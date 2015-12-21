Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.79 Reviews
Report abuse
Mike,12/21/2015
2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I work for a company that has/had (unloading these POSes) a fleet of these vehicles 2007-2009 with an average mileage of 275k. They are all P.O.S. Constantly breaking down with transmission, trans-axal, and drive train problems even with regular maintenance, along with little stuff like the door locks braking and door hinges seizing up. Moisture builds up under the plastic body panels and rust away the body. Computer keeps putting the engine into "Limp mode", these things are mechanics dream. They are all having problems one way or another. Don't buy unless you like to work on an overly complicated cargo van or like to pay out the 'A' for someone else to fix!
