Consumer Rating
(6)
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched interior size, walk-through cabin, wide variety of body styles, superior fuel economy, relatively maneuverable, Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship.
  • Mercedes-Benz price, engine lacks power and towing capacity.
2010
List Price Estimate
$10,191 - $13,213
Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it is pricey, but the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is without question the best full-size van for cargo and passenger purposes.

Vehicle overview

If the idea of buying a Mercedes-Benz cargo van seems like a pointless extravagance for your cargo-hauling or mass people-carrying needs, then you're probably not alone. Ford and GM are no doubt going to sell exponentially more of their less expensive passenger and cargo vans this year. However, the Sprinter -- it's always been Mercedes-built but has previously been sold as a Dodge the past seven years -- does have a number of design attributes that make it the best cargo and passenger van on the market.

For one, its more space-efficient design means that it has roughly the same interior volume as a New York apartment. The load floor is the lowest among full-size vans and, with the taller of two available roofs, someone 6-foot-3 can walk around upright within its rear compartment. By comparison, only someone 4-foot-3 can walk around inside a Ford E-Series. In its biggest configuration, the Sprinter cargo van has a maximum storage capacity of 547 cubic feet -- the most a Chevy Express can muster is 237.3.

Despite being bigger and taller than everything else, the Sprinter is actually more maneuverable around town thanks to a more modern chassis design (by several decades). In fact, driving the Sprinter feels notably less trucklike and benefits from the visibility afforded by its colossal windshield and short front end.

Another advantage is fuel economy thanks to the Sprinter's standard turbodiesel engine, which makes more power as a Mercedes than it did as a Dodge. It also features Mercedes Bluetec clean-diesel technology. However, while the Sprinter's diesel V6 offers similar torque to its competitors' smaller V8s, its horsepower is way down and no one would describe it as anything but slow -- the Sprinter name is without question, ironic. As such, the Sprinter is best suited for an urban or suburban environment rather than the highway.

Now, should you find the Mercedes-Benz badge too pretentious, the Sprinter is also sold as a Freightliner with almost identical specification. Unfortunately, both versions are considerably more expensive than the domestic vans. Though superior in most ways to its ancient competitors from GM and Ford, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter's added cost may be hard to justify. That's a shame, though you could always try to find a used Dodge version instead.

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in multiple configurations, each available with two wheelbases and two roof heights. The cargo van has two front seats only with an empty cargo bay, while the passenger van features four rows of seats good for 12 people. The cargo van is also available in 3500 configuration (versus the standard 2500), which increases its payload capacity.

Standard equipment on the cargo van includes 16-inch steel wheels, a right-side sliding door, a wood cargo floor, 270-degree rear doors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio. The passenger van is equipped similarly, but features three rear seat rows, rear interior trim, tinted rear windows and rear speakers.

The options list for both is lengthy, but highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, parking sensors, a rearview camera, bi-xenon headlights, headlight washers, automatic headlights and wipers, heated windshield, heated power mirrors, foglamps, cruise control, upgraded front seats and an upgraded stereo. The cargo van can be equipped with driver compartment bulkheads, a roof fan, fixed rear sunroof and roof rack mounting rails. The passenger van can be equipped with a rear heater, rear air-conditioning and rear windshield wipers. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Sprinter is now being sold as a Mercedes-Benz. Dodge has stopped selling this Mercedes-built van due to its recent financial reorganization, so Mercedes has decided to start selling it under its own name for the first time. The Sprinter gains a more powerful engine this year.

Performance & mpg

Every 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is rear-wheel drive and powered by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel with Bluetec exhaust-scrubbing technology. Output is 188 horsepower and a robust 325 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. There are no EPA-estimated fuel economy estimates available for the Sprinter, but given its engine, expect significantly better gas mileage than that of its Ford and GM competitors. Properly equipped, the Sprinter can tow 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Every 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter comes standard with stability and traction control, and front airbags. Optional are a driver side airbag, driver and front passenger side airbags packaged together, front side curtain airbags, parking sensors, a back-up alarm and a rearview camera.

Driving

With its panoramic windshield and truncated front end, the 2010 Mercedes Sprinter does a pretty fair impression of a tour bus from behind the wheel. And at up to 23 feet long and 9 feet high, it could be one, too. But a reasonably carlike driving position and respectable handling help make the Sprinter feel manageable around town. Quite simply, this is the easiest and least cumbersome full-size van to drive. At low speeds, the turbodiesel engine offers satisfactory thrust, but its power deficit becomes glaringly apparent on the highway.

Interior

Despite its Mercedes-Benz badge, don't expect wood trim, leather upholstery or the latest high-tech gizmos inside the Sprinter. However, build quality is notably better than in other full-size vans, and it also has a more modern feel to it. A tilt-and-telescoping steering column and four different front-seat styles with multiple adjustments ensure ample comfort, while the Sprinter's modern control layout makes it feel more like a midsize SUV than a utilitarian van.

Thanks to its 51-inch sliding-door opening and class-leading 20-inch step-up height, the Sprinter makes entering and exiting the passenger area a cinch. Inside, the high-roof option and its 6-foot-4-inch cabin height allow for even tall folks to walk upright -- the Ford and Chevy at best can only accommodate the Lollipop Guild. Payload is similarly superior to its competitors, with the 2500 cargo van's ranging from 2,872 pounds to 3,469 depending on body configuration, while the 3500 ranges from 4,845-5,375.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(17%)
1(33%)
3.2
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Family Van Ever
Dave D,04/27/2010
We purchased our standard height, 144 WB Sprinter to accomodate our family of 8. Let me just say this is an outstanding vehicle. We purchased it based on the SAFETY and comfort features that MB offers. Also, there is a good 2-3 feet behind the 3rd row, which provides ample space for stollers, and groceries, and suitcases without having to remove the 3rd row. Driving is very comfortable and my petite wife doesn't feel lost behind the wheel on the road. It feels like you are driving a car and you get no hint of the size of the van...until you go to park it. The 144WB is big without being too big and still fits in a parking space, although you take ever last inch of it. A great, great van.
Excellent Family Van
happycamper17,04/29/2011
Bought this van to tote around our large family (9 kids). We have owned (and worn out) a Chevy Express 3500 and a Ford F-350, both 15 passengers and are very pleased with the Sprinter. More room than any of the competitors and much much better gas milage. Drives like a much smaller vehicle and not at all intimidating, even my wife loves to drive it. Parking is always an issue with large vans, but the visibility in the sprinter is excellent. Heartily recommend.
Another $6000.00 in repairs!
Mike,01/03/2017
2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I'm a courier. I drive about 30-40,000 miles per year. This is my second Sprinter( a 2005 & a 2010). The reason I bought 2 was the cargo capacity and interior height. At the time of purchases there was no comparable vans. Now there are! Service is VERY expensive, as you are buying Mercedes parts. Dealership service locations are few and far between. Both vans had deep surface rust before 3 years (I didn't even know vehicles could rust anymore). This is the most unstable The (traction-wise) vehicle I have ever owned - I use snow tires year round. Never again for me! Updated review. In the last 16,000 miles I have spent more than $3000.00 in a FAILED attempt to consistently get fuel from the gas tank to the engine!!! The "service" techs are still trying to figure out the problem. Updated review. Sold it to someone who has to now put $2700.00 into a wiring harness because some sensor/tank "exploded" under the van. It just keeps on getting better, doesn't it? Once again, the fuel delivery system. Add to this bill, the DEF system (ever wonder why this "idea" never caught on ).
Worst Investment Ever. Sprinter is a Money Sucker
AR,07/05/2017
3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
Where do I begin. The Radio is a possessed and worthless waste of space. Battery Drains, Stops working for no reason, Finally just had to pull the fuse and ride silent for the last 6 months or so I owned it. DEF/DPF issues: These engines and system has never gotten the bugs worked out. Oil recommended my MB specs (read: required) cannot handle the 1200 degrees that the engines put out to try and "burn off" the soot. These engines eventually destroy themselves from the inside out. EGR valve clogs, DEF tank sensors, N0x sensors fail, and once this starts it is THOUSANDS of dollars in repairs. Ranging from about $1,100 to up to $6000. The OM642 Engine is said by some "A Ticking timebomb" if it doesn't fail.. it will most certainly drain your wallet and your desire to continue to want to own it. Speaking of Service: Regular Mercedes dealerships want NOTHING to do with these. They don't want to service them. I had diehard diesel mechanics who refused to work on my Sprinter. On a Sprinter Forum.. people have mechanics just throw parts at problems to the tune of thousands of dollars- to not actually fix the problem.. and they suggest driving your sprinter to Golden Colorado to have a guy repair it- I'm SERIOUS! Lightbulbs: I changed nearly every lightbulb on this van. Felt like it was a full-time job. The headlights will blow if you hit a bad pothole. Advice by diehards "Just carry spares." Speaking of what to carry with you- suggestion is to carry a scanner with you at all times to diagnose problems. Why should I have to carry a scan tool with me to drive daily? That is ludicrous! I sold my Sprinter 2 years to the day and only put 14,000 miles on it when I owned it. The longest I went without a "Check" light on the dash was 21 days! I thought I was buying quality, I had hoped to run it to 500,000 Miles! It started its "Death Cycle" at around 165K. I feel bad for the person who bought it from the dealer I traded it into. They have nothing to look forward to other then other than DEF/DPF problems and costly repairs in the THOU$AND$ in the very near future.
See all 6 reviews of the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover1 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Overview

The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van. Available styles include 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

