2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

MSRP range: $36,355 - $57,450
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo w/High Roof Cargo Van Exterior Shown
+11
MSRP$41,768
Edmunds suggests you pay$39,600
Other years
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Excellent interior space with a true walk-through cabin
  • Hundreds of passenger and cargo configurations and features
  • Fairly maneuverable for its size
  • High-class, high-tech interior is uncommon among vans
  • Typically costs more than rival full-size vans
  • Gasoline engine feels underpowered for this vehicle size
  • New four-cylinder diesel engine now available on Cargo models
  • Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
1500 144" WB Cargo, 3500 144" WB Crew, 2500 144" WB Cargo, 2500 170" WB Passenger and 2500 170" WB Cargo

msrp

$34,495
starting price
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter price drops

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$36,355
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 22.0 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 188 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 233.5 in. / Height: 96.3 in. / Width: 79.5 in.
Curb Weight: 4608 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 319.0 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
At a Glance:
  • 10 Colors
  • 5 Trims

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Sprinter both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Sprinter ranges from 111.2 to 78.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter:

  • New four-cylinder diesel engine now available on Cargo models
  • Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sprinter. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sprinter's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Sprinter is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,355.

Other versions include:

  • 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $49,345
  • 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,350
  • 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $57,450
  • 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,940
  • 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,935
  • 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,445
  • 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,555
  • 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,175
  • 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,030
  • 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $44,525
  • 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,530
  • 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,375
  • 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $47,380
  • 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,930
  • 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,130
  • 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $36,355
  • 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,030
  • 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,655
  • 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,585
  • 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $44,350
  • 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,500
  • 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,120
  • 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,620
  • 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $52,025
  • 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $40,735
  • 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,110
  • 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,210
  • 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $43,145
  • 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,520
  • 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,060
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the next question is, which Sprinter model is right for you? Sprinter variants include 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A). For a full list of Sprinter models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Overview

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van, Sprinter Diesel. Available styles include 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Sprinter.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Sprinter featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,768. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,168 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,168 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,600.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 5.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,974. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,030 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,944.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,695. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,208 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,208 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,487.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,467. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,312 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,312 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,155.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,609. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,248 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,248 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,361.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,523. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,866 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,866 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,657.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,019. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,361 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,361 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,658.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,023. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,417 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,417 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,606.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,720. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,440 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,440 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,280.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,137. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,460 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,460 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,677.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,219. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,464 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,464 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,755.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,453. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,523 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,523 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,930.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,869. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,589 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,589 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,280.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,956. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,653 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,653 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,303.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,863. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,636 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,636 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,227.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,722. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,722 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,722 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,000.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,963. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,734 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,734 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,229.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,038. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,783 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,783 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,255.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,553. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,901 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,901 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,652.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,653. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $3,000 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,000 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,653.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

Which 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2021 Sprinters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,733 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Can't find a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,210.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

