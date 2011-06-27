I got this to replace the 3500 express van. I needed a reliable flexible unit. What a joke. You can't take the rear seat out unless you visit the dealer; if you take out the middle seats it requires two people and one of them had better be quite healthy. And watch the floor if the seat hits it or gets dragged across it the vinyl gets peeled up or cut (no carpeting). A padded door armrest would have bee nice, but most vans don't have these now a days. All the interior panels rattle when chilly outside and reach a horrendous crescendo when cold. The brakes squeal so bad people cover their ears and wince when you use them lightly. Dealers recommendation step on the brakes harder. The transmission has a mind of its own; 25 mph in a small town it won't shift until you speed to get the revs over 3000 then up shifts 3 times and then down shifts and up shifts until it gets to where it should have been in the first place (I was told this was normal...right). DEF issues are normal for this unit - 3 tries and 20 days in the shop before I could travel any distance (200 miles). Speaking of DEF problems the start countdown can not be trusted. The DEF warning goes from 13 to 5 or where ever it wants to stop. Dealers recommendation/warning "don't shut off the van". Starting issues at times (usually inconvenient). It won't start unless you keep cycling the key back and forth (hot-cold- first start- multiple starts, just whenever). No plug in for cold weather, the Sprinter needs to be parked in a garage. Bonus: keep the Sprinter in its' own house when cold and snowy and the windows will work (for a while). The top speed is limited to 78 mph, our speed limit is 80 mph. Mercedes answer "who needs to go faster than 78". I paid thousands more for less reliability and only 3 more miles to the gallon. On a plus side the seats, heated mirrors, and cruise control (when not windy) are great. If it gets a it too windy the cruise control shuts off. Basically count on this van costing you about $2.25 per mile just to pay for the thing. Got rid of it with only 9500 miles on the odometer, lost 20k in cash and damaged reputation of not being able to make it when needed. Reputation was salvaged a bit later (thanks Penske). Corporate really doesn't care and one rep kind of chuckled at my dilemma. No wonder FedEx is starting to use Transits; which is what I finally did, and am totally happy with it.

