Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(5)
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior space is unmatched with true walk-through cabin
  • Offers hundreds of configurations and features
  • Pretty maneuverable for its size
  • Diesel engines are fuel-efficient
  • Price tag is higher than average
  • Engines can also seem underpowered at highway speeds
Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?

If you're in the market for a Sprinter, you either need to carry a lot of people, a lot of cargo or both. Or maybe you just want an exceptionally roomy surf van. Whatever your needs, there's likely a Sprinter configuration to cover it. As such, it's difficult to recommend a specific trim. We recommend starting with the basic template of a regular-duty 2500 model with a 144-inch wheelbase and standard roof height. If you live in a hilly area or plan to tow, we suggest the stronger V6 diesel engine. The turbo four-cylinder should return better fuel economy, but we suspect its motivation from a standstill is glacial.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

A Mercedes badge on a passenger or work van may seem extravagant, but make no mistake: The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is all business. Although it costs more than its Ford, Nissan and Ram rivals, the Sprinter is not a luxury vehicle and is far removed from its S-Class and GLS-Class stablemates. The only thing pretentious about this workhorse van might be the three-pointed star on its grille.

The Sprinter offers impressive body-style variations and unmatched interior space. Both passenger and cargo vans are available in two lengths and with a choice of regular and high roof heights. The cargo van even offers an extra-high roof option. There's also optional four-wheel drive if you think you need extra traction for wet weather or light-duty off-road trails.

From behind the wheel, the Sprinter's unfettered view of the road and SUV-like driving position help you maneuver it more easily than its jumbo proportions suggest, even in tight quarters. In fact, if there's any weak link, it's the relatively modest performance under the hood. Although both the standard four-cylinder diesel engine and the optional diesel V6 provide ample punch around town, they tend to run out of steam on the highway. Each of the Sprinter's rivals has more power on tap.

It's worth noting that if you don't require the Sprinter's expansive capabilities, Mercedes offers the smaller Metris midsize van for more modest passenger and cargo needs. But if big groups or big jobs are on your agenda, the Sprinter is a spacious and refined van that justifies the premium.

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in Cargo, Passenger and Crew configurations. The cargo van is basically two seats and an empty cargo bay, while the crew van adds a three-place bench for five-passenger seating. The passenger van can carry up to 12 passengers. All vans offer two wheelbase lengths and two roof heights. The cargo van offers a third, even taller roof. Sprinters are divided into regular-duty 2500 and heavy-duty 3500 categories, with either a four- or six-cylinder diesel paired with a five- or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is optional on many configurations.

The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (161 horsepower, 265 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. An optional V6 diesel engine makes 188 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a five-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the cargo van (offered in standard and extended-length body styles and 2500 and 3500 configuration) includes 16-inch steel wheels, hill start assist, a passenger-side sliding rear door, a wood cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a front five-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The crew van (available only in 2500 configuration) gets the same standard equipment but adds a second-row bench seat and adjacent side windows. The passenger van (also only available in 2500 configuration) is similar, but it features three rows of rear seats, rear interior trim, tinted rear windows and eight additional speakers in the rear for a grand total of 13.

The options list is lengthy, but highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, a heavy-duty suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, xenon headlights, foglights, rear door windows with wipers and washers, an Active Safety Plus package of high-tech safety aids, automatic headlights and wipers, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, cruise control, a rear cabin heater, upgraded front seats, heated front driver and passenger seats (available separately), and a navigation system.

Cargo and crew vans can be equipped with driver-compartment partitions, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof, roof rails and various interior storage options. The passenger van can be equipped with rear air-conditioning. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger w/High Roof (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

3.0
The turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine is a bit slow to get up to speed, but once there, it's easy to maintain speed. Low-speed maneuvers create some challenges for this big rig.

Acceleration

2.0
The 6,000-pound van accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 11.5 seconds. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 doesn't feel powerful off the line, but once up to speed it's pretty easy to maintain the truck's forward momentum.

Braking

2.5
The Sprinter slowed from 60 mph in 138 feet during our emergency panic-stop test. The brakes remained consistent in feel and performance during testing, as well as out on the road in normal driving.

Steering

2.5
The steering is precise considering the van's purpose as a pure people-mover. The effort is heavy enough to feel steady on the highway yet light enough for parking lot duty.

Handling

2.5
The Sprinter is relatively narrow considering how tall it is. Taking sharp turns at speed is not this van's forte. An assertive stability control system lends a hand if it senses the van going beyond its limits.

Drivability

4.0
Despite its dimensions, this conference room on wheels is easy to drive. Tight parking lots can create some stress because of its size, and the modest backup camera is only somewhat helpful.

Off-road

Four-wheel drive is available on many configurations, but given this van's high center of gravity and low ground clearance, it's really only suited for relatively graded or well-worn dirt trails.

Comfort

3.0
Passenger comfort is a priority for the Sprinter. Occupants will find ample space to spread out. The seats are somewhat upright, but most will find decent comfort over long distances. Ride quality improves as passenger head count increases.

Seat comfort

3.0
The driving position is a bit upright, but the seats prove comfy enough even during longer drives. Throughout the Sprinter, the full-size seats provide ample leg-, hip- and headroom.

Ride comfort

3.0
Without question, rearmost passengers will find the Sprinter's ride more bouncy than those up front. Still, it's perfectly acceptable whether empty or fully occupied.

Noise & vibration

2.5
Our test van's additional insulation is meant for warmth, but it doubles as sound insulation. Still, some wind and tire noise reaches the cabin, especially when running empty.

Climate control

Roof-mounted rear air-conditioning is available in the Rear Passenger Comfort package.

Interior

3.5
Lots of room for people and cargo. Driver aids exist to help maneuver the van in tight quarters, but parking still remains a challenge with such a big vehicle. Efforts are made to ease entry/exit and to keep passengers cozy once settled.

Ease of use

3.0
All controls are within reach of the driver and functionally intuitive. This is an older version of the Mercedes COMAND system, so the layout is simple.

Getting in/getting out

2.5
The Sprinter has a step leading into it, which is necessary considering it sits so high off the ground. The doors are large, so some folks may find them a bit heavy to manage.

Driving position

Feels less like a commercial trunk and more like a large SUV thanks to the commanding seat position and expansive windshield.

Roominess

5.0
The front seats fit most body types fine. Farther back, the large bench seats offer lots of leg- and headroom and will keep passengers comfortable unless all the seats are filled. Only then does hiproom get tight.

Visibility

3.0
Massive windows, an optional parking aid system and a rearview camera serve as needed driver aids. That said, there are still several blind spots with this large van.

Quality

4.0
Build quality on our test Sprinter was commendable. The ability to purchase individual options is rare and welcome. We didn't hear any squeaks or rattles. It was solid and true to the level of build quality we expect from Mercedes-Benz.

Utility

What can't you carry or ferry in this van? Especially in cargo or crew configurations, and with a host of upfitting options, this is one of the most utilitarian vans available, whether running a contracting business or a professional mountain biking team.

Technology

About as basic as it gets. There's an optional turn-of-the-millennium navigation system on a small 5.8-inch display, as well as Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, USB and iPod interface.

Audio & navigation

Old-school Becker Map Pilot system is optional. Most passenger transportation and delivery companies will probably use third-party or proprietary systems anyway. A five-speaker sound system is standard; the passenger van bumps that up to 13 speakers.

Smartphone integration

Includes Bluetooth hands-free phone, but don't expect any connected app, Twitter-reading, Facebook-updating features. The Sprinter keeps it strictly business.

Driver aids

The Sprinter offers an impressive assortment of safety aids, from routine (rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring) to the useful and obscure (parking sensors, standard crosswind assist, stability control that adjusts to load).

5(20%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(40%)
2.6
5 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

1 Year Old Cargo Van 30K miles 10 X Repairs !!!
Unhappy Sprinter 2500,07/29/2017
2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Mercedes Benz is hiding in plain sight behind their Tri-Star Badge. In the past this was a respected Brand BUT today you are better off moving to a different Brand as these vehicles are absolute JUNK. I purchased a New 2017 Sprinter 2500 and after only 30K miles and 1 YEAR of ownership my CARGO High Roof Van has visited the Dealer 10 times for Check Engine Light, Steering Column replacement, a plethora of electronic issues and black Gunk dripping out of the roof ribs in the Cargo area - leaking black sealant on tools and NEW Product for my clients. Told by Mercedes Dealer that my van is not a problem child. I even tried to trade my van in at the dealer I purchased from and was told by the Sales Manager that they did not want my van as they could not resell it with all the problems it has. I went through MBUSA and they basically have done nothing to stand behind their product. DO NOT BUY MERCEDES - BAD PRODUCT - BUILT POORLY - POOR QUALITY.
Conversion Van Mercedes Benz (MB) & RoadTrek (RT)
Jimmie,11/14/2018
3500 XD 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
We looked at alternatives to a Class B vehicle before we bought out MB/RT. I have friends in the golf sales industry that had this vehicle with 400K miles on it and said the same thing, "love my Sprinter, its not cheap on repairs but it rarely has problems". So we looked and settled on the 4 wheel drive 3500 extended cab modified to a class B by RT. We've had very few problems to this point with the exception of the cooling system and the front end alignment. During our first trip with the vehicle to Nova Scotia on a hot day we'd turn the cooling system down to 60. After approximately an hour at cold the system would shut down then turn itself on again. The system turned itself off, it was so the compressor wouldn't freeze. After replacing the module that issue went away. During the same trip we noticed front end tire wear. We took the van in and had a front end alignment at 9,000 miles and thought we had solved the problem. After 16,500 miles the front tires are junk. We're currently sitting in a MB dealer having the tires replaced and another front end alignment. We'll determine the extent of the problem and reopen this review after we put more miles on the vehicle. We started to notice another quirk on this same trip. We would park on an incline and when we would start the vehicle on a cool morning the vehicles turbo wouldn't run. You could stand on the accelerator pedal and nothing would happen. Eventually the turbo would activate and you could move. It happened twice and has yet to return. Upon consulting a technician we were told basically that the system wouldn't operate until it was warmed up and then the turbo would activate.
Class action law suit
Disappointed Mercedes Benz owner,06/03/2018
2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Don't buy a sprinter van. We had trouble with our 4x4 van within 1 month. I brought in van 5 times and dealer can't find problem. The van hesitates and skips in all weather, terrains and with/without loads upon acceleration or just driving. We used a loaner sprinter van that was not a 4xr and that one skipped randomly too. Even the guy who sold us the van admitted that "Yeah, we've been having trouble with those vans". We called Mercedes Benz corporate and complained. They gave us the run around with no solutions. Now we are proceeding with a lemon law complaint with our states attorney general's office. It's been a nightmare dealing with Mercedes Benz. They know there is a problem.
Mercedes-Benz’ s / Freightliner’s Best Value
97420,04/23/2018
2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
The Sprinter is a Mercedes Commercial duty vehicle. This is a no nonsense rig, with awesome versatility and fairly cheap operating costs. I purchased our 2015 V6, used with only 25 miles on the odometer. We bought ours so we can fit our family and our son’s wheelchair, with an Under Vehicle Lift (UVL) we had installed. We also transport heavy shipping boxes as a side business. With 6’2-6’4 interior ceiling height we can carry lots of stuff and with a 2600 pound payload capacity our 2500 Sprinter can out carry the Transit Diesel and still pull 5000 pounds, which is also more than the Transit T350 Diesel. We have driven just short of 30,000 miles the first year, with average city and hwy mileage around 20 mpg. On a recent 3000 mile trip to Banff, Canada we averaged an easy and unbeatable 25 mpg, loaded with extra fuel, food, luggage and family. We’ve had absolutely no problems with this rig, having the oil changed every 20,000 and with awesome Mercedes dealership customer service and brand new Mercedes loaner cars given during the time our oil is changed and service done. Treat your rig right and it will pay off in the long run. The driving position is far better than the Transit and I know I’ll get more miles out of this Sprinter and enjoy looking at it far longer than the Ford. This rig handles unbelievably stable in corners and it is actually enjoyable to drive sporty. Update: Manufactures post the minimum for oil change requirements, so I have began changing oil at 10,000 mile intervals, taking advantage of the many coupons and service sales that MB mails out. I am approaching 60,000 miles and have had only 1 part that has needed replaced- (under warranty) somewhere in the front climate control. Annoyingly, the navigation unit module (located In the glove compartment) occasionally resets itself. The front seats remain very supportive, I hope to upgrade the rear seats in the future to captain chairs, via the many aftermarket options. On two recent occasions, I removed the rear seats to move a friend’s two couches and her other furniture. The rear seats are heavy, requiring two strong adults, or an an engine lift, as I use, to move them in and out. If my Sprinter was destroyed for some reason, I would buy another.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
161 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
161 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Sprinter models:

Load-Adaptive Stability Control
Factoring vehicle load and center of gravity, can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize van if wheelspin is detected.
Crosswind Assist
At speeds more than 50 mph, can apply brakes to stabilize van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
Lane Keeping Assist
Using a camera in the windshield, monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if driver drifts from the lane.

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van. Available styles include 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

