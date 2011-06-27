Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Rear Wheels
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $23,742Great Deal | $5,767 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger83,985 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fox Ford Lincoln - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7DC8FP130797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,900Great Deal | $6,495 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo101,537 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
Arctic White exterior and Black interior. Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $25,900!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,700 below NADA Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Turbo Charged Engine, Diesel.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXCELLENT VALUEWas $25,900. This Sprinter Cargo Vans is priced $2,700 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged, Diesel, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans with Arctic White exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 161 HP at 3800 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully InspectedEXPERTS ARE SAYINGKBB.com explains 'The seat is firmer and offers far more support than those found on most commercial vehicles: ideal when it's going to be your home for the next eight hours.'.WHY BUY FROM USTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF4CC3FP106110
Stock: MJ7718A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- Price Drop$23,898Great Deal | $3,764 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo91,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131 engine powering this Automatic transmission. PREMIUM APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Headlamp Washing System, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Light-Alloy, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, HEATED & ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER WINDOW AIRBAG.* This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans Features the Following Options *BLACK TINTED WINDOWS IN REAR, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tunja Seat Upholstery, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: LT245/75R16 -inc: Kumho brand, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: When it comes to cargo, Mercedes-Benz knows best and the Sprinter Cargo Van is proof of that. With both high roof and standard roof options, choose what is right for you. A right side sliding door allows for another loading point for maximum efficiency. Plus the rear doors open a full 270 degrees for the easiest access available. A cargo van is nothing without volume and Sprinter Cargo vans are exceedingly spacious. The standard roof option has a cargo volume of 318 cubic feet. The interior height is 65 inches and the floor has a maximum width of 70.1 inches. The high roof option further extends the cargo volume to 371 cubic feet, and the extended 170 inch wheelbase options allows you to further maximize your space with up to 547 cubic feet. The high roof option increases the height to a comfortable 6 feet 6 inch maximum and you have the option of a cargo bed length which ranges from 128.5 to 185 inches. Plus, the 3,426 lbs max payload is more than enough to get the job done. The Sprinter gives you the most customization for any your endeavors, or a breadth of options for your fleet. The Sprinter Cargo Van is powered by the BlueTEC Diesel Engine which delivers more power while producing fewer emissions thanks to BlueTEC SCR technology. Adaptive ESP is an advanced system which helps to keep you and cargo safe. Featuring Load Adaptive Control and Roll Over Mitigation, it helps maintain stability and vehicle control by adjusting to conditions on the road and the weight of your payload. Plus, the Sprinter is customizable and has upfitter friendly" features like near vertical walls and a Mercedes-Benz partnership with proven upfitters* Visit Us Today *Stop by Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8DC3F5947946
Stock: MF5947946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$38,500Good Deal | $4,815 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger6,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
A true pleasure to own, our One Owner 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger Van is proudly presented in Arctic White. Powered by a fuel-sipping 2.1 Liter 4 Cylinder BlueTEC Diesel that offers 161hp while paired with a 5 Speed Automatci transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive provides a comfortable ride plus scores near 25mpg on the highway. Superior craftsmanship is evident with every detail of our Sprinter 2500 Passenger Van! It has room for nearly everything and everyone with style, safety and innovation! You'll appreciate ample room for 12 passengers and a class-leading interior standing height as well as integrated 3-point seat belts for each passenger. Purposely built, the cabin is efficient and ergonomic! Our Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been engineered with advanced safety features such as a backup camera, Crosswind Assist and Load-Adaptive Electronic Stability so you can travel with peace of mind. Sprint ahead of your competition! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7DC3FP145031
Stock: 145031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- $16,999Good Deal | $4,336 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo173,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Las Vegas Auto Sports - Las Vegas / Nevada
2015 MERCEDES BENZ SPRINTER 3500 4x2 3dr High Roof Extended Cargo Van ***DIESEL*** ***CLEAN HISTORY REPORT*** ***REARVIEW CAMERA*** ***BUS STYLE ELECTRIC SIDE DOOR with generous opening for ease of entry*** ***16 SEATS TOTAL*** ***AMBIENT LIGHTNING*** ***AFTERMARKET AUDIO SYSTEM*** ***REAR AC** CALL OR TEXT JUNIOR 702.504.5596 ***or*** DANIEL AT 702.595.4223 *Advertised prices do not include doc fee, recon fee, emission fee, state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ). All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF4CCXF5955551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,800Fair Deal | $1,600 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo2,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Net Motorcars - Addison / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CC9FP147202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,999Good Deal | $3,468 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo42,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB BlueTECWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details 888-457-1197.Becker Map Pilot, Cruise Control, Driver Efficiency Package, Fog Lamps, Lockable Glove Compartment, Rear-View Camera.As your premier Pima County Volvo dealer, we here at Volvo Cars Tucson provide for every automotive need for any Wise Auto Group customer. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for all our customers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DC3F5956205
Stock: V2029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,500Good Deal | $3,506 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo45,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Green Cove Auto Sales - Green Cove Springs / Florida
***SPECIAL CARS FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE*** ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty or claims made by the dealer. Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $99 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $499 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale As-Is, our way of selling higher mileage vehicles and passing the savings on to you. Come see why we have the cleanest cars in the Cove! Call us today at 904-531-9484 or visit us on the web at www.greencoveautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8DC9FP111143
Stock: GPFP111143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$22,991Good Deal | $1,397 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo95,818 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Mercedes Benz Of Burlington we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Arctic White 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB BlueTEC RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic BlueTEC 2.1L I4 DOHC Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DC6FP143087
Stock: X3018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $125,000
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger11,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Scottsdale Auto Group - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. White 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 170 WB BlueTEC® 5-Speed Automatic BlueTEC® 3.0L V6 DOHC TurbodieselOdometer is 61676 miles below market average!Reviews: * The Mercedes-Benz Crew Van is the perfect amalgam of Cargo Van space and Passenger Van comfort. With both high roof and standard roof options choose what is right for you. The outside features front and rear mud flaps. A right side sliding door allows for another loading point for maximum efficiency. Plus the rear doors open a full 270 degrees for the easiest access available. The standard roof option has a cargo volume of 217 cubic feet. The interior height is 65 inches and the floor has a maximum width of 70.1 inches. The high roof option further extends the cargo volume to 255 cubic feet and the extended 170 inch wheelbase options allows you to further maximize your space with up to 380 cubic feet. The high roof option increases the height to a comfortable 6 feet 6 inch maximum and you have the option of a cargo bed length which ranges from 91.5 to 131.5 inches. Plus the 2685 lbs max payload is more than enough to get the job done. The Sprinter gives you the most customization for any your endeavors or a breadth of options for your fleet. Carry yourself and a crew of 4 for the jobs requiring more manpower. Remove the bench seat for even more space when you need to haul more cargo. The Sprinter Cargo Van is powered by the BlueTEC Diesel Engine which delivers more power while producing fewer emissions thanks to BlueTEC SCR technology. The Sprinter Cargo Van complies with the strict emissions limits of the EPA / CARB 2010 standards. Adaptive ESP is an advanced system which helps to keep you and cargo safe. Featuring Load Adaptive Control and Roll Over Mitigation which helps maintain stability and vehicle control by adjusting to conditions on the road and the weight of your payload. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity, USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC3F5993137
Stock: 19136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $78,885
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo16,273 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER CUSTOM AIRSTREAM AUTOBAHN SEATING W/ ONLY 16,265 MILES, *1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, OPTIONS INCLUDING *EXTERIOR BODY KIT/ FOG LAMPS/ CHROME GRILLE, *6 ULTRALEATHER HEATED CAPTAINS CHAIRS (W/6-WAY POWER/ POWER FOOTREST/ SELF LEVELING ARM RESTS, INTEGRATED HEAD RESTS, MAP POCKETS ON BACK SIDE OF SEATS) SWIVEL FUNCTION-N/A ON REAR SEATS, *BI XENON HEAD LAMPS AND WASHER SYSTEM, *220 AMP ALTERNATOR, *TINTED GLASS/ HITCH RECEIVER & WIRING AIRSTREAM & AUTOBAHN BADGINGS, *12V POWER ENTRY STEP W/ STEP-OUT WARNING BUZZER, *24" 4.5" EXTERIOR LENGTH / 79.7" EXTERIOR WIDTH 8'8.5" EXTERIOR HEIGHTW/O (OPTIONAL) POWER AWNING, *TOWING CAPACITY UP TO 50000, *REARVIEW CAMERA W/REARVIEW MIRROR MONITOR, *HEATED ULTRALEATHER SEATS, *AM/FM/CD/DVD NAVIGATION / BUILT-IN BLUETOOTH, *INTERIOR CEILLING ALUMINUM FINISH W/ SELECT PADDED AREAS, *CORIAN SURFACE W/ INTEGRATED CUP HOLDERS SYNTHETIC PLANK STYLE FLOORING, *MAGIC SUEDE SIDEWALLS & WINDOW CLOSEOUTS INTERIOR 74 1/4" HEAD ROOM / 70" WIDTH @ FLOOR TRAVELING SEATING CAPACITY 8, *CENTRAL ELECTRONICS CONTROL SYSTEM W/ ROUTER, *SMART DEVICE ENHANCED SYSTEM, *BLU-RAY PLAYER / 32 INCH LED LCD HDTV, *APPLE TV BOX W/ AIR PLAY FUNCTIONALITY, *PRE-WIRE GAMING SYSTEM, *PRE-WIRE ROOF MOUNTED SATELLITE DISH/RECEIVER, *PRE-WIRE PORTABLE SATELLITE SYSTEMS/ CABLE SERVICE, *2 BUILT-IN MINI REFRIGERATORS WITH INTEGRATED CORIAN TOPS, *110V SYSTEM / 750 WATT INVERTER/ 45 AMP CHARGER, *2 DEEP CYCLE AMG MAINTENANCE FREE AUX. BATTERIES, *REMOTE EXTERIOR BATTERY CHARGE PLUG, *EXTERIOR 120V POWER OUTLET, *LED DIRECT CEILING LIGHTING W/ DIMMER CONTROL, *LED AISLE COURTESY LIGHTING, *SOLAR PRE-WIRE, *CENTRAL DUCTED COOLING (32,000 BTU) SYSTEM, *CENTRAL DUCTED HEATING (35,000 BTU) SYSTEM, *LANE ASSIST, *COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST, *BLIND SPOT ASSIST, *AUDIO AND VISUAL PARKING ASSIST, *HEADLIGHT HIGH BEAM ASSIST, *TURBO V-6 DIESEL, *DURABRIGHT ALUMINUM WHEELS, *FULL SIZE SPARE AND MUCH MORE.Please feel free to call the one of the Pre-Owned Sales Manager, Frank Daulerio, directly at (877) 458-2377 or call the showroom directly at (215) 646-7700 to schedule an appointment. Visit our virtual showroom at www.yourmercedes.com to view pictures and our entire inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF4CD2F5994577
Stock: RF5994577P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2018
- Price Drop$26,998Good Deal | $2,263 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo86,425 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WORKSPACE ACCESS PACKAGE -inc: Sliding Door Assist Handle, Left Rear Door Assist Handle, Rear Gray Bumper Step, Right Rear Door Assist Handles, 12V Rear Compartment Power Outlet, Load Compartment Halogen Ceiling Lights, Cutoff Relay For Additional Battery, 100 Amp Auxiliary Battery, HEATED & ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER WINDOW AIRBAG.*This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans Comes Equipped with These Options *DRIVER EFFICIENCY PACKAGE -inc: Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Becker Map Pilot, Rear View Camera, Lockable Glove Compartment, DRIVER COMFORT PACKAGE -inc: Comfort Passenger Seat, Comfort Driver's Seat, 2 Additional Master Keys, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment, 12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Base , BLACK, TUNJA SEAT UPHOLSTERY, BLACK TINTED WINDOWS IN REAR, ARCTIC WHITE, 4-CYLINDER ENGINE/7-SPEED TRANSMISSION, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tunja Seat Upholstery, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC Automatic.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: When it comes to cargo, Mercedes-Benz knows best and the Sprinter Cargo Van is proof of that. With both high roof and standard roof options, choose what is right for you. A right side sliding door allows for another loading point for maximum efficiency. Plus the rear doors open a full 270 degrees for the easiest access available. A cargo van is nothing without volume and Sprinter Cargo vans are exceedingly spacious. The standard roof option has a cargo volume of 318 cubic feet. The interior height is 65 inches and the floor has a maximum width of 70.1 inches. The high roof option further extends the cargo volume to 371 cubic feet, and the extended 170 inch wheelbase options allows you to further maximize your space with up to 547 cubic feet. The high roof option increases the height to a comfortable 6 feet 6 inch maximum and you have the option of a cargo bed length which ranges from 128.5 to 185 inches. Plus, the 3,426 lbs max payload is more than enough to get the job done. The Sprinter gives you the most customization for any your endeavors, or a breadth of options for your fleet. The Sprinter Cargo Van is powered by the BlueTEC Diesel Engine which delivers more power while producing fewer emissions thanks to BlueTEC SCR technology. Adaptive ESP is an advanced system which helps to keep you and cargo safe. Featuring Load Adaptive Control and Roll Over Mitigation, it helps maintain stability and vehicle control by adjusting to conditions on the road and the weight of your payload. Plus, the Sprinter is customizable and has upfitter friendly" features like near vertical walls and a Mercedes-Benz partnership with proven upfitters*Stop By Today *A short visit to Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 can get you a trustworthy Sprinter Cargo Vans today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8DC6F5963669
Stock: MF5963669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$34,996Fair Deal | $2,087 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger36,296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cherner Brothers Auto - Kensington / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8DC2FP140392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,995Fair Deal | $1,213 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger28,036 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**3.0 V6 DIESEL**170 WB**HIGH ROOF**15 PASSENGER VAN**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows** BlueTECÂ 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Prevention Assist, Driving Assistance Package, Fog Lamps, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, High Beam Assist, High Performance Air Conditioning Package, Lane Keeping Assist, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Air, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2015 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel BlueTECÂ 170 WB High Roof RWD 15 Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC5F5979756
Stock: 23476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-24-2018
- New Listing$17,395Fair Deal | $1,053 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo142,892 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This Mercedes-Benz is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DC3FP135240
Stock: 8076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $29,900Good Deal | $1,630 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger53,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Allen Auto Sales - Paducah / Kentucky
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans 3dr 2500 144 features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Turbo Diesel 6cyl Diesel engine. The vehicle is Jet Black with a Black Cloth interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 270-442-2023 or allenautosales@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CCXFP122492
Stock: 122492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- $30,995Fair Deal | $1,378 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger52,587 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER**ELECTRIC SLIDING STEP**DIRVER AND PASSENGER WINDOW AIR BAGS**DRIVERS COMFORT PACKAGE**DRIVER EFFICIENCY PACKAGE**ACTIVE SAFETY PLUS PACKAGE WITH PARKTRONIC**REAR PASSENGER COMFORT PACKAGE**HIGH IDLE VARIABLE PACKAGE**MUCH MORE **3.0 V6 DIESEL**144 WB**LOW ROOF**12 PASSENGER VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, BlueTECÂ 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Prevention Assist, Driving Assistance Package, High Beam Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Power steering, Power windows, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2015 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel BlueTECÂ 144 WB Low Roof RWD 12 Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CC7F5987495
Stock: 32186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $30,497Fair Deal | $677 below market
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger47,091 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Farmington - Farmington / Utah
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES 46,235! Turbo Diesel, Excellent MPG, NAV, 12 Pass, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, PARKTRONIC PKG, DRIVER COMFORT PKG, DRIVER EFFICIENCY PKG, REAR COMFORT PKG. We Offer a Wide Range of Financing Solutions and Trade's Welcome.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ OF FARMINGTON?Mercedes-Benz of Farmington is a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the pristine quality of the brand we sell. Stop into our dealership to browse around our inventory or pick our your new luxury car today at 555 N. West Bourne Circle in Farmington, UT or call us at (801) 447-3300.OPTION PACKAGESREAR PASSENGER COMFORT PACKAGE Rear Air Conditioning, Cupholder In Passenger Compartment, Right Rear Seat Armrest, Rear Gray Bumper Step, Left Rear Seat Armrest, Convenience Lighting In Load/Pass, Compartments, DRIVER EFFICIENCY PACKAGE Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Becker Map Pilot Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Lockable Glove Compartment, PARKTRONIC PACKAGE Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Parktronic System (PTS), 6-CYLINDER ENGINE/5-SPEED TRANSMISSION Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Engine: 3.0L V6 BlueTEC Turbo Diesel, Battery 12V/100 Amp, V6 Badge On Right Rear Cargo Door, Alternator 14 V/220 A, DRIVER COMFORT PACKAGE Comfort Passenger Seat, Comfort Driver's Seat, 2 Additional Master Keys, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment, 12 V Power Outlet Driver Seat Base, MULTI-FUNCTION WHEEL/DISPLAY PACKAGE Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Instrument Cluster w/Pixel-Matrix Display.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CC8FP130073
Stock: 5MP9233A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-02-2019