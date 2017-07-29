Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

320 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sprinter Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 320 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger

    44,104 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $32,588

    $261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger

    12,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $42,990

    $640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger

    24,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,990

    $841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger

    4,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,988

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo

    969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $59,991

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger

    14,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo

    26,354 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,498

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo

    23,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,990

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo

    16,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,881

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo

    16,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $48,777

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 144" WB Cargo

    13,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,900

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo

    19,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger

    47,383 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,997

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo

    48,484 miles

    $82,991

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo

    27,943 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,898

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger

    25,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $42,495

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger w/High Roof in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger w/High Roof

    42,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo

    107,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz Sprinter searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 320 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Overall Consumer Rating
2.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (40%)
1 Year Old Cargo Van 30K miles 10 X Repairs !!!
Unhappy Sprinter 2500,07/29/2017
2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Mercedes Benz is hiding in plain sight behind their Tri-Star Badge. In the past this was a respected Brand BUT today you are better off moving to a different Brand as these vehicles are absolute JUNK. I purchased a New 2017 Sprinter 2500 and after only 30K miles and 1 YEAR of ownership my CARGO High Roof Van has visited the Dealer 10 times for Check Engine Light, Steering Column replacement, a plethora of electronic issues and black Gunk dripping out of the roof ribs in the Cargo area - leaking black sealant on tools and NEW Product for my clients. Told by Mercedes Dealer that my van is not a problem child. I even tried to trade my van in at the dealer I purchased from and was told by the Sales Manager that they did not want my van as they could not resell it with all the problems it has. I went through MBUSA and they basically have done nothing to stand behind their product. DO NOT BUY MERCEDES - BAD PRODUCT - BUILT POORLY - POOR QUALITY.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
Sprinter
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Mercedes-Benz Sprinter info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings