  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2005 Dodge Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of body configurations, class-leading cargo capacity and headroom, stellar fuel economy from turbodiesel engine.
  • Lacks high-speed punch, can't get a V8 for serious towing and hauling, higher initial cost versus competitors.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Dodge Sprinter for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$3,999 - $5,973
Used Sprinter for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The European-engineered Sprinter gives the full-size van buyer an unprecedented level of refinement, utility and value in a unique package. When it comes to serious towing and hauling, though, it can't keep up with V8-powered domestic vans.

2005 Highlights

No major changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Sprinter.

5(31%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(19%)
1(0%)
3.8
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Cargo Van Available - Buy it
Oiseauzepher,12/18/2004
I move art and the vehicle is smallest choice possible. I must say I am amazed at all the possitive comments I get about the style. Kind of a European spy thing. It handles well (it is a van). Plenty of pickup and speed, 80mph no prob. I live in Colorado, so I've given the vehicle a work out on hills and cold - damn cold weather. If you're going to use the van in very cold, get the aux heater package. Great idea. You can set the aux heater to preheat the engine and cab for anytime. It runs on the fuel so don't use in a garage. Great fuel economy (25+) on the hwy. Cup holder too low. Washer fluid freezes in exterior line below 25. Steering wheel should adjust. Great Van - Buy it.
lots of problems
tim k,11/17/2009
bought 2 sprinters 04 and 05 the electicals real bad and the brakes and tires are under sized . door hinges and hardware stink as well. cant wait till its all over, even stopped making the truck payments to daimler and contacted ntsb, national traffic safety board. trucks with inoperative ligts and flashers are a real hazard on our roads. dealers and chrysler are clueless, should have had mercedes make the truck as well as the engine
Bought new- Owned 12+ years so far.
Bobby C.,11/22/2017
2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I bought my 2005 158" tall cargo van brand new for recreational use: long distance enroute camping, towing small travel trailer, utility use for cargo and building materials. After owning it 12 1/2 years I can't imagine getting rid of it ever. Great MPG at 25-27, even when loaded with 1500 pounds in the back. Tows 3500 pounds with ease. Performance is adequate if you don't activate the turbo, but open it up (I've only done it a few times) and it's downright QUICK. I baby the vehicle big-time, and it's never let me down mechanically. When loaded or towing I use a complete electronic gauge package ("Edge") and I VERY carefully monitor and regulate the EGT, manifold pressure, and fuel rail pressures using speed control, gear selection, and throttle position. I did have a 150a alternator regulator fail at 60k miles, but other than that no problems unless you count the auxiliary diesel fuel powered hydronic block heater that quit after only 6 uses or so. The transmission works fine, but makes noises like driving over a highway rumble strip at times. Was like this when I picked up the van w/ 12mi on the odometer, and it still does it. Mercedes says "they all do it" and that it's not a defect. Also fuel lines vibrate at certain throttle settings and RPM, but again, it hasn't gotten worse. The original tires have legal tread at over 100,000mi. The brakes make the vehicle shake like it's falling apart when towing long downhills, but when empty, no vibration. I installed new drilled, slotted rotors and super heavy duty pads thinking it was hot brakes, but there was no change. Again, "they all do it," though no one knows why. The rotors are NOT warped, and at 50,000mi the fronts still had zero run-out, no wear ridge, and the pads were only 30% worn. The ride is not great empty or full compared to my former E-350 Econoline diesel van, but it's acceptable. The heater and A/C are useless in hot or cold climates unless you install a barrier behind the front seats, even with a super-insulated cabin (I installed 1" rigid foam on ever sq inch of the cargo compartment walls and ceiling, AND installed paneling on the walls, and also MB super-insulated passenger van ceilings on the roof for extra insulation, and curtains on ALL back windows, and still the HVAC is a bad joke w/o the divider curtain I made from clear shower curtain material that snaps tightly in around the whole fuselage right behind the front seats. The van will swallow ANYTHING you want to put in it (13ft behind the front seats, and you can carry 16ft lumber down-the-center if you want), I've kept my van garaged or in a car port, but those kept outside tend to rust on the top because of poor paintwork. I bought mine in arctic white to prolong the paint life (dark colors self-destruct in direct sunlight), and it still looks almost new. If you owned and drove air cooled VW Microbuses for many years like I did, this van will feel like the "old days" despite the van is a water cooled diesel up front. It sounds, feels, and handles about teh same, though a bit better in cross-winds. It's MUCH faster, and gives better MPG, of course. Strangely, the engine has no oil pressure gauge or light, but only an oil low-quantity light, so theoretically an oil pressure problem could destroy the $12,000 engine without the slightest warning, which I find odd, but I spoke with FedEx fleet operators, and none said they ever had an engine failure, so maybe it's a moot point. FedEx gets about 140,000 out of the 5 spd auto transmissions, but they are not babied. I am hoping babying mine will better that figure.
Good worker
Mr. Rodney Long,08/29/2010
I often overload my van- 3,700 to 4,300 is not uncommon- and I still drive 3 mph over the speed limit. It has never dropped below 5 mph of the set cruise on any hill. I abuse it by letting it idle for 10 to 38 hours at a time in all kinds of weather. With all this I have only had to replace a cam sensor. I use this van to move expedited freight and drive as much as 1,700 miles in one sitting. I get 25.5 mpg with a 4200 lbs load in the back on the east coast from MI to GA. The only complaint I have is the steering while will not tilt and the heater doesn't work well when it very cold out, unless you cover some of the radiator air intake. I couldn't imagine doing my job with out it. I am spoiled
See all 16 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Sprinter
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter features & specs
More about the 2005 Dodge Sprinter

Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van. Available styles include 2500 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 2500 High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Dodge Sprinters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Dodge Sprinter for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter.

Can't find a used 2005 Dodge Sprinters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Sprinter for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,807.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Sprinter for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,988.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,086.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Dodge Sprinter?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Sprinter lease specials

Related Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles