of its own; 25 mph in a small town it won't shift until you speed to get the revs over 3000 then up shifts 3 times and then down shifts and up shifts until it gets to where it should have been in the first place (I was told this was normal...right). DEF issues are normal for this unit - 3 tries and 20 days in the shop before I could travel any distance (200 miles). Speaking of DEF problems the start countdown can not be trusted. The DEF warning goes from 13 to 5 or where ever it wants to stop. Dealers recommendation/warning "don't shut off the van". Starting issues at times (usually inconvenient). It won't start unless you keep cycling the key back and forth (hot-cold- first start- multiple starts, just whenever). No plug in for cold weather, the Sprinter needs to be parked in a garage. Bonus: keep the Sprinter in its' own house when cold and snowy and the windows will work (for a while). The top speed is limited to 78 mph, our speed limit is 80 mph. Mercedes answer "who needs to go faster than 78". I paid thousands more for less reliability and only 3 more miles to the gallon. On a plus side the seats, heated mirrors, and cruise control (when not windy) are great. If it gets a it too windy the cruise control shuts off. Basically count on this van costing you about $2.25 per mile just to pay for the thing. Got rid of it with only 9500 miles on the odometer, lost 20k in cash and damaged reputation of not being able to make it when needed. Reputation was salvaged a bit later (thanks Penske). Corporate really doesn't care and one rep kind of chuckled at my dilemma. No wonder FedEx is starting to use Transits; which is what I finally did, and am totally happy with it.
$$$$$ pit
Paul Ayoub,03/28/2018
2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The emissions system will cost tens of thousands of dollars potentially. After 90,000 the fist multi thousand dollar repair of the DEF tank/ pump occurred. At 190,000 the repairs landslides with DEF, multiple codes and poor mileage. My chevy Van was a relic yet ran and ran to 500,000. This think is bankrupting me. Repairs this year are one $5500 for the emission system. It runs at night and I cant sleep wondering when the next call will come with another breakdown and a $2000 price tag.
Piece a crap not a van, Not reliable
Stan,04/01/2016
2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Braking down all the time. i have 30 k and first engine light 8 k they replaced engine and gas paddle wiring connectors, 17 k was driving without power barely making 45mph on freeway for the whole month, replaced water pump and thermostat, now both rear doors holders a not working, Bluetooth stop working at 4.5 k what can i say STAY A WAY AS FAR AS POSSIBLE!!! U buying new car for one reason:( so u hoping drive 100 k without problems).
Don't ever buy one of these !!!
Bruce,10/16/2018
2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
I have 4 of the mercedes sprinter vans and all 4 are the biggest waste of money and down time I've ever had to deal with...excluding the trash I take out every Tuesday night!! Well perhaps that too is better. When a dealer tells you the fuel is contaminated...they really mean they have no idea what's wrong with it. Go ahead and buy one for 55k but hear me out...you WILL spend another 55k just in repairs...sensor this...sensor that blah blah blah. Run to a dodge dealer please!!! Or whomever that makes a better product.
See all 12 reviews of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
161 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features & specs

More about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Overview

The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van. Available styles include 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger is priced between $23,995 and$38,981 with odometer readings between 36296 and152531 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger is priced between $26,995 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 93340 and93340 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo is priced between $24,998 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 100467 and100467 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo is priced between $29,000 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 111259 and111259 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2015 Sprinters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,995 and mileage as low as 36296 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Can't find a used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,798.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,462.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,712.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,954.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

