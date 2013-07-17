Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sprinter Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Sprinter searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Sprinter

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Overall Consumer Rating
3.34 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 1
    (25%)
The dealer can not fix my brake problem.
bsperty,07/17/2013
starting at 26,000 miles i have three warning lights that come on ABS, traction and another one.I now have 160.000. After many attempts no fix and no one seems to care. It seems to be heat related as it only happens in the late spring, summer. The ABS is off, if in park I can not shift. I need to restart the truck then shift. This is the worst service i have ever had. The lack of ABS almost killed me once.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Sprinter
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Dodge Sprinter info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings