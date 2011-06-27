We have had our 2003 Sprinter for 2 1/2 months. It has been in the garage for 3 weeks now and still after $2,000+ don't know what it is. It ran fine but it started being difficult to start. It would crank and crank and then finally start until it just wouldn't start. We had it towed to Freightliner thinking they work on these vehicles and would know their stuff. They first said it was a cranking sensor and a quanity control value. It took 2 weeks to get the part. Didn't fix it. Now they say they think it is the engine harness and if not that then maybe the fuel pump. Well still sitting there. If they ever get it started we are going to get rid of it. No more problems!!

