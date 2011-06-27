  1. Home
2007 Dodge Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple large body styles, walk-around interior, stellar fuel economy for a full-size van, superior maneuverability, Mercedes build quality.
  • Higher initial cost than competitors, neither engine choice offers the power and towing capacity of a V8.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although pricier and less powerful than GM and Ford's full-size vans, the 2007 Dodge Sprinter is a thoroughly modern take on this utilitarian class of vehicles with class-leading interior space, body configurations, fuel economy and maneuverability.

Vehicle overview

While most cars, SUVs and minivans last roughly five to six years between generations, full-size utilitarian vans are like those 100-year-old crocodiles that live on while the rest of the animal kingdom dies away. When a new van shows up, such as the 2007 Dodge Sprinter, it's a rare occasion. Although the last-generation Sprinter arrived in the U.S. in 2003, it had previously been sold around the world as a Mercedes-Benz since 1995. That vehicle was already a revolutionary step beyond its aged General Motors and Ford competition, and the new model increases that disparity even more.

The 2007 Dodge Sprinter's clear advantages are in the realms of passenger comfort, cargo capacity, body configurations and driving dynamics. Just a quick visual inspection of the Sprinter reveals how different it is. Its radically sloped front end, long wheelbase and tall body make it look like a good Beckham kick could knock it over, yet it's just as wide as the GM and Ford models, and handles more like a midsize SUV than a plumber's van. A further examination of the Sprinter's dimensions reveals a standard wheelbase longer than the Econoline's extended wheelbase, and at 273 inches, the largest Dodge Sprinter is almost 2.5 feet longer than the biggest GM van.

As before, the German-built Sprinter is the only full-size van to offer a choice of factory roof heights. The high-roof option provides an impressive 76 inches of height, allowing a 6-foot-3-inch person to walk upright. To accomplish the same task, Econoline and Express/Savanna passengers would have to be no taller than 4-foot-4, which is why these vans require an aftermarket conversion for use as a passenger shuttle.

One of our few complaints about the previous-generation Sprinter was its weak diesel inline-5 engine and limited towing capacity. Although that engine had enough torque for city driving, its meager 154 horsepower caused it to quickly lose its verve at highway speeds. A new 3.0-liter diesel V6 is standard this year. It only increases torque by 29 pound-feet (horsepower remains the same), but a newly optional 254-hp gasoline-fueled V6 should be adequate for those who do more freeway driving. Towing capacity remains the same 5,000 pounds, which is about half of the max for the domestic vans.

Overall, we think the redesigned 2007 Dodge Sprinter should be an appealing choice for many full-size van buyers. Despite being a little underpowered and pricey compared to the V8-powered GM and Ford vans, the Sprinter's multiple large body styles and quality construction make it an excellent choice in this segment, especially for commercial use or urban-based customers looking for the most maneuverable and fuel-efficient full-size people mover.

2007 Dodge Sprinter models

The 2007 Dodge Sprinter is a full-size passenger van. Body style choices are numerous, with two wheelbases (144 and 170 inches), two body lengths (233 and 273 inches) and two roof heights (standard and high). In addition to the driver and front passenger, seating arrangements include a two- or three-passenger first row, a two-passenger second row and a three-passenger third row. All body styles come standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding door, wide-angle mirrors, a tilt/telescoping steering column, automatic climate control, rear heating ducts and a CD player.

The Sprinter is designed to be customizable for an individual buyer's needs, so a long list of options in à la carte and package form are available. These include cruise control, bi-xenon headlamps, foglamps, automatic headlamps and wipers, power-folding mirrors, 90-percent rear window tint, sliding rear windows, power window vents, a sunroof, a rear parking camera, front/rear parking sensors, multiple styles of driver seats, front seat heaters, passenger armrests, rear-seat cupholders and an upgraded audio system with integrated phone connectivity.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Dodge Sprinter has been completely redesigned. This full-size van is now longer and wider, and Dodge is again offering a high-roof variation that provides more than 6 feet of interior stand-up height. The previous-generation Sprinter's five-cylinder turbodiesel engine has been replaced by a more powerful turbodiesel V6, and an optional 3.5-liter gasoline V6 has been added for those looking for more highway-friendly horsepower. The exterior has undergone evolutionary changes, but the interior has been brought into this decade with new Mercedes-Benz switchgear, larger rear windows and a tilt/telescoping steering column.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Sprinter comes standard with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 making 154 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. It gets fuel economy in the mid-20s, which is dramatically better than its competition. New for 2007 is an optional 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with 254 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come standard with a five-speed automatic with an automanual mode. Properly equipped, the passenger version of the Sprinter can tow 5,000 pounds.

Safety

All 2007 Dodge Sprinters come standard with stability control, traction control and antilock disc brakes. Dodge says that it's specifically tailored the Sprinter's stability control system to compensate for shifting cargo loads and the vehicle's tall center of gravity. Optional safety equipment includes front-seat side and head curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Driving

We have yet to drive the new 2007 Dodge Sprinter. However, if its previous version is any indication, we fully expect this vehicle to be the best-driving full-size van available. Handling and maneuverability will likely be better than you might expect given its high profile and large size. The only disappointment will likely be engine power. Though both engines are certainly adequate around town, a full load of passengers will overtax the modest capabilities of the engines at higher speeds.

Interior

With the exception of the Dodge logo on its steering wheel, the Sprinter's interior is pretty much identical to the Mercedes-Benz version sold elsewhere in the world. Build quality is, therefore, far better than anything else in this class and actually superior to some other Dodge vehicles. Four front seat styles with multiple adjustments ensure decent comfort, and overall ergonomics give the impression of driving an SUV instead of a gigantic van. The old Sprinter's city bus steering column has been thankfully replaced with a new tilt/telescoping setup.

For passengers, the 2 additional inches of width increases shoulder space, while the new high roof option with its 6-foot-4-inch cabin height makes the Sprinter an ideal choice for passenger shuttles. There are multiple seating arrangements available depending on body length and the desired passenger capacity. With its 51-inch sliding door opening and class-leading 20-inch step-up height, getting in and out of the three possible rows is easy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Sprinter.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Total Lemmon
Mike,12/21/2015
2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I work for a company that has/had (unloading these POSes) a fleet of these vehicles 2007-2009 with an average mileage of 275k. They are all P.O.S. Constantly breaking down with transmission, trans-axal, and drive train problems even with regular maintenance, along with little stuff like the door locks braking and door hinges seizing up. Moisture builds up under the plastic body panels and rust away the body. Computer keeps putting the engine into "Limp mode", these things are mechanics dream. They are all having problems one way or another. Don't buy unless you like to work on an overly complicated cargo van or like to pay out the 'A' for someone else to fix!
Service on Mercedes diesel turbo 5
jdh,09/18/2010
Terrible availability of service. Not all Dodge dealers work on Sprinters. Mercedes won't touch them. Had no service for blown resonator on turbo in N. CA. Towed Yreka 100 mi to Redding. No service Mercedes or Dodge. Drove 200+ mi to Sacramento @ 45mph. Few dealers work on this engine. Everyone passes buck on engine. Unless Dodge or Mercedes picks up responsibility on engine would not buy again. Have RV. 16 mpg. Nice, but if you are stuck in Palucaville and need service you are out of luck. Freight-liner wouldn't work on RV either since Dodge will not give them any warranty work.
DO NOT BUY!!!
jjaskot,07/12/2012
I run a fleet of 6 sprinters. I have 2- 2004 models and had relative success with them. We service high end appliances and the exterior design and styling definitely appealed to us. We then bought 4 2007 model and have regretted that decision ever since. We have made repair after repair on all of the new vans. It honestly seems like the improvements involved just TOO MUCH technology. TOO Many Sensors and TOO many complicated electronics. Our maintenance bills on these 5 vans have gotten to the point where we just want to unload all of them. I wouldnt recommend the newer generations Sprinters to my worst enemy.
The real scoop on a Sprinter passenger van
Patrick Thiel,01/14/2019
2500 144 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
The van is a 144 passenger low roof 2500 3.0 diesel. These Van's are superior to anything built in terms of quality, safety, reliability, longevity and functionality. They lack for traction in snow or mud unless you go 4wd or have a load. The engines and transmissions are long lived. 500,000 to 600,000 miles is reasonable to expect from this quality of a Mercedes product. Buying used in the 140,000 mile range is the best dollar per mile value. There is a real advantage to units with the Assyst diagnostic package, so buy a unit with the steering wheel controls if you can! My oil change intervals with 70% highway miles have been 15,000 (Mobil 1 always). My 07 is at 321,000 miles and finally needing a starter and power steering pump. The engine is as good as when it was new with oil consumption 1 qt per 15k (same as new). My 04 had 240,000 upon trade in and my 08 had 262,000- all 3 solid with only starter, alternator or water pump replacements. My average fuel economy is 20-21mpg (23 on the '04) with ton and a half loads. Dealers charge double for parts so do the work yourself using better quality parts and spare no cost to use the proper fluids. Check forums for information. Use a dealer to do transmission services at between 50k to 100k. I have not personally known a transmission to go bad in these units. The transmission filters are so good they will start to plug up and seem that there is transmission trouble. Just service the trans and tell any pessimistic mechanic you will see them for the next service, and the next... Visibility is the best. Acceleration will surprise you. The engines are turned down at the factory and they still perform well unchipped. I sometimes have hours of ideling per trip to keep produce warm in winter without much affect adversely on the motor over these many miles.
See all 9 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Sprinter
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3400 rpm
More about the 2007 Dodge Sprinter

Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van. Available styles include 2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 2500 144 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

