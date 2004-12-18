Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

Best Cargo Van Available - Buy it
Oiseauzepher,12/18/2004
I move art and the vehicle is smallest choice possible. I must say I am amazed at all the possitive comments I get about the style. Kind of a European spy thing. It handles well (it is a van). Plenty of pickup and speed, 80mph no prob. I live in Colorado, so I've given the vehicle a work out on hills and cold - damn cold weather. If you're going to use the van in very cold, get the aux heater package. Great idea. You can set the aux heater to preheat the engine and cab for anytime. It runs on the fuel so don't use in a garage. Great fuel economy (25+) on the hwy. Cup holder too low. Washer fluid freezes in exterior line below 25. Steering wheel should adjust. Great Van - Buy it.
