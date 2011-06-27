2022 Chevrolet Trax
MSRP range: $21,400 - $23,820
Safety
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Trax a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Trax both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Trax fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Trax gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Trax has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Trax. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Trax?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax:
- Flat-folding front passenger seat is no longer offered
- Part of the first Trax generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Trax reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Trax is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Trax. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Trax's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Trax is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Trax is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Trax?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Trax is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,400.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,400
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,020
- LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,820
What are the different models of Chevrolet Trax?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Trax, the next question is, which Trax model is right for you? Trax variants include LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Trax models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
