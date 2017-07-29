Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

Mercedes Benz is hiding in plain sight behind their Tri-Star Badge. In the past this was a respected Brand BUT today you are better off moving to a different Brand as these vehicles are absolute JUNK. I purchased a New 2017 Sprinter 2500 and after only 30K miles and 1 YEAR of ownership my CARGO High Roof Van has visited the Dealer 10 times for Check Engine Light, Steering Column replacement, a plethora of electronic issues and black Gunk dripping out of the roof ribs in the Cargo area - leaking black sealant on tools and NEW Product for my clients. Told by Mercedes Dealer that my van is not a problem child. I even tried to trade my van in at the dealer I purchased from and was told by the Sales Manager that they did not want my van as they could not resell it with all the problems it has. I went through MBUSA and they basically have done nothing to stand behind their product. DO NOT BUY MERCEDES - BAD PRODUCT - BUILT POORLY - POOR QUALITY.

