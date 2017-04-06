2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior space is unmatched with true walk-through cabin
- Offers hundreds of configurations and features
- Pretty maneuverable for its size
- Diesel engines are fuel-efficient
- Price tag is higher than average
- Engines can also seem underpowered at highway speeds
Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
A Mercedes badge on a passenger or work van may seem extravagant, but make no mistake: The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is all business. Although it costs more than its Ford, Nissan and Ram rivals, the Sprinter is not a luxury vehicle and is far removed from its S-Class and GLS-Class stablemates. The only thing pretentious about this workhorse van might be the three-pointed star on its grille.
The Sprinter offers impressive body-style variations and unmatched interior space. Both passenger and cargo vans are available in two lengths and with a choice of regular and high roof heights. The cargo van even offers an extra-high roof option. There's also optional four-wheel drive if you think you need extra traction for wet weather or light-duty off-road trails.
From behind the wheel, the Sprinter's unfettered view of the road and SUV-like driving position help you maneuver it more easily than its jumbo proportions suggest, even in tight quarters. In fact, if there's any weak link, it's the relatively modest performance under the hood. Although both the standard four-cylinder diesel engine and the optional diesel V6 provide ample punch around town, they tend to run out of steam on the highway. Each of the Sprinter's rivals has more power on tap.
It's worth noting that if you don't require the Sprinter's expansive capabilities, Mercedes offers the smaller Metris midsize van for more modest passenger and cargo needs. But if big groups or big jobs are on your agenda, the Sprinter is a spacious and refined van that justifies the premium.
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in Cargo, Passenger and Crew configurations. The cargo van is basically two seats and an empty cargo bay, while the crew van adds a three-place bench for five-passenger seating. The passenger van can carry up to 12 passengers. All vans offer two wheelbase lengths and two roof heights. The cargo van offers a third, even taller roof. Sprinters are divided into regular-duty 2500 and heavy-duty 3500 categories, with either a four- or six-cylinder diesel paired with a five- or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is optional on many configurations.
The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (161 horsepower, 265 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. An optional V6 diesel engine makes 188 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a five-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the cargo van (offered in standard and extended-length body styles and 2500 and 3500 configuration) includes 16-inch steel wheels, hill start assist, a passenger-side sliding rear door, a wood cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a front five-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.
The crew van (available only in 2500 configuration) gets the same standard equipment but adds a second-row bench seat and adjacent side windows. The passenger van (also only available in 2500 configuration) is similar, but it features three rows of rear seats, rear interior trim, tinted rear windows and eight additional speakers in the rear for a grand total of 13.
The options list is lengthy, but highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, a heavy-duty suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, xenon headlights, foglights, rear door windows with wipers and washers, an Active Safety Plus package of high-tech safety aids, automatic headlights and wipers, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, cruise control, a rear cabin heater, upgraded front seats, heated front driver and passenger seats (available separately), and a navigation system.
Cargo and crew vans can be equipped with driver-compartment partitions, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof, roof rails and various interior storage options. The passenger van can be equipped with rear air-conditioning. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.
Trim tested
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.5
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factoring vehicle load and center of gravity, can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize van if wheelspin is detected.
- Crosswind Assist
- At speeds more than 50 mph, can apply brakes to stabilize van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Using a camera in the windshield, monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if driver drifts from the lane.
