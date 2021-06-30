  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $44,695
  • Revised headlights and taillights
  • Driving Assistance Professional package now comes with Traffic Jam Assist
  • 48-volt mild hybrid system for six-cylinder models
  • Part of the third X3 generation introduced for 2018
2022 BMW X3 Review
Ronald Montoya
6/30/2021
What is the Z4?

The BMW X3 is a small luxury SUV. It offers more room than BMW's extra-small SUV, the X1, without being as large as its midsize X5. Our editors praise the X3 for its sporty handling, cargo capacity and choice of powerful engines. The 2021 model year brought the addition of wireless Android Auto smartphone connectivity and a number of safety features — previously sold as options — became standard features.

The X3 is set to get a midcycle refresh for the 2022 model year. So it won't be quite a redesign but rather a number of cosmetic changes and added options. The changes might not seem too obvious in the front of the vehicle, but the headlights on the 2022 X3 have been slimmed down a half-inch or so, the grille is larger and there's a revised front bumper. The rear headlights are all-new and have a more three-dimensional look, with clear turn signal indicators.

For 2022, M40i models with the six-cylinder engine will come with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This system features an upgraded starter-generator and an additional battery to assist with engine acceleration, make the stop-start system run smoother, and allow for more efficient engine operation during heavy traffic.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The BMW X3 has long ranked at the top of Edmunds' small luxury SUV ratings. The changes for 2022 are small but should keep the X3's design fresh for a few years until it gets a proper redesign. The 2022 BMW X3 is scheduled to be built at the Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant starting in August 2021 and should make its way to dealerships a few months later.

