Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews

I got this to replace the 3500 express van. I needed a reliable flexible unit. What a joke. You can't take the rear seat out unless you visit the dealer; if you take out the middle seats it requires two people and one of them had better be quite healthy. And watch the floor if the seat hits it or gets dragged across it the vinyl gets peeled up or cut (no carpeting). A padded door armrest would have bee nice, but most vans don't have these now a days. All the interior panels rattle when chilly outside and reach a horrendous crescendo when cold. The brakes squeal so bad people cover their ears and wince when you use them lightly. Dealers recommendation step on the brakes harder. The transmission has a mind of its own; 25 mph in a small town it won't shift until you speed to get the revs over 3000 then up shifts 3 times and then down shifts and up shifts until it gets to where it should have been in the first place (I was told this was normal...right). DEF issues are normal for this unit - 3 tries and 20 days in the shop before I could travel any distance (200 miles). Speaking of DEF problems the start countdown can not be trusted. The DEF warning goes from 13 to 5 or where ever it wants to stop. Dealers recommendation/warning "don't shut off the van". Starting issues at times (usually inconvenient). It won't start unless you keep cycling the key back and forth (hot-cold- first start- multiple starts, just whenever). No plug in for cold weather, the Sprinter needs to be parked in a garage. Bonus: keep the Sprinter in its' own house when cold and snowy and the windows will work (for a while). The top speed is limited to 78 mph, our speed limit is 80 mph. Mercedes answer "who needs to go faster than 78". I paid thousands more for less reliability and only 3 more miles to the gallon. On a plus side the seats, heated mirrors, and cruise control (when not windy) are great. If it gets a it too windy the cruise control shuts off. Basically count on this van costing you about $2.25 per mile just to pay for the thing. Got rid of it with only 9500 miles on the odometer, lost 20k in cash and damaged reputation of not being able to make it when needed. Reputation was salvaged a bit later (thanks Penske). Corporate really doesn't care and one rep kind of chuckled at my dilemma. No wonder FedEx is starting to use Transits; which is what I finally did, and am totally happy with it.

John Paul Daley II , 09/18/2015 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

72 of 83 people found this review helpful

When I bought my 2015 4x4 Sprinter, I thought it was going to be amazing. By the third day I realized I had made a mistake. The van had a very bad noise coming from the back. It got worse, then the roof leaked. I had to drive it 4 hours to the nearest dealer to get it fixed and I had not even gotten it home yet. I fought with them over a rental as it was less than a week old. Took 14 days to fix while I was stranded and unable to work. the fix's didn't work and I entered into a months long battle to get repairs done. Ultimately the Van spent most of the first 90 days in the shop with no loaner. It is legally a lemon and MB USA agreed to buy it back but that was months ago and they have said nothing since. The people who work at Corporate have no integrity to their word and they refuse to put anything in writing. I paid 55K for a van I have not been able to use. When I did use it, for it's intended purpose cross country trips I was able to get just shy of 20K on the van before the power steering went out on a mountain Switchback. That put it back in the shop for more than a month and they have no explanation for how the hose came loose, and after more than 10K in parts and expenses working on the vibration/noise from the suspension, they come to the conclusion it is "natural harmonics" of the van. Again, not fixed, and still vibrating and no explanation for how a clamped and secure hose came off. The dealers have drank the kool aid and will lie and back up the Manufacturer on the record. Off the record they say the guys in Germany are a bunch of jerks who won't listen and treat the mechanics Like idiots who can't get it. After being out the van so long and having such horrendous support from both the dealers and the manufacturer, I would not recommend the van. when the first few months of ownership are so bad, you would think they would want it off the road and out of your hands so as to not prove just how bad it really is. Instead, they sent me a letter saying they are going to buy it back and then did nothing. Lawyers have told me they will drag this out as long as they can to save money since their attorneys are staff and they outsource the buyback process to a third party who is commissioned by giving you the lowest price they think they can. In other words they are paid to screw you, Literally. Google highest award lemon lawsuit in history Mercedes or impartial services group. When you sum this up, it's poorly manufactured and they can't fix the problem. Even worse is europeans from sprinter chat rooms are contacting me saying they have the same problems and want to know if I found a solution. They don't love the "natural Harmonics" answer. Worse is the popularity of the ford is killing resale value so I can't even sell it for a fair price and it is a few months old. Best offer is 15K less than I paid for it. 4 months old and a 15K discount.. Pretty Sad. Update: 15k spent and 4x4 still not fixed. Mercedes sent me a buyout offer of 4K to go away knowing the new transfer case that should have been put in before the warranty expires was 6K. The power steering hose is a serious and common problem. There is no known cause. Furthermore many are reporting that biodiesel rots the fuel system and costs 6K+ in repairs. My first instance of biodiesel in Illinois caused sensor failure in the fuel system. That was another three days for repairs and I had to wait a week to get into a dealer since they were so backed up. The catalytic converters gum up and go bad and that is another 6k repair. Lots of people pissed about this. The antenna has been fixed 4 times. It is a bad design and a pain in the but to deal with. The only tech who seemed to know his stuff in the whole country is a Brit who worked on them in the uk. He is in Colorado and even he could not fix my van completely. He fixed two things and something else went wrong. The dealer support nationwide is a joke. Very few trained technicians and lots of people learning on your dime. Parts take weeks to months to get in and down time is unacceptable. I was recently in an accident and while I appreciate walking away from a sub 40 mile an hour collision, the van will be totaled because of the way it was constructed and the cost and lead time on parts. After such a terrible ownership experience, it is a fitting end. Do not buy this Van. Especially considering the the 2018 will be a fully new model with a different engine and no carry over. Meaning they are not investing in improving this model and its parts. I can go on and on about how bad this is in reality. You can google it. The best article yet came from an expeditor company whose CEO bashed the van after years of unacceptable problems failed to get resolved. Google "the fatal flaw of Mercedes Benz sprinters" linked in. I had read many negative reviews about the sprinter before I bought it. The size and 4x4 capabilities made me overlook it. It bankrupted my transportation business in 90 days. I