Vehicle overview

The idea of purchasing a Mercedes-Benz (/mercedes-benz/) for your cargo-hauling or people-moving needs may seem like paying for Jimmy Choo work boots. Why pay so much more money when a Ford or GM full-size van can get the job done? That's a fair question. However, even if the American vans can get the job done, they quite simply won't do it as well as the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Besides being constructed of better materials and to a higher standard (though nowhere near other Benzes), the Sprinter has a number of other advantages. For one, it's absolutely cavernous thanks to its miniature bus dimensions and space-efficient design. Its biggest configuration is nearly twice as spacious as a 2012 Chevrolet Express. The load floor is the lowest among full-size vans by a wide margin, and someone 6-foot-3 can walk around upright within its rear compartment when it's equipped with the optional high roof. You can now pull off a similar trick with the smaller 2012 Nissan NV, but the max height in the American vans is around 4-foot-3.

Now, one would think that driving such an immense vehicle would be only slightly easier than piloting a rolling Parthenon. Yet the Sprinter's modern chassis design makes it far more maneuverable around town than its American competitors. In fact, the Sprinter feels pretty normal to drive once you get past the colossal windshield and short hood.

With its diesel-powered engine, this Mercedes also enjoys a fuel economy advantage over its Ford, GM and Nissan rivals. It can't come close to the power of their gasoline-powered V8s and towing capacity is limited, but torque is about on par. No one would ever claim that the Sprinter lives up to its name, but around town it gets the job done.

In total, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a superior full-size van whether you need it for cargo or passengers. That superiority obviously comes at a price, however, especially when you consider that only two years ago the Sprinter was badged as a Dodge and was about $4,000 less expensive. Now, the Sprinter is also sold as a Freightliner in pretty much identical form but with a $1,000 lower price tag. That doesn't exactly put a big chunk in the bottom line, but with a less ostentatious badge, at least it won't draw the same flack from the company accountant.