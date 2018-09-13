Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

Park Place Motorcars Arlington - Arlington / Texas

*DRIVER COMFORT PACKAGE, DRIVER EFFICIENCY PACKAGE, ACTIVE SAFETY PACKAGE AND MUCH MORE!* -- Park Place Motorcars Arlington is pleased to offer this Pre-Owned, 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter to compliment your lifestyle! Enjoy complimentary Mercedes-Benz loaner vehicles, Complimentary car washes, our world class facilities and much more! 1 owner, Clean Carfax Report, Well maintained through authorized Mercedes-Benz Service Center -- Supported with CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with confidence, as well as advantageous lending solutions by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services! We've thoroughly inspected this vehicle through our service center against a set of stringent safety quality standards to ensure mechanical integrity!__________________________________________*2018 M2PV46 $55,135*759 Graphite Grey Metallic $990VU9 Black leatherette $335*C01 Driver Comfort Package: 12V outlet at driver seat base. Hinged $575*E46 12V Power Outlet- Driver Seat BaseFJ1 I/P Hinged Lid-Center Stack BinFZ9 Two additional master keysSB1 Comfort Driver's SeatSB2 Comfort co-driver's seat*C02 Driver Efficiency Package: Becker map pilot navigation system. $1,025*E1N Becker Map PilotL16 Front fog lampsMS1 Cruise Control*C03 Active Safety Plus Package: Multifunction steering wheel w/trip $1,905*CL4 Multifunction steering wheel with trip computerF68 Exterior mirror heated and electr. adjustableH21 Windshield with Filter BandJA5 Light and Rain SensorJA6 Collision Prevention AssistJA7 Blind Spot AssistJK3 Instrument cluster with pixel-matrix displayJW5 Lane Keeping AssistLA1 High Beam AssistLD0 Overhead Cntrl Panel w/2 LampsY10 First aid kitY45 Emergency Flash Light*C05 Premium Appearance Package: Headlamp cleaning system. Bi-xenon $1,445*F46 Headlamp washing systemLG0 Head Lamps - Bi-Xenon - U.S.RL5 Wheel Light Alloy 6.5JX16X11 High Performance Air-conditioningED4 AGM battery 12 V 95 Ah 850AH08 Air conditioning rear, roof mounted*X32 Passenger Van Heating Pack 1: Fuel -fired heater booster*HZ9 Fuel-fired heater booster (17,000 BTU)H13 Rear cabin heater and ventsAR2 Axle Ratio 3.92ED8 Parametric Special Module (PSM) PreparationEN7 Audio 15 - AM/FM radio, USB, AUX, bluetooth, 5.8" screenT75 Door mounted assist handles, driver & passenger $55T85 Assist Handle-Left Rear Door $29T86 Assist Handle - Right Rear Door $29W73 Rear Door Step - Bumper, Gray $172W78 Window in tailgate/rear door with wipe/wash system $395__________________________________________* Deal Directly with Sales Experience Manager with our One-Touch Sales Process* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is included* Advantageous Vehicle Protection Policies available!* No Pre-Payment Penalty Loans up to 75 months* Very competitive rates (with approved credit and special finance needs welcomed)* Quick Approvals for most credit situations (special finance situations welcomed)* Utilize our innovative Path-to-Purchase to complete your transaction online before visiting the dealership.* VIP Shipping and Door-to-Door Delivery to anywhere in the U.S.Visit our Arlington Mercedes-Benz Pre-Owned Showroom located at I-20 & Matlock -- across from the Highlands Shopping area and just 20 Mins South of DFW Airport. It would be our sincere pleasure to assist you in selecting your vehicle of a lifetime! Schedule your hassle free and fun experience with a Sales Experience Manager today and see why Park Place Motorcars Arlington is not just Park Place, it's Your Place! 4201 Beltway Place, Arlington, TX 76018 / Your go-to Dealership for the ideal Pre-Owned Vehicle!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WDZPE7CD6JP612607

Stock: JP612607

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020