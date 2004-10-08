Used 2004 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

purchaqsed the vehicle for retirement travel and insulated it to reduce the box noise. added 2 side and 2 rear windows which are available from after market vendors. added 2 very confortable passenger seats and a XM radio receiver with amplifier and speakers for good quality sounds. there still room for my raft/motor and fishing gear. added decals on sides and rear of a fisherman with rod in one hand and a can of beer in the other. it cruises very well up the mountains of no. ca., not good in the dirt. became the family and friends favorite method of transportation. dealership could do the 10000 mile service quicker. very happy with van.

