Vehicle overview

While it may seem opulent or unnecessary to purchase a Mercedes-Benz as your work van, it simply isn't. Competitors like Ford and General Motors offer full-size cargo vans for much less money than the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and those vehicles are capable and sufficient, but this Mercedes simply does the job better.

There is a long list of advantages to owning the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the first being its construction and materials. While this large cargo van is not as well equipped as a typical Mercedes luxury sedan, it has an interior that is built to a much higher standard than expected for this class of vehicle. A second advantage to owning the Sprinter is the sheer space available on the inside. Its large exterior dimensions and intelligent interior design make it unmatched for capacity.

The Sprinter has the lowest load floor among all full-size vans by a wide margin. Equip a Sprinter with the biggest configuration and the available high roof and someone as tall as 6 feet, 3 inches can walk completely upright inside the van. Yes, the smaller Nissan NV allows the same feat, but in the American counterparts a person's max height for walking around inside is typically just a bit more than 4 feet.

Driving around town, it's hard to get used to the Sprinter's short hood and massive windshield, but once the initial shock wears off, it's a relatively effortless enterprise. With a vehicle this tall, wide and long, it would be easy to expect maneuverability to suffer, but overall the Sprinter isn't that challenging to drive. For fuel economy, the Mercedes-Benz has a leg up on its Ford, GM and Nissan rivals thanks to its diesel-powered V6 engine that leads the pack in miles per gallon. The Sprinter does falls behind on acceleration and towing capacity, however.

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is at the top of its class whether you're using it to carry cargo or passengers, but you will be paying for that excellence. At base levels you'll pay thousands more for the Sprinter than some of its closest rivals. And when the options list grows, so does the difference in price. But in our opinion, the price gap between the Sprinter and similarly equipped rival vans is very much worth it. If superior quality is what you're looking for in your fleet or cargo van, the Sprinter is the right choice.