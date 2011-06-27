Vehicle overview

It might seem excessive, opulent even, to buy a Mercedes-Benz as your work van. But consider that in Europe, Mercedes makes all manner of heavy lifters, from large commercial trucks to cargo vans. This is a brand that makes vehicles that can both get dirty and clean up very well. For American buyers, the proposition is straightforward. Competitors like Ford and General Motors offer full-size cargo vans for less money than the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. But while those vehicles are capable and sufficient, the Sprinter simply does the job better.

Advantages to owning a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter start with its construction and materials. This large cargo van isn't as well equipped as a typical Mercedes luxury sedan, but its interior is built to a similar standard, higher than expected for this workhorse class. Another Sprinter advantage is simply its sheer interior volume, its large dimensions and intelligent cabin design making for unrivaled capacity. The Sprinter also offers one of the lowest load floors among full-size vans. Equip a Sprinter to its tallest configuration with the optional high roof and someone as tall as 6 feet, 3 inches can walk completely upright inside the van.

With a vehicle this tall, wide and long, it would be easy to expect maneuverability to suffer, but overall the Sprinter isn't that challenging to drive. For fuel economy, the Mercedes-Benz has a leg up on its Ford, GM and Nissan rivals thanks to its choice of diesel-powered engines. For 2014, a new turbocharged four-cylinder and seven-speed transmission comprise the standard powertrain, while the larger diesel V6 engine and five-speed transmission become the optional upgrade.

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a great choice for this class, whether used for carrying cargo or passengers. But that overachievement carries a price. At base levels, you'll pay thousands more for the Sprinter than its closest rivals, and when the options list grows, so does the difference in price. Plus, there are two other very capable alternatives to the traditional domestic vans this year: the truck-based 2014 Nissan NV and the new, Euro-sourced 2014 Ram ProMaster. We suggest cross-shopping all three to determine which van best suits your budget and specific needs.