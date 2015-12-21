Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sprinter Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Sprinter searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Sprinter

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Overall Consumer Rating
3.79 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Total Lemmon
Mike,12/21/2015
2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I work for a company that has/had (unloading these POSes) a fleet of these vehicles 2007-2009 with an average mileage of 275k. They are all P.O.S. Constantly breaking down with transmission, trans-axal, and drive train problems even with regular maintenance, along with little stuff like the door locks braking and door hinges seizing up. Moisture builds up under the plastic body panels and rust away the body. Computer keeps putting the engine into "Limp mode", these things are mechanics dream. They are all having problems one way or another. Don't buy unless you like to work on an overly complicated cargo van or like to pay out the 'A' for someone else to fix!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Sprinter
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Dodge Sprinter info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings