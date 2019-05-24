5 star reviews: 45 %

4 star reviews: 11 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 11 %

1 star reviews: 33 %

Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 1st van, I'm really liking it! 18-26 mpg, business

Satisfied, MB purest , 10/23/2019

2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

Waited for 2019, happy I did. A few warranty items taken care of by dealership. January got gelled up at -30. Lesson learned-only #1 diesel and additive to prevent. Dealership covered my $1500 bill!! Seems reliable and safe for the miles I put on in 4 different states for my business. Note: seems much different than all the Mercedes sedans that I have owned. I shouldn't compare. Attention to details in chassis panel gaps, wavyness of panels, just doesn't seem "perfect". Yes, plenty of power, but that decreases mpg. It's there when needed. 18-26 mph on v6 diesel. High profile is challenging on windy days, but it has a safety slow down feature that prevents tipping. Overall, 10 months in I'm satisfied. Would recommend.

2 out of 5 stars, Miserable to drive

Gill , 06/03/2020

2500 170" WB Crew w/High Roof 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

I work for FedEx Express and we have a 2019 version in our fleet, I hate taking the route it is on because I always get stuck with this stupid van, it is an utmost displeasure to drive. Every time you press down the pedal you can count on it sitting still for at least a second and a half to two seconds before it starts to accelerate, there's no consistency either, so it's a big gamble pulling out into traffic when it's busy. There's no in-between on acceleration either, this thing either rolls along at 2mph or thinks you are giving it the beans, you try for an easy acceleration and it will just sit there while the person behind you is on their brakes thinking you're a giant a-hole for driving so slow. Once you get to speed this thing always hunts around for gears. I am trying to drive in bad traffic and I have to deal with this thing jerking and shaking me around to boot, you can imagine how happy this makes me. Getting in and out of this thing sucks too. I am usually running in and out of this thing all day delivering and after I leave the vehicle it might lock the doors on me or it might not. If I come back and hit the unlock button once it usually won't unlock the doors so I have to lock it and then unlock it to get the locks to open. The buttons on the fob don't work consistently enough to make this an easy step so most of the time I am screwing with the locks for 10 or fifteen seconds every time I enter the vehicle. I enter this vehicle over 100 times a day, you can imagine how frustrating this gets. Starting this thing can also be a huge pain. Most of the time it works, but every so often it will ask me to put the key in the designated spot shown in the manual. I usually hit the locks and it will do the trick, but I hate having to do this when I am trying to get somewhere fast. Sometimes everything will be fine and the ignition will not start after holding down the button but will turn on after I have turned the vehicle off momentarily. After you get it the start and you put it into drive, you have to pull the ebrake button to get the parking brake to disengage. The older sprinters have a lever and it's great, it takes one second to disengage the parking brake. You have to wait like three seconds for this thing to disengage because there's a complex hydraulic brake that has to disengage. It's like catching your shirt on something as you are running. Driving this thing on the highway can be scary sometimes because it tries to correct your steering while changing lanes. I've had it abruptly turn on me while I made a VERY gradual maneuver, the beginning of my merge was exactly the way I intended but halfway through it must have thought I was loosing control because it sharply completed the merge. I hate it when technology is engineered to take control of the vehicle, I NEED TO BE IN CONTROL. The technology is over the top, I just want something I can get around in without having to hop, skip, do a little jig, and say the magic word to drive the vehicle a block down the road and repeat the process 100 times a day. If I wasn't a delivery driver and I needed to purchase a vehicle like this for myself, I'd get an Ford Econoline or something similar. Something with a key. Something that wouldn't cost an arm and a leg to repair. I have no idea why Express is still buying these, they are losing so much money on time spent operating them. Maybe the one we have is a lemon, go out and drive though, it might be right up your alley.

5 out of 5 stars, What a difference a over last generation

CK , 05/24/2019

2500 170" WB Passenger w/High Roof 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

I had a 14 (lemon) and 15 (rear air issues). The 12 passenger option is gone for the 170. It is now a 15 pax. Would have preferred the 12 version so i could get more cargo room, but with 10 grandkids now, the 15 pax is probably better. Maintenance cost can be scary but I prebought this time. The interior redesign is outstanding. The driver and front passenger upgraded seats are worth it. GREAT THIGH SUPPORT. The engine is okay with the 7 speed and has better acceleration than previous version. The absence of the 4 cylinder this year is disappointing. On the 2015 with the 4cyl i got mid 20s sometimes. I got around 18 mpg on the road with the 2019. Hoping for low 20s when broken in more. Rear redesign for seats is great as well. I am hoping no rear issues like previous generation. Got rid of 2018 Transit 350 HD. Ford wouldn’t fix issues with van and wouldn’t buy back. Mercedes is well worth the extra cost over Ford. Steer clear of other makes. The Sprinter is the way to go. One drawback this year are color choices and options. Factory basically put out two colors Jet Black or Arctic White and two options packages 67K or 58K. Go for the higher optioned one it is worth it.

1 out of 5 stars, Not again !!

Tom K , 09/17/2019

3500XD 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

On my second sprinter, both 3500 dual rear cab and chassis with a service body, the first unit had multiple minor issues and then at 100k needed a catalytic converter and 3500 worth of work, the second unit needed a transmission at 55000, emissions work at 65000, and now 4400 worth of work to replace intake manifolds, the problem is very few places work on the mercedes and parts are expensive, I'm buying a ford transit now with the proven eco boost, I've had one for 3 years and has been a solid truck

