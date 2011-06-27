I bought this for my family, and so are many other people now... but my dealer wants this passenger van to be a commercial vehicle and for me ot believe that rattles (mis-adjusted doors mostly) are normal. I fixed some of the problem myself after they told me it couldn't really be expected not to bang and rattle. Also had the common transmission leak (TSB was issued), and central locking system was beyond quirky and had to have the central locking timer module replaced (now is quirky, but according to the way the owners manual says it should be). Over all, this van is great!!! Roomy, quiet, comfortable, solid, peppy, and frugal on fuel. 20 miles per gallon of diesel, better when broken in.

