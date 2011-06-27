  1. Home
2004 Dodge Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of body configurations, class-leading cargo capacity, stellar fuel economy from turbodiesel engine.
  • Lacks high-speed punch, can't get a V8 for serious towing and hauling, higher initial cost versus competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The European-engineered Sprinter gives the full-size van buyer an unprecedented level of refinement, utility and value in a unique package. When it comes to serious towing and hauling, though, it can't keep up with V8-powered domestic vans.

2004 Highlights

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) is now included on 2500-series models, and an array of new features and options are added, including a heated windshield with rain sensor and revised option packages. Also new this year are fresh 16-inch aluminum wheels and revised fabric choices.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Sprinter.

5(65%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

a big van that drives like a car.
w. meiss,08/10/2004
purchaqsed the vehicle for retirement travel and insulated it to reduce the box noise. added 2 side and 2 rear windows which are available from after market vendors. added 2 very confortable passenger seats and a XM radio receiver with amplifier and speakers for good quality sounds. there still room for my raft/motor and fishing gear. added decals on sides and rear of a fisherman with rod in one hand and a can of beer in the other. it cruises very well up the mountains of no. ca., not good in the dirt. became the family and friends favorite method of transportation. dealership could do the 10000 mile service quicker. very happy with van.
Great concept, iffy execution
sdeb,02/22/2007
This vehicle fills a niche in the market. If you want an economic diesel vehicle that you can use for hauling stuff or hauling family, then this is only thing out there that fits the bill. A mini-van can't tow, a pickup won't seat 7 people and a giant SUV won't get 24 mpg. It has an amazing payload, decent towing capacity, loads of interior space and is fairly economic (although diesel is pricey). The van has distinctive styling on the outside. The interior is spartan - rubber floors and plastic. As a van, it uses rear leaf springs and tends to be bouncy when unladen. That said, it's not uncomfortable, particularly on highways. Sort of noisy if you're not into diesel rumble.
Great design, so-so execution & support
Ken Baker,10/18/2005
Solid chassis with nice German styling and seats, the plain-but-functional well-executed variety. Fairly small diesel a real gem, getting the vehicle up and running quickly and smoothly. Downshifts: excellent for braking and respond correctly by not over-revving the willing little engine. Quiet when all the parts are tightly in place, it has a tendency to loosen its door stops and find the worst in choppy or pothole laden roads, but stays stable- driving. Dealer adjustments? They started refusing (right away)to get to the bottom of the many rattles: made service-after-sale = JOKE. Central locking: cryptic concept from Germany for hocuspocus, remote lock EQ unlock NE lock. Leaky Trans@3K miles
Sprinter Passenger Van, misunderstood
KenB,11/02/2005
I bought this for my family, and so are many other people now... but my dealer wants this passenger van to be a commercial vehicle and for me ot believe that rattles (mis-adjusted doors mostly) are normal. I fixed some of the problem myself after they told me it couldn't really be expected not to bang and rattle. Also had the common transmission leak (TSB was issued), and central locking system was beyond quirky and had to have the central locking timer module replaced (now is quirky, but according to the way the owners manual says it should be). Over all, this van is great!!! Roomy, quiet, comfortable, solid, peppy, and frugal on fuel. 20 miles per gallon of diesel, better when broken in.
See all 17 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Sprinter
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
More about the 2004 Dodge Sprinter

