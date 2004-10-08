Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sprinter Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Sprinter searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Sprinter

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Overall Consumer Rating
4.517 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
a big van that drives like a car.
w. meiss,08/10/2004
purchaqsed the vehicle for retirement travel and insulated it to reduce the box noise. added 2 side and 2 rear windows which are available from after market vendors. added 2 very confortable passenger seats and a XM radio receiver with amplifier and speakers for good quality sounds. there still room for my raft/motor and fishing gear. added decals on sides and rear of a fisherman with rod in one hand and a can of beer in the other. it cruises very well up the mountains of no. ca., not good in the dirt. became the family and friends favorite method of transportation. dealership could do the 10000 mile service quicker. very happy with van.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Sprinter
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Dodge Sprinter info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings