Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter for Sale Near Me

starting at 26,000 miles i have three warning lights that come on ABS, traction and another one.I now have 160.000. After many attempts no fix and no one seems to care. It seems to be heat related as it only happens in the late spring, summer. The ABS is off, if in park I can not shift. I need to restart the truck then shift. This is the worst service i have ever had. The lack of ABS almost killed me once.

