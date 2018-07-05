2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior space with true walk-through cabin
- Offers hundreds of passenger and cargo configurations and features
- Pretty maneuverable for its size
- Available 4WD drivetrain
- Price tag is higher than average
- Tow ratings aren't as high as those on some rival vans
- Diesel engines lack punch compared to brawnier rivals
Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
If you're reading this, you're either curious about well-designed and -executed cargo and passenger vans, or you had no idea that Mercedes-Benz, purveyor of luxury cars, also made a big box on wheels. But whatever the case, you're likely to find that the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is an interesting vehicle.
Commercial vehicles need to be tough and durable. But they also need to be comfortable and easy to use because the people who operate them sit and work in them for hours on end. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter covers both aspects admirably.
The Sprinter has been proven to be well-built and intuitive to use, and it provides great visibility and maneuverability. The back half of the van, where all the work gets done, is available in multiple configurations. There are two wheelbase choices with different matching body lengths. The long-wheelbase model is also available with an extended body for even more cargo volume. Two roof heights are available. You can even equip it with all-wheel drive.
In addition to the Sprinter's basic configurations, you can also select upfitter options to help with hauling cargo or keeping passengers comfortable. What's not available for 2018 is the four-cylinder engine; only the turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 is available this year. Most will find its performance perfectly adequate for hauling the Sprinter and up to 5,000 pounds of trailer.
Should the Sprinter be too big for your needs, Mercedes-Benz also makes a much smaller van called the Metris. It shares the same do-it-all attitude and quality construction, but in a more compact package.
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in cargo, passenger and crew configurations. The cargo van features two seats and a large cargo bay, while the crew van adds a three-place bench for five-passenger seating. The passenger van can carry up to 12 passengers. All vans come in two wheelbase lengths. A high roof is standard on Passenger and Crew, while the Cargo can be had with either a standard roof or a high roof. Sprinters are divided into regular 2500 and heavy-duty 3500 models. All are powered by a 3.0-liter diesel V6 (188 horsepower, 325 pound-feet of torque) and a five-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive is optional on many configurations.
Standard equipment on the cargo van (offered in standard and extended-length body styles and 2500 and 3500 configurations) includes 16-inch steel wheels, hill start assist, a passenger-side sliding rear door, a wood cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch center display, and a sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.
The crew van (available only in 2500 configuration) gets the same standard equipment but adds a second-row bench seat and adjacent side windows. The passenger van (also only available in 2500 configuration) is similar, but it features three rows of rear seats, rear interior trim and tinted rear windows.
The options list is lengthy, but highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, a heavy-duty suspension, front and rear parking sensors, xenon headlights, foglights, rear door windows with wipers and washers, an Active Safety Plus package of high-tech safety aids, automatic headlights and wipers, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, cruise control, a rear cabin heater, upgraded front seats, heated front seats and a navigation system.
Cargo and crew vans can be equipped with driver-compartment partitions, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof, roof rails and various interior storage options. The passenger van can be equipped with rear air conditioning. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Sprinter has received some revisions, including slightly revised trim content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sprinter, however.
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.5
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Sprinter models:
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
- Crosswind Assist
- Can apply brakes to stabilize the van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.
