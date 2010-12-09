Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

I have 2 sprinters. Both are 1 ton 3.0 diesels. I have same continuous problem with both van's. If you even think about driving on gravel road and it's wet, brake wear sensor wires are broken, making dash light come on. Every 35,000 almost to the mile, one of the carrier bearings (there are two and they are identical) will go out. 219 bucks for the bearing plus install. Finally found some brake pads that would wear longer than 25,000 miles. Dealer only at first, 125 bucks a set of pads. Now, torque converter is bad on both. One has 90,000 on it, the other 120,000. After doing some more checking, this seems to be a widespread problem. This fix is over 2 thousand. I can't keep up.

Read more