Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

- 44,104 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$32,588$261 Below Market
Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 144 WB One Owner, Clean CarFax, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Front & 8 Rear Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500, Appointed with the Passenger 144 WB Trim and is finished in Arctic White over Black w/Tunja Fabric Upholstery inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Hennessy is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City. If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 8BRPE7CD3HE131654
Stock: CL131654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 12,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$42,990$640 Below Market
Granite Subaru - Hudson / New Hampshire
* ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, * 12 PASSENGER, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic. Odometer is 7498 miles below market average! Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards At Granite Subaru in Hudson, NH we use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about transparency, honesty, and integrity so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (603) 888-9999.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CD0HP535050
Stock: P549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 24,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,990$841 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Come and see only the finest Mercedes-Benzs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CD9HP519333
Stock: TR519333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 4,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,988
Mercedes-Benz of Ontario - Ontario / California
Mercedes-Benz of Ontario has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van: The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, with its easy entry and exit, comfortable seating and economical operation, is well-suited to just about any person-carrying job out there. Mercedes-Benz diesel engines are known for their longevity and durability, as well as their low cost of operation over many years of ownership. Mercedes-Benz says that the Sprinter offers best-in-class roof height and the easiest step-in height among large vans. This model sets itself apart with seating comfort, reputation for longevity, easy ingress/egress, fuel-efficiency, Amazing interior space, and responsive turbo-diesel engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 8BRPE8CD3HE134849
Stock: P8455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$59,991
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3FE8CD6HP378796
Stock: 378796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$42,990
Granite Subaru - Hudson / New Hampshire
* ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic. Odometer is 4667 miles below market average! Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards At Granite Subaru in Hudson, NH we use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about transparency, honesty, and integrity so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (603) 888-9999.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CD9HP400794
Stock: P548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 26,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,498
Mercedes-Benz of Boston - Somerville / Massachusetts
***HERB CHAMBERS CERTIFIED*** One owner, sold and serviced here at Mercedes-Benz of Boston. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the original Euro-style cargo van and still the worldwide standard. Powerful and efficient 6 cylinder turbo diesel. 329 cubic feet of cargo space with a maximum payload of 4446 lbs. Comes with nearly every factory option, including Rearview Camera, Becker Navigation System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevention Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Bluetooth for both handsfree calling and audio streaming, Security Alarm, Heated Seats, Electrically Heated Windshield, Powered/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Steering, 270 degree opening rear doors, passenger side sliding cargo door with window, etc etc. Mercedes-Benz Vans. Born to Run. Please remember to ask for this vehicle's complete Pre-Owned Portfolio which includes a full CARFAX and maintenance history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF0CD0HP510180
Stock: M022344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 23,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,990
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The most advanced cargo van on the road, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cargo Van is proudly presented in Arctic White. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder BlueTEC Diesel that offers 188hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Superior craftsmanship is evident with every detail of our Rear Wheel Drive Sprinter 3500 Van! You will enjoy best-in-class cargo and payload capacity as well as cargo doors that open all the way back for easy loading. The rear door opening is over 5 feet wide and six feet tall to help you or your crew maneuver the days work. The side door opens over 4 feet wide and the same six feet high. Check out the great-looking grille guard. Loading your goods into the Sprinter 3500, you will be impressed that the step-in height is only 19.9 inches which is the lowest in the industry. Statistics aside, your knees, back, and head will appreciate Sprinter ownership! Purposely built with your needs and comfort in mind, the cabin is efficient and ergonomic. Safe and smart, our Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been engineered with advanced safety features such as Crosswind Assist and Load-Adaptive Electronic Stability so you can do your business with peace of mind. Sprint ahead of your competition! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF1CD0HP519936
Stock: 10849A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 16,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,881
Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Vacaville - Vacaville / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cargo 144 WB Standard RoofWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707)301-4468.As your premier Solano County Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealer, we here at Dodge Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF0CD9HP529729
Stock: D19242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 16,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,777
Used Imports Auto - Roswell / Georgia
**CONVERSION SPRINTER**TURBODIESEL**170.3 INCH WB HIGH ROOF**CARFAX CERTIFIED**CARFAX 1 OWNER**FULLY LOADED**RARE PACKAGE w/ SAMSUNG TV w/ STAND**BACK UP CAM**REAR SUEDE SIDINGS**LED-MULTI COLOR LIGHTING**CARPET FLOORS**REAR ADJUSTABLE AIR CONDITIONING**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS**BLUETOOTH**BLUETOOTH AUDIO**AUX INPUT**USB CONNECT**MUST SEE**ALL POWER OPTIONS**PLUS SO MUCH MORE... **CARFAX One-Owner. High RoofCALL US TODAY!! CALL 678-720-9710. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!!RATES AS LOW AS 1.99% TRADES WELCOMED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 442S Atlanta Street ROSWELL GA 30075 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON WWW.UIAUTOS.COM FORGET MATCHING PRICES WE KEEP THE BEST PRICES IN THE MARKET!! Visit Used Imports Auto online at www.uiautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 678-720-9710 today to schedule your test drive. We try our best to list all options and details carefully however typos and human/machine errors are possible please call in advance to confirm any specific options colors condition related questions to avoid any confusions. We train our sales staff regularly however any verbal claims or promises made by the employees of the dealership are not valid unless expressed in writing. Registration titling taxes mailing paperwork handling vehicle inspection warranty rights administration and processing charges vary from state to state and are not included in the price listed. All sales are AS-IS unless expressed otherwise in writing. Vehicle accessories such as extra keys floor matts books navigation disc shift knobs etc may not come with the vehicle however we can always order these items at our discounted dealership prices which are to be paid by the customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF1CD1HP512350
Stock: RA512350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,900
Four Way Auto & Truck Sales - New Holland / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF3CC3HP579275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **3.0 V6 DIESEL**HIGH ROOF**144 WB**DUALLY**CARGO VAN**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Dually**Back Up Camera**Power Door Locks**Power Windows** 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual rear wheels, High Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 3500 Diesel High Roof 144 WB RWD Dually Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF0CD7HP522066
Stock: 28724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2020
- 47,383 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,997
John Megel Chevrolet - Dawsonville / Georgia
SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. JOHN MEGEL CHEVROLET - - WHERE PRICE SELLS CARS AND SERVICE KEEPS CUSTOMERS. Prices do not include government fees which include tax, tag, title and fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CD6HP518852
Stock: 7881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 48,484 miles
$82,991
Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cargo 170.3 in WB High Roof RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel ~ Trailer Hitch Package ~ CARFAX One-Ownee ~ Call today 440-716-2700Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3260 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is a winner of 12 Best of the Best Dealer awards. We are long distance relationship experts, and will make your car buying process simple! Call us today at 440-716-2700,!Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is the largest volume Mercedes dealer in the Central U.S. Our superior customer service has led Mercedes to honor us as a "Best of the Best" dealer for 12 consecutive years. We pride ourselves on having the finest pre-owned luxury inventory available, and aggressive pricing that's well below Kelly Blue Book. Allow us to serve you by arranging for vehicle shipping to your doorstep, personalizing a virtual vehicle walk-around, or assisting with any questions. Call us now at 440-716-2700 to speak with a sales professional and confirm vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF1CD6HP548437
Stock: M48437CS
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 27,943 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,898
Mercedes-Benz of Nashville - Franklin / Tennessee
CARFAX ONE OWNER, This 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van High Roof Extended w/170 WB Van 3D features REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH COMMUNICATIONS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORS, TRACTION CONTROL, SECURITY SYSTEM, ARCTIC WHITE EXTERIOR COLOR, AND BLACK INTERIOR COLOR. MERCEDES-BENZ of NASHVILLE Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you it is our mission!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF4CC1HP373488
Stock: THP373488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 25,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$42,495
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX.**HIGH ROOF**PASSENGER**EXTENDED**V6 3.0 TURBODIESEL**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES****Back Up Camera, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 12 V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Base, 2 Additional Master Keys, 6-Cylinder Engine/5-Speed Transmission, Alternator 14 V/220 A, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Package, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 170 WB High Roof High Roof Passenger Van Passenger 170 WB RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CD4HP516698
Stock: 28120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- 42,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$45,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
Copy & Paste this link to view the current Green Light condition report: https://www.greenlightautoinspections.com/report/WDZPE8CD7HP400797View Current Green Light Condition ReportAction Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger w/High Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CD7HP400797
Stock: M3606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2019
- 107,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Contact Trust Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Mercedes-Benz 3500 High Roof 170 Extended Sprinter Cargo Van 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Previous service records are included, making this Mercedes-Benz 3500 High Roof 170 Extended extra special. Looking for a Mercedes-Benz 3500 High Roof 170 Extended that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PF1CD9HP513536
Stock: P513536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
