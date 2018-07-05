  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior space with true walk-through cabin
  • Offers hundreds of passenger and cargo configurations and features
  • Pretty maneuverable for its size
  • Available 4WD drivetrain
  • Price tag is higher than average
  • Tow ratings aren't as high as those on some rival vans
  • Diesel engines lack punch compared to brawnier rivals
Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?

You likely have very specific requirements for a work van. Whether transporting VIP passengers, hauling pallets of cargo, or outfitting your tall-roof, long-wheelbase model with the four-wheel-drive system for some overlanding, there's a Sprinter that's right for the job. Just match the configuration to your needs.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

If you're reading this, you're either curious about well-designed and -executed cargo and passenger vans, or you had no idea that Mercedes-Benz, purveyor of luxury cars, also made a big box on wheels. But whatever the case, you're likely to find that the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is an interesting vehicle.

Commercial vehicles need to be tough and durable. But they also need to be comfortable and easy to use because the people who operate them sit and work in them for hours on end. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter covers both aspects admirably.

The Sprinter has been proven to be well-built and intuitive to use, and it provides great visibility and maneuverability. The back half of the van, where all the work gets done, is available in multiple configurations. There are two wheelbase choices with different matching body lengths. The long-wheelbase model is also available with an extended body for even more cargo volume. Two roof heights are available. You can even equip it with all-wheel drive.

In addition to the Sprinter's basic configurations, you can also select upfitter options to help with hauling cargo or keeping passengers comfortable. What's not available for 2018 is the four-cylinder engine; only the turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 is available this year. Most will find its performance perfectly adequate for hauling the Sprinter and up to 5,000 pounds of trailer.

Should the Sprinter be too big for your needs, Mercedes-Benz also makes a much smaller van called the Metris. It shares the same do-it-all attitude and quality construction, but in a more compact package.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in cargo, passenger and crew configurations. The cargo van features two seats and a large cargo bay, while the crew van adds a three-place bench for five-passenger seating. The passenger van can carry up to 12 passengers. All vans come in two wheelbase lengths. A high roof is standard on Passenger and Crew, while the Cargo can be had with either a standard roof or a high roof. Sprinters are divided into regular 2500 and heavy-duty 3500 models. All are powered by a 3.0-liter diesel V6 (188 horsepower, 325 pound-feet of torque) and a five-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive is optional on many configurations.

Standard equipment on the cargo van (offered in standard and extended-length body styles and 2500 and 3500 configurations) includes 16-inch steel wheels, hill start assist, a passenger-side sliding rear door, a wood cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch center display, and a sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The crew van (available only in 2500 configuration) gets the same standard equipment but adds a second-row bench seat and adjacent side windows. The passenger van (also only available in 2500 configuration) is similar, but it features three rows of rear seats, rear interior trim and tinted rear windows.

The options list is lengthy, but highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, a heavy-duty suspension, front and rear parking sensors, xenon headlights, foglights, rear door windows with wipers and washers, an Active Safety Plus package of high-tech safety aids, automatic headlights and wipers, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, cruise control, a rear cabin heater, upgraded front seats, heated front seats and a navigation system.

Cargo and crew vans can be equipped with driver-compartment partitions, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof, roof rails and various interior storage options. The passenger van can be equipped with rear air conditioning. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Sprinter has received some revisions, including slightly revised trim content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sprinter, however.

Driving

7.0
This big, heavy van is slow and the brakes are less effective than we'd like, but its handling and steering lead the class. Getting around town will be easy (especially nice if you're using the Sprinter for business purposes) and off-road capability is above average.

Acceleration

6.0
Acceleration is adequate when the Sprinter's empty. Off the line, it's smooth and easy to modulate, and gears drop down well when you need to make a passing maneuver. At Edmunds' test track, the Sprinter covered 0-60 mph in 11.5 seconds.

Braking

5.0
The brakes don't inspire confidence on first use as the pedal travel is long and the brake feel is rather soft. But repeated use of the brakes doesn't seem to introduce any fade. In a simulated-panic stop, our test Sprinter took quite a long distance to come to a halt: 147 feet.

Steering

8.0
Steering feel is vague, so you have no real idea what the front wheels are doing. This experience isn't unique for the class and size of vehicle, however. The steering is well-weighted and quick enough that the Sprinter is easy to maneuver in parking lots. And the steering wheel feels good in your hands and readily returns to center.

Handling

8.0
Something this large has no business handling this well. Taking corners is a cinch in the Sprinter. And it's easy to drive up a mountain road for a delivery or a backcountry exploration. Changing direction quickly isn't a virtue the van possesses, but otherwise it's excellent for the class.

Drivability

7.0
The Sprinter is easy to drive confidently because the throttle response is smooth, and low-speed off-the-line power helps it get up and go from a stop. The transmission cooperates nicely by dropping gears readily when you need to execute a passing maneuver. The high standard roof, however, will be too tall for most parking garages.

Off-road

8.0
An optional package adds low- and high-range gearing for 4WD-equipped Sprinters. The approach and departure angles are respectable, but the breakover angle is less functional due to the sheer length of the van. Fire roads and trails will be fine so long as they aren't narrow and there aren't any low-hanging trees.

Comfort

7.0
While the Sprinter doesn't have typical Mercedes-Benz sedan or SUV levels of comfort, it does lead the segment when it comes to front seats. The climate control deals well with an empty cab in hot temperatures.

Seat comfort

8.0
Long road trips or eight-hour days spent in the driver's seat are no issue in the Sprinter. If you are a shorter driver, the front of the seat bottoms may dig into the back of your legs a bit, but there's lots of lateral support and comfortable seat padding.

Ride comfort

6.5
When the Sprinter is unladen, its cargo-minded suspension causes a lot of bouncing and shaking, and even the smallest bumps can upset it. But such vans are not designed with empty comfort in mind. The ride smooths out once it is filled with the equipment or cargo it is intended to carry.

Noise & vibration

5.5
When empty, the back of the Sprinter is like an echo chamber and every bump creates a noise. A load of cargo will surely absorb much of this noise. It quiets down nicely when cruising on the highway, but its barn-like shape and huge rearview mirrors do add up to a fair amount of wind noise.

Climate control

7.5
The climate control is simple, with three large knobs and a few buttons. The icons on those buttons are a bit small, but their logical arrangement makes them easy to get used to. Cooling such a large cabin is tough on a hot day, but even in 100-degree heat the Sprinter stays relatively cool. Heated seats are optional.

Interior

7.0
The Sprinter gets high marks for an abundance of front passenger space, a user-friendly control layout and better-than-expected visibility. It's held back by difficult entry and exit and a compromised driving position.

Ease of use

8.0
The Sprinter's interior layout makes everything feel utilitarian — from the location of the controls to the shelves above the sun visors. The infotainment screen is bare-bones and aesthetically unappealing, but it's easy to use as is pretty much everything else in the cabin.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
Getting in and out of the cab is tough even for a spry adult. The assist handles are mounted to the door, so the doors move when you grab them and try to get in. There are some nice large steps on the front doors. On the side door, there's a power-extending step.

Driving position

6.0
Driving position is extremely high. It gives you a commanding view of the road, but shorter drivers will have trouble with the height of the seat relative to the floor and the distance of the pedals.

Roominess

8.5
The Sprinter boasts wild amounts of headroom, shoulder room and hiproom. Since there are only two seats, it feels very roomy up front. This may be the "standard height" Sprinter cargo, but it's nearly 10 inches taller than the competition, which means someone 5-foot-6 or shorter can stand up and walk around inside.

Visibility

7.5
Visibility is good from the high seating position. While you don't get a great view of the bumpers, you can see just about everything on the road out of one of the many massive windows. The large outside mirrors are useful but are only manually adjustable. A rearview camera is standard on 2018 models.

Quality

8.0
Proper build quality is probably one of the main reasons you'd want to consider the Mercedes. There aren't plush surfaces or soft-touch points. But the materials are top-notch for the class, and this van feels very well put-together with no significant panel gaps or rattles.

Utility

8.5
Few vehicles on Earth are as utilitarian as the Sprinter Cargo. There's an overwhelmingly large number of tie-downs in the cargo area. Towing capacity is average.

Small-item storage

7.0
There are a few useful compartments in the cockpit, including a holder for papers on the dashboard, a top-mounted glove compartment and some strangely assorted cupholders. None of the spots are easy to reach, especially from the high-mounted seats.

Cargo space

9.0
A low load floor, a power-extending side step and a boxy frame mean easy loading access. The 319-cubic-foot cargo space is huge.

Towing

7.5
Maximum towing for the Sprinter 2500 is 7,500 pounds, which is impressive but not top-tier. Some other leading competitors can tow closer to 9,000 or 10,000 pounds.

Hauling

9.0
Depending on equipment, the Sprinter Cargo has a maximum gross vehicle weight rating of 11,030 pounds. Only a few competitors match those numbers.

Technology

6.5
Since this is the outgoing generation of the Sprinter van, there's a lot missing from the options sheet. You can't get items such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and there's only one USB port to connect your phone. Voice controls are nonexistent as well.

Audio & navigation

7.0
Navigation is clear and easy to understand. But the low-resolution screen is far away and relatively small. The standard five-speaker stereo provides decent audio quality and enough volume for music to fill the cabin.

Smartphone integration

6.0
One USB port and an auxiliary jack are both located above and behind the steering wheel where they're probably the hardest to reach. Bluetooth phone and audio are standard. Audio can be played via USB as well, but only track selection can be controlled.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.5
Technology6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

5(0%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(67%)
1.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

For business these rust -out before they run out
Greggor Budinski,09/13/2018
2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
Either very cheap steel or poor construction..........rust like crazy.
Best day of my life when I sold it
bobk,02/22/2019
2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
Constantly in for repairs, rust ed body after a few years, techs do not know how to fix just throw parts at it I purchased a Promaster after getting rid of the sprinter, so much better than the sprinter, no rust no problems, same size plus this one has dual sliding doors gas mileage is 17 mpg 3500 with gas v6
Rust like crazy
Alvin,12/24/2019
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
One star for the comfort. Constantly fixing and the most expensive maintenance
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sprinter models:

Load-Adaptive Stability Control
Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
Crosswind Assist
Can apply brakes to stabilize the van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
Lane Keeping Assist
Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van. Available styles include 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

