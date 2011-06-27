  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Trax

MSRP range: $21,400 - $23,820
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP$22,595
Edmunds suggests you pay$22,062
What Should I Pay
Other years
Chevrolet Trax for Sale
Save as much as $533 with Edmunds

2022 Chevrolet Trax pricing

in Ashburn, VA
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Helpful shopping links

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$21,400
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 32 Hwy / 27 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque: 177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 167.6 in. / Height: 64.9 in. / Width: 69.9 in.
Curb Weight: 3124 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.7 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover19.8%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Trax a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Trax both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Trax fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Trax gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Trax has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Trax. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax:

  • Flat-folding front passenger seat is no longer offered
  • Part of the first Trax generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Trax reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Trax is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Trax. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Trax's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Trax is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Trax is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Trax is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,400.

Other versions include:

  • LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,400
  • LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,020
  • LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
  • LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,820
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Trax?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Trax, the next question is, which Trax model is right for you? Trax variants include LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Trax models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Chevrolet Trax

2022 Chevrolet Trax Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax is offered in the following submodels: Trax SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Trax.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Trax featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

2022 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,595. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $533 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $533 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,062.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 2.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $440 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $440 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,955.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 1.8% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Traxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Trax for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Traxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,843.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

