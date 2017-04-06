The Sprinter is a Mercedes Commercial duty vehicle. This is a no nonsense rig, with awesome versatility and fairly cheap operating costs. I purchased our 2015 V6, used with only 25 miles on the odometer. We bought ours so we can fit our family and our son’s wheelchair, with an Under Vehicle Lift (UVL) we had installed. We also transport heavy shipping boxes as a side business. With 6’2-6’4 interior ceiling height we can carry lots of stuff and with a 2600 pound payload capacity our 2500 Sprinter can out carry the Transit Diesel and still pull 5000 pounds, which is also more than the Transit T350 Diesel. We have driven just short of 30,000 miles the first year, with average city and hwy mileage around 20 mpg. On a recent 3000 mile trip to Banff, Canada we averaged an easy and unbeatable 25 mpg, loaded with extra fuel, food, luggage and family. We’ve had absolutely no problems with this rig, having the oil changed every 20,000 and with awesome Mercedes dealership customer service and brand new Mercedes loaner cars given during the time our oil is changed and service done. Treat your rig right and it will pay off in the long run. The driving position is far better than the Transit and I know I’ll get more miles out of this Sprinter and enjoy looking at it far longer than the Ford. This rig handles unbelievably stable in corners and it is actually enjoyable to drive sporty. Update: Manufactures post the minimum for oil change requirements, so I have began changing oil at 10,000 mile intervals, taking advantage of the many coupons and service sales that MB mails out. I am approaching 60,000 miles and have had only 1 part that has needed replaced- (under warranty) somewhere in the front climate control. Annoyingly, the navigation unit module (located In the glove compartment) occasionally resets itself. The front seats remain very supportive, I hope to upgrade the rear seats in the future to captain chairs, via the many aftermarket options. On two recent occasions, I removed the rear seats to move a friend’s two couches and her other furniture. The rear seats are heavy, requiring two strong adults, or an an engine lift, as I use, to move them in and out. If my Sprinter was destroyed for some reason, I would buy another.

