Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Sprinter searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Sprinter
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.34 Reviews
Report abuse
bsperty,07/17/2013
starting at 26,000 miles i have three warning lights that come on ABS, traction and another one.I now have 160.000. After many attempts no fix and no one seems to care. It seems to be heat related as it only happens in the late spring, summer. The ABS is off, if in park I can not shift. I need to restart the truck then shift. This is the worst service i have ever had. The lack of ABS almost killed me once.
Related Dodge Sprinter info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Richmond VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Avenger Ocala FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Hollywood FL
- Used Dodge Viper Bellevue WA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Bradenton FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Spring TX
- Used Dodge Nitro Lancaster PA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Ann Arbor MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Dodge Challenger 2014 Seattle WA
- Used Dodge Dart 2015 Buffalo NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon