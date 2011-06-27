Vehicle overview

Time moves slowly in the passenger-van segment. There are only three players in this game, and two of them -- the Chevy Express/GMC Savana twins and the Ford Econoline -- were last redesigned during the Clinton years. While these aging behemoths have been updated on an ongoing basis, it's hard to disguise underpinnings that date to 1992 (the Ford) or 1996 (the GM duo). The Dodge Sprinter, on the other hand, is a relative neophyte, having received a full redesign for the 2007 model year.

If the Sprinter were aimed squarely at the American stalwarts, then its up-to-date design would make it a slam-dunk choice. Unfortunately, it's not that simple. The Dodge is actually a rebranded Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which is designed for European needs. Accordingly, the Sprinter is far more maneuverable and fuel-efficient than its American rivals -- but its turbodiesel V6 lacks the grunt of a good old-fashioned V8 or V10, and its narrow-looking body may seem odd to American drivers.

That narrow appearance is deceiving, however, as the Sprinter is actually just as wide as its Ford and GM competitors. It only looks narrow because it's longer and taller than other full-size vans. Indeed, the Sprinter's standard 144-inch wheelbase is even longer than the Econoline's optional extended wheelbase, while the available 170-inch wheelbase dwarfs what Ford and GM have to offer. The Sprinter is also the only full-size van to offer a choice of factory roof heights, with the high-roof option allowing a 6-foot-3-inch person to stand upright. The Econoline and Express/Savana roofs are about 2 feet shorter, so if you want to match the Sprinter in this regard, you'll have to go to the aftermarket or befriend pygmies.

The Sprinter's optional gasoline V6 has been dropped for 2009, leaving the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 as the only available engine. This power plant offers superior fuel economy along with adequate torque for most around-town uses, though it's frankly dwarfed by the output of several Ford and GM engines. If you need to tow heavy objects with your passenger van, the Sprinter's not the best choice -- its towing capacity tops out at 5,000 pounds, while its rivals can lug upwards of 10,000.

The 2009 Dodge Sprinter's vices are clear: It's pricey to start, and it doesn't offer class-leading power. But we think its many virtues are compelling for most shoppers in this segment. The Sprinter boasts class-leading handling/maneuverability and fuel economy in a modern design, and its people-hauling capabilities are likewise second to none. If you need a full-size passenger van and know you won't have to tow more than around 5,000 pounds -- and you don't mind the price -- this is the way to go.