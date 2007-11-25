Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Sprinter searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.56 Reviews
Report abuse
Wild Imaginations,11/25/2007
I got this van used in September 2005 and drove it home from Brighton, Co to Danville, CA. It drove perfectly fine. Fuel mileage was around 20 mpg. After 50k miles, the mileage got up to 22 mpg. Now after 106k miles, the mileage is up to 25 mpg combined city/fwy. Use it for my business and never gave me any problems. Even went on a trip from Danville, CA to Las Vegas, NV on one tank of diesel fuel. I was totally impressed!!! Everyone is always complimenting or asking questions about my Sprinter van. My kids think it's the ugliest thing in the neighborhood and refuse to be near it. Good for me, they won't bother asking me if they can use it. Will keep it for another 100k miles!
Related Dodge Sprinter info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2014
- Used INFINITI QX70 2013
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2012
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2014
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2018
- Used Volkswagen CC 2017
- Used Volvo XC70 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2012
- Used Dodge Nitro 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Neon Rockville MD
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Everett WA
- Used Dodge Neon Portland OR
- Used Dodge Avenger Hialeah FL
- Used Dodge Viper Irving TX
- Used Dodge Avenger Sioux Falls SD
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Honolulu HI
- Used Dodge Avenger Arlington TX
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Raleigh NC
- Used Dodge Magnum Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2016 Huntsville AL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2014 Providence RI
- Used Dodge Journey 2010 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019