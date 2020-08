Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey

Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Turbo Charged, Diesel. CarAndDriver.com explains "The cavernous interior accommodates up to 10 passengers, or almost anything else.".

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WDZPE7CC8A5450403

Stock: A5450403TV

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020