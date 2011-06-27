Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,112
|$21,339
|$24,617
|Clean
|$17,636
|$20,777
|$23,913
|Average
|$16,685
|$19,652
|$22,504
|Rough
|$15,733
|$18,527
|$21,095
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,640
|$25,495
|$29,412
|Clean
|$21,071
|$24,823
|$28,570
|Average
|$19,934
|$23,479
|$26,887
|Rough
|$18,797
|$22,135
|$25,204
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,395
|$22,851
|$26,361
|Clean
|$18,886
|$22,248
|$25,607
|Average
|$17,867
|$21,044
|$24,098
|Rough
|$16,848
|$19,839
|$22,590
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,934
|$23,484
|$27,092
|Clean
|$19,410
|$22,866
|$26,317
|Average
|$18,363
|$21,628
|$24,767
|Rough
|$17,315
|$20,390
|$23,216
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,964
|$25,876
|$29,851
|Clean
|$21,387
|$25,194
|$28,997
|Average
|$20,233
|$23,830
|$27,289
|Rough
|$19,079
|$22,466
|$25,580
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,091
|$27,205
|$31,384
|Clean
|$22,484
|$26,488
|$30,486
|Average
|$21,271
|$25,054
|$28,690
|Rough
|$20,058
|$23,620
|$26,894
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,727
|$26,775
|$30,888
|Clean
|$22,130
|$26,069
|$30,004
|Average
|$20,935
|$24,658
|$28,236
|Rough
|$19,741
|$23,247
|$26,469
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,608
|$26,635
|$30,726
|Clean
|$22,014
|$25,933
|$29,847
|Average
|$20,826
|$24,529
|$28,088
|Rough
|$19,638
|$23,125
|$26,330
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,811
|$23,341
|$26,926
|Clean
|$19,291
|$22,726
|$26,156
|Average
|$18,250
|$21,495
|$24,615
|Rough
|$17,209
|$20,265
|$23,074
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,660
|$25,519
|$29,438
|Clean
|$21,091
|$24,846
|$28,595
|Average
|$19,953
|$23,501
|$26,911
|Rough
|$18,815
|$22,156
|$25,226