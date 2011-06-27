Vehicle overview

The union between Mercedes and Chrysler ended up being an unhappy marriage that recently ended in divorce, but Dodge at least got a decent chunk of alimony in the form of its 2008 Sprinter passenger van. Sure, a huge people-carrying shuttle may not seem like a prize worth coveting, but the Sprinter represents the lone modern offering in a segment that ceased any engineering innovation during the Nixon administration. While the Ford and GM competition have made continual updates over the years, the Sprinter was completely redesigned last year and represents a significant evolutionary step thanks to its Mercedes engineering and unique body styles.

The 2008 Dodge Sprinter passenger van's clear advantages are in the realms of cargo capacity, passenger space and comfort, available body configurations, and driving dynamics. It doesn't take long to realize how different the Sprinter is -- a mere glance will suffice. Its sloping front end, long wheelbases and two tall body styles give the impression that a strong breeze could make it tip over like a boozed-up co-ed. Yet it's actually just as wide as the GM and Ford models, but handles more like a midsize SUV than a plumber's van. Also, Mercedes says it engineered the stability control system to compensate for the taller center of gravity and shifting cargo loads.

A further examination of the Sprinter's dimensions reveals a standard wheelbase even longer than the Econoline's extended-wheelbase model, and at 273 inches, the largest Dodge Sprinter is almost 2.5 feet longer than the biggest GM van. The Sprinter is also the only full-size van to offer a choice of factory roof heights. The high roof option provides a cavernous 76.4 inches of interior height, allowing a 6-foot-3-inch person to walk around upright. To accomplish the same task, Econoline and Express/Savana passengers would have to be no taller than 4-foot-4. Those vans, therefore, require an aftermarket conversion if they are to be used as people-carrying shuttles.

A choice of two engines are available, with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 standard. The diesel provides excellent fuel economy and ample torque for urban and suburban uses. An optional gasoline V6 (a $2,000 credit option) is preferable for more highway-going drivers or those who struggle to find a diesel pump. Neither engine provides the power of several GM and Ford power plants, nor are they capable of towing the same loads. The Sprinter tops out at 5,000 pounds, while its competitors can lug upwards of 10,000.

Overall, though, we think the 2008 Dodge Sprinter should be an appealing choice for many full-size van buyers. Despite being a little underpowered and pricey compared to V8-equipped GM and Ford vans, the Sprinter's multiple large body styles and quality construction make it an excellent choice in this segment. That price disparity is probably erased for those who would otherwise rely on an aftermarket outfitter to create a passenger shuttle.

With Chrysler and Mercedes no longer together, it's unknown how long the Benz-sourced and German-built Sprinter will wear its Dodge badge. For the time being, however, commercial customers and gigantic families should give this automotive alimony a chance.