Overall rating 7.3 / 10

If you're reading this, you're either curious about well-designed and -executed cargo and passenger vans, or you had no idea that Mercedes-Benz, purveyor of luxury cars, also made a big box on wheels. But whatever the case, you're likely to find that the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is an interesting vehicle.

Commercial vehicles need to be tough and durable. But they also need to be comfortable and easy to use because the people who operate them sit and work in them for hours on end. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter covers both aspects admirably.

The Sprinter has been proven to be well-built and intuitive to use, and it provides great visibility and maneuverability. The back half of the van, where all the work gets done, is available in multiple configurations. There are two wheelbase choices with different matching body lengths. The long-wheelbase model is also available with an extended body for even more cargo volume. Two roof heights are available. You can even equip it with all-wheel drive.

In addition to the Sprinter's basic configurations, you can also select upfitter options to help with hauling cargo or keeping passengers comfortable. What's not available for 2018 is the four-cylinder engine; only the turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 is available this year. Most will find its performance perfectly adequate for hauling the Sprinter and up to 5,000 pounds of trailer.

Should the Sprinter be too big for your needs, Mercedes-Benz also makes a much smaller van called the Metris. It shares the same do-it-all attitude and quality construction, but in a more compact package.