Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me
- 1,757 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$135,000
Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield - Fairfield / California
Jet Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 RWD 4.2" Pixel Matrix Display w/Chrome Dials, Additional Battery Package, CALECHE SKYLITE, Cruise Control, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Multi-Function Wheel/Display Package, Reinforced Front Axle Stabilizer, Suspension Package I.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF4CB2JP606470
Stock: 80653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2018
- 77,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$33,987$3,119 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van 3dr 2500 Standard Roof V6 144 RWD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian Black Metallic with a Leatherette Black Leatherette interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leatherette Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 8BRPE7CD3JE157581
Stock: JE157581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 26,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,992
Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield - Fairfield / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Jet Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 5 Front & 8 Rear Speakers, Cruise Control, High Performance Air-conditioning, Passenger Van Heating Package 1, Radio: Audio 15 AM/FM.Recent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 126 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CD9JP628449
Stock: AP8592
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 9,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995
Bob King Autohaus - Wilmington / North Carolina
Odometer is 26336 miles below market average! 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 144 WB BlackClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 8BRPE7CD7JE155168
Stock: M1600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 27,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,888
Mercedes-Benz Of Temecula - Temecula / California
Mercedes-Benz of Temecula is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van only has 27,183mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Mercedes-Benz includes: TIRES, CONTINENTAL VANCOFOURSEASON Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road HEATED DRIVER SEAT Heated Front Seat(s) LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel MOUNTING RAILS FOR ROOF RACK TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE Tow Hitch AXLE RATIO: 3.92 (STD) LIGHTING PACKAGE HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling CRUISE CONTROL Cruise Control TIRES: M+S WINTER Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road HEATED FRONT PASSENGER SEAT Heated Front Seat(s) PASSENGER VAN HEATING PACK 1 RIMS PAINTED JET BLACK Steel Wheels FOG LAMPS Fog Lamps HIGH PERFORMANCE AIR CONDITIONING A/C *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van . The Sprinter Passenger Van has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 27,183mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. Why Mercedes-Benz of Temecula Welcome to Mercedes-Benz of Temecula. We are proud to say we have access to a wide selection of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models. Offering a world-class guest experience and Preferred Owner amenities, we are sure to be your #1 destination for all your car buying, financing, and servicing needs. We invite you to visit our dealership at 40910 Temecula Center Drive in Temecula.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CD2JP639342
Stock: S02141A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 11,319 miles
$47,991
Mercedes-Benz of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Mercedes-Benz of Henderson presents this 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van . BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Henderson is located at 925 Auto Show Drive, in beautiful Henderson, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CD4JP645353
Stock: 40436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 61,835 miles
$34,991
Park Place Motorcars Arlington - Arlington / Texas
*DRIVER COMFORT PACKAGE, DRIVER EFFICIENCY PACKAGE, ACTIVE SAFETY PACKAGE AND MUCH MORE!* -- Park Place Motorcars Arlington is pleased to offer this Pre-Owned, 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter to compliment your lifestyle! Enjoy complimentary Mercedes-Benz loaner vehicles, Complimentary car washes, our world class facilities and much more! 1 owner, Clean Carfax Report, Well maintained through authorized Mercedes-Benz Service Center -- Supported with CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with confidence, as well as advantageous lending solutions by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services! We've thoroughly inspected this vehicle through our service center against a set of stringent safety quality standards to ensure mechanical integrity!__________________________________________*2018 M2PV46 $55,135*759 Graphite Grey Metallic $990VU9 Black leatherette $335*C01 Driver Comfort Package: 12V outlet at driver seat base. Hinged $575*E46 12V Power Outlet- Driver Seat BaseFJ1 I/P Hinged Lid-Center Stack BinFZ9 Two additional master keysSB1 Comfort Driver's SeatSB2 Comfort co-driver's seat*C02 Driver Efficiency Package: Becker map pilot navigation system. $1,025*E1N Becker Map PilotL16 Front fog lampsMS1 Cruise Control*C03 Active Safety Plus Package: Multifunction steering wheel w/trip $1,905*CL4 Multifunction steering wheel with trip computerF68 Exterior mirror heated and electr. adjustableH21 Windshield with Filter BandJA5 Light and Rain SensorJA6 Collision Prevention AssistJA7 Blind Spot AssistJK3 Instrument cluster with pixel-matrix displayJW5 Lane Keeping AssistLA1 High Beam AssistLD0 Overhead Cntrl Panel w/2 LampsY10 First aid kitY45 Emergency Flash Light*C05 Premium Appearance Package: Headlamp cleaning system. Bi-xenon $1,445*F46 Headlamp washing systemLG0 Head Lamps - Bi-Xenon - U.S.RL5 Wheel Light Alloy 6.5JX16X11 High Performance Air-conditioningED4 AGM battery 12 V 95 Ah 850AH08 Air conditioning rear, roof mounted*X32 Passenger Van Heating Pack 1: Fuel -fired heater booster*HZ9 Fuel-fired heater booster (17,000 BTU)H13 Rear cabin heater and ventsAR2 Axle Ratio 3.92ED8 Parametric Special Module (PSM) PreparationEN7 Audio 15 - AM/FM radio, USB, AUX, bluetooth, 5.8" screenT75 Door mounted assist handles, driver & passenger $55T85 Assist Handle-Left Rear Door $29T86 Assist Handle - Right Rear Door $29W73 Rear Door Step - Bumper, Gray $172W78 Window in tailgate/rear door with wipe/wash system $395__________________________________________* Deal Directly with Sales Experience Manager with our One-Touch Sales Process* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is included* Advantageous Vehicle Protection Policies available!* No Pre-Payment Penalty Loans up to 75 months* Very competitive rates (with approved credit and special finance needs welcomed)* Quick Approvals for most credit situations (special finance situations welcomed)* Utilize our innovative Path-to-Purchase to complete your transaction online before visiting the dealership.* VIP Shipping and Door-to-Door Delivery to anywhere in the U.S.Visit our Arlington Mercedes-Benz Pre-Owned Showroom located at I-20 & Matlock -- across from the Highlands Shopping area and just 20 Mins South of DFW Airport. It would be our sincere pleasure to assist you in selecting your vehicle of a lifetime! Schedule your hassle free and fun experience with a Sales Experience Manager today and see why Park Place Motorcars Arlington is not just Park Place, it's Your Place! 4201 Beltway Place, Arlington, TX 76018 / Your go-to Dealership for the ideal Pre-Owned Vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CD6JP612607
Stock: JP612607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 51,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**HIGH ROOF**15 PASSENGER**EXTENDED**3.0L V6**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 12 V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Base, 2 Additional Master Keys, Becker Map Pilot Navigation System, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Cruise Control, Driver Comfort Package, Driver Efficiency Package, Fog Lamps, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 170 WB High Roof High Roof Passenger Van Passenger 170 WB RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CD0JP624208
Stock: 31128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 31,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$41,961
Hemet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hemet / California
We're Open and We Deliver ! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger Van High Roof V6 144 WB RWDPriced to GO!!! CALL US TODAY at (951) 225-4552.2018 Clean CARFAX. Obsidian Black Metallic Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger Van Passenger 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 5-Speed Automatic Van High Roof V6 144 WB Odometer is 4777 miles below market average! Sprinter 2500 Passenger Van High Roof V6 144 WB, Passenger Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Obsidian Black Metallic, Black w/Leatherette Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 8BRPE7CD1JE157501
Stock: N7870A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 101,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995
GM Motors - Baldwin / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF1CD6JP648916
Stock: 303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,991$5,954 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
Extraordinarily Rare Certified Pre-Owned 2019 Sprinter 2500 Crew Van! LOADED! MSRP $61,802! Intelligent Navigation, Distance Regulator Distronic Plus, Basic Comfort Package 2, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Lumbar Support for Front Seats, Comfort Front Headrests, Driver Convenience Package, Multifunction Steering Wheel, 12V Power Outlet - Driver Seat Base, I/P Hinged Lid-Center Stack Bin, 2 Additional Master Keys, Power Folding Mirrors, Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Premium Package, Brake Assist Plus, Wet Wiper System, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Rain Sensor, Premium Plus Package, Leather Steering Wheel, Tray for Smartphones including Wireless Charging, Satellite Radio Ready, MBUX Multimedia System with 10.25" Touchscreen Display, Traffic Sign Assist, Instrument Cluster with Pixel Matrix Display, Acoustic Package, Exterior Lighting Package, LED High Performance Headlamps, High Beam Assist, Partial LED Tail Lights, Fog Lamps with Cornering Light Function, Chrome Grille Package, Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grille, Radiator Grille Frame in Vehicle Color, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Comfort Plus Package, Crew Van Comfort Package, Comfort Rear Seat Headrests, Two Stage Opening Sliding Door, Electric Closing Assist - Right Side Sliding Door, 3-Passenger Bench Seat - 1st Row Narrow, Stabilization Level 1, Roof Rails, Additional Battery for Retrofit - Engine Compartment, Cutoff Relay for Additional Battery, Lockable Unit in Stow Compartment over Windscreen, Interior Rear View Mirror, Front-to-Rear Outlet Instrument Panel, Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera, Illuminated Front Exits, Step Rear Wall for Trailer Coupling, Trailer Hitch, 16" Light Alloy Wheels, Driver/Passenger Door Armrests, Assist Handles for Rear Doors, Waist High PVC Side Wall Paneling, Wood Floor with 6 D-Rings, 270-Degree Opening Rear Doors, and much more! Iridium Silver Metallic exterior with a Black Leatherette Upholstered interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PF0CD7KT007370
Stock: X3060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 2,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,979$4,681 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van . BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPF0CDXKP132012
Stock: S626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 1,661 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$51,000$2,799 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Selenite Gray Metallic 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 170 WB High Roof RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 TurbodieselOdometer is 5040 miles below market average!Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPF1CD1KT003380
Stock: 5054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 6,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$43,500
Donaghe Buick GMC - Greenville / Texas
Arctic White 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cargo 170 WB High Roof RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel Local One Owner, Sprinter 3500 Cargo 170 WB High Roof, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PF1CD7KP164735
Stock: G190906B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 44,104 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$32,588$261 Below Market
Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 144 WB One Owner, Clean CarFax, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Front & 8 Rear Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500, Appointed with the Passenger 144 WB Trim and is finished in Arctic White over Black w/Tunja Fabric Upholstery inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Hennessy is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City. If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 8BRPE7CD3HE131654
Stock: CL131654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 10,362 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,981$1,989 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
***2019 SPRINTER CREW CAN, SPECIALS AVAILBLE***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PF1CD5KT008071
Stock: LS008071
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 1,452 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$51,000$2,170 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 170 WB High Roof RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 TurbodieselOdometer is 5268 miles below market average!Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPF1CD3KP083760
Stock: 5063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 12,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, TaxiFair Deal
$42,990$640 Below Market
Granite Subaru - Hudson / New Hampshire
* ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, * 12 PASSENGER, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic. Odometer is 7498 miles below market average! Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards At Granite Subaru in Hudson, NH we use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about transparency, honesty, and integrity so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (603) 888-9999.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CD0HP535050
Stock: P549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
