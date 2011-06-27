Vehicle overview

While most cars, SUVs and minivans last roughly five to six years between generations, full-size utilitarian vans are like those 100-year-old crocodiles that live on while the rest of the animal kingdom dies away. When a new van shows up, such as the 2007 Dodge Sprinter, it's a rare occasion. Although the last-generation Sprinter arrived in the U.S. in 2003, it had previously been sold around the world as a Mercedes-Benz since 1995. That vehicle was already a revolutionary step beyond its aged General Motors and Ford competition, and the new model increases that disparity even more.

The 2007 Dodge Sprinter's clear advantages are in the realms of passenger comfort, cargo capacity, body configurations and driving dynamics. Just a quick visual inspection of the Sprinter reveals how different it is. Its radically sloped front end, long wheelbase and tall body make it look like a good Beckham kick could knock it over, yet it's just as wide as the GM and Ford models, and handles more like a midsize SUV than a plumber's van. A further examination of the Sprinter's dimensions reveals a standard wheelbase longer than the Econoline's extended wheelbase, and at 273 inches, the largest Dodge Sprinter is almost 2.5 feet longer than the biggest GM van.

As before, the German-built Sprinter is the only full-size van to offer a choice of factory roof heights. The high-roof option provides an impressive 76 inches of height, allowing a 6-foot-3-inch person to walk upright. To accomplish the same task, Econoline and Express/Savanna passengers would have to be no taller than 4-foot-4, which is why these vans require an aftermarket conversion for use as a passenger shuttle.

One of our few complaints about the previous-generation Sprinter was its weak diesel inline-5 engine and limited towing capacity. Although that engine had enough torque for city driving, its meager 154 horsepower caused it to quickly lose its verve at highway speeds. A new 3.0-liter diesel V6 is standard this year. It only increases torque by 29 pound-feet (horsepower remains the same), but a newly optional 254-hp gasoline-fueled V6 should be adequate for those who do more freeway driving. Towing capacity remains the same 5,000 pounds, which is about half of the max for the domestic vans.

Overall, we think the redesigned 2007 Dodge Sprinter should be an appealing choice for many full-size van buyers. Despite being a little underpowered and pricey compared to the V8-powered GM and Ford vans, the Sprinter's multiple large body styles and quality construction make it an excellent choice in this segment, especially for commercial use or urban-based customers looking for the most maneuverable and fuel-efficient full-size people mover.