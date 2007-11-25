Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

I got this van used in September 2005 and drove it home from Brighton, Co to Danville, CA. It drove perfectly fine. Fuel mileage was around 20 mpg. After 50k miles, the mileage got up to 22 mpg. Now after 106k miles, the mileage is up to 25 mpg combined city/fwy. Use it for my business and never gave me any problems. Even went on a trip from Danville, CA to Las Vegas, NV on one tank of diesel fuel. I was totally impressed!!! Everyone is always complimenting or asking questions about my Sprinter van. My kids think it's the ugliest thing in the neighborhood and refuse to be near it. Good for me, they won't bother asking me if they can use it. Will keep it for another 100k miles!

