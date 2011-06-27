  1. Home
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo space
  • low step-in height
  • available fuel-efficient diesel engine.
  • Steering wheel doesn't offer tilt adjustment.
Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its sensible European roots, the 2015 Ram ProMaster full-size cargo van is a great option for American business owners, as it offers a space-efficient design with a user-friendly interior and solid powertrain choices.

Vehicle overview

The look of business-oriented vans is rapidly changing in America, as increasingly cross-national U.S. automakers look to adopt the best ideas from their worldwide markets. Traditional vans based on heavy pickup truck components are on their way out, and they're being replaced by taller, narrower, lighter-weight vans like the 2015 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van that drive more like conventional cars. The model for this sea change is of course Europe, where fuel is more expensive and roads are less ample. Ram has derived the ProMaster cargo van lineup from Fiat's Ducato, a front-wheel-drive van revered for its durability, easy driving manners and miserly running costs.

One of the Ram ProMaster's most important attributes is its wide variety of configurations. There are 1500, 2500 and 3500 versions offering varying levels of capability, two wheelbase choices for the 1500 and 2500, a low-roof choice for the 1500 and an extended-body option for the 3500 series. Regardless of how you configure it, the ProMaster's tall but tidy profile is great for maximizing cargo and permits users to stand much more upright when working inside the van. This is a fantastic development for contractors who spend a lot of time in the rear of the ProMaster and provides upfitters and other modifiers with a wider range of equipment possibilities. And all that height generates serious cargo-carrying potential: There are as much as 463 cubic feet of cargo capacity available in the largest ProMaster configuration.

The 2015 ProMaster's front-wheel-drive layout allows for a short hood that greatly eases parking and tight turning while affording the driver great forward vision. Buyers also benefit from the van's European origins in that there's an optional turbocharged diesel engine, a 3.0-liter four-cylinder unit with V8-like torque that can handle large payloads. Also available is a stout 3.6-liter gasoline V6 from Chrysler's engine lineup, which is passenger-car refined yet still up to the demands of serious commercial duty, as it's able to handle payloads of up to 4,440 pounds.

Buyers will find that the 2015 Ram ProMaster has plenty of competition in the form of vans such as the recently released Ford Transit, as well as the Nissan NV Cargo Van and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Several versions of the Transit offer three roof-height choices, while the Nissan and Mercedes vans mirror the ProMaster's two available roof heights. Ford's Transit offers gasoline and diesel engines, while the Mercedes Sprinter is diesel-only. The Nissan NV doesn't have a diesel-engine option, but is the only one of the four to offer a V8 engine. The 2015 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van has decades of Fiat's experience in the commercial van market behind it, but all of its competitors have their own unique attributes, so it's certainly a good idea to check out each to determine which might best address your particular use.

2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van models

The 2015 Ram ProMaster comes in three main trim levels: 1500, 2500 and 3500. The 1500 is available with a low- or high-roof option, while the 2500 and 3500 are only available with the high roof. The 1500 is offered in 118- and 136-inch wheelbases while the 2500 offers a choice of 136- and 159-inch wheelbases. The 3500 is only offered with the 159-inch wheelbase, with a longer-body configuration for extra cargo space available as well.

Standard features for all include 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding side door, air-conditioning, cloth bucket seats, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a telescoping (but unfortunately not tilt-adjustable) steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

Available options include alloy wheels, foglights, a driver-side sliding door, windows for the side and rear doors, power folding/heated sideview mirrors, an alarm system, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a cargo partition (with or without a sliding window), navigation, heated seats, swivel seats, a suspension driver seat, adjustable lumbar support, a double passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded audio with Chrysler's Uconnect 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity and voice commands, steering-wheel-mounted controls, satellite radio, cruise control and interior wall paneling.

There are several option packages, including the Premium Appearance package (bright grille and foglights), the Interior Convenience package (overhead shelf, under-seat storage tray and locking glovebox), the Cargo Convenience group (cargo net and sidewall tie-down rings) and a towing package.

2015 Highlights

An all-new addition to the Ram commercial-vehicle lineup last year, the Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is unchanged for 2015.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all 2015 Ram ProMasters is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Optional is a 3.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with 174 hp and 295 lb-ft paired with a six-speed automated manual transmission. Properly equipped, the ProMaster can handle payloads of up to 4,440 pounds (payload capacity varies according to the configuration you choose) and tow up to 5,100 pounds.

Commercial vans such as the 2015 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van are not subject to conventional fuel economy testing by the Environmental Protection Agency and do not have published EPA fuel economy ratings.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Ram ProMaster include front, side and side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, stability control (with trailer sway control) and traction control. Optional features include a roadside safety kit, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Driving

It's remarkable how much more confidence you can have in piloting a large van when the hood is short and you sit high above it. That's the perspective from the 2015 ProMaster Cargo Van's driver seat, and you get further encouragement from the van's light steering and relatively compact turning circle. All these elements team up to deliver the impression of maneuverability, even in city traffic and parking, though care still has to be taken when reversing, even with the help of the optional rearview camera.

You'll like either engine. The standard 3.6-liter gasoline V6 comes straight from Chrysler's car lineup, so it's smooth, quiet and much more refined than you'd expect an engine in a commercial van to be. The turbodiesel engine's forte is efficiency and low-speed pulling power. It's noisier than the gasoline engine, particularly until it warms, but the diesel's overall refinement is entirely sufficient and it moves the ProMaster with real vigor at suburban speeds. Along with the fine manners, either engine has plenty of chops for hauling, with the diesel probably preferable for stop-and-go delivery work, even if its maximum payload ratings slightly trail those of the gasoline V6.

Interior

Functionality is the watchword for the 2015 Ram ProMaster's interior, with controls and instruments designed based on decades of Fiat's commercial-van experience. The ProMaster's gauges are large and clear, with a multifunction display centered between the speedometer and tachometer. Climate control comes via a straightforward, three-knob layout for temperature, fan speed and directional control. Audio controls are mounted high on the dash (some will have to lean forward a bit to reach them), with the optional 5-inch Uconnect touchscreen audio system a worthwhile upgrade for those who plan to use the van for longer trips. Extended stints behind the wheel are eased by the well-bolstered captain's chairs (swivel mounts are an option), but the lack of tilt steering wheel adjustment might result in a less than optimal driving position. Meanwhile, there are plenty of well-placed storage areas and cupholders.

The ProMaster 3500 can swallow up to 463 cubic feet of cargo, and although the number's not quite up to the Ford Transit's maximum of 487 cubic feet, it's nonetheless a serious cave to fill with either cargo or customized upfitter components. As you might expect, the 2015 ProMaster can be ordered with solid walls and rear doors or with a choice of windows. Some buyers will find the optional sliding rear door on the driver side a boon for easy entry to the cargo area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Warning do not purchase ProMaster
Gabe Cetina,04/08/2017
2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a new ProMaster to be used in plumbing service. it only has 54,345 miles and they had to replace radiator, oil pan, door hinges 3x and already not opening again, driver window not going up and down, brake lines leaks and pump, relays, wiring were I keep loosing my lights, issues with programs and more. Worse work vehicle I have owned.
This thing is a freaking nightmare
Peter,03/15/2016
1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I've only owned this van 3 months and 30,000 miles later it's thrown more codes than my 2000 Chevy Astro with 140,000 miles on it... it's completely unreliable especially for long-haul trips... Dodge needs to quickly discontinue this truck... great concept on the loading height and cargo space everything else is complete crap.... I'm immediately trading this in... might need a lemon law lawyer.
New Promaster, Run away, just Run away.....
Tony,03/14/2017
3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Promaster concept is great! I fell in love with it for what I do. I own a fleet of expedite vehicles and they pile the miles on in a hurry. You can see that I scored it fairly high in most areas but had to give it a 1. Mainly because it should score a -8 on value and maint. costs. front brakes on a 2015 with 55k miles. Dealer told me it is $1000.00 bucks for rotors, "special order" retainer clips and brake pads. $1000 for front brake job? I have a 2016 with 100k on it and 2015 with 55k. The 2016 will need a complete top end rebuild, it is a gas engine and sounds like a diesel. I use full synthetic every 7500 miles. Headlight replacement very prematurely, several times. Automatic engine brake engages automatically on very slight decline causing an already under reliable engine to rev up to the point of failure. If you have a plumbing business or you are an electrician and need a van for 15k miles a year, and have a back up vehicle for shop times, this would be a great van. If you truly need a commercial grade vehicle and depend on it for your livelihood, this is definitely not it. Body parts are nearly impossible to find as it is assembled in Turkey or somewhere over there. Don't take my word for it, call a body shop and ask about repairing a Promaster van. I also have 2 Chevy cutaway vans and they both have over 130k miles and run like a top! (2) Ford Transit Vans. They are not setting any records but still light years ahead of where the Promaster is. Lastly, what does Ram do to help new customers with their quality problems you might ask? They lower the warranty from 2015 100k miles powertrain warranty to 2016 60k miles powertrain warranty. Oh, the Ram truck will still have the 100k powertrain, but not the $41,000 "commercial" van.
not a happy driver
Dave Cangelosi,09/16/2015
3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My pro-master does not even have 10,000 miles on it. It has multiple recalls, engine makes noise, the brakes make noise, and the reversing camera is bad. The main issue is that the dealers do not put any energy to fix it, It has been into several different dealers and they just let it sit there (we will get to it when we can,, we are busy) Well I have work to do also. If you need your truck on the road, don't get the pro-master. We have four of them, and switched back to Chevy. Many months latter, still the worst vehicle I ever drove. 3/2017 a definite do not buy. Still no Promaster mechanic has been able to fix the recalls on the back doors. (not sure why) It only gets about 12.4 miles to the gallon once it is loaded up with inventory. The truck seems to burn out lights about every 2000 miles. I am constantly replacing some sort of an exterior light. These are common issues on all four of our vans of the Promaster line. Oh yea,, my reversing camera is still broke. They can not figure it out. Once it is filled with inventory, this truck will get stuck in an eighth inch of snow. No one stands behind this product and its a poorly constructed bucket of junk. 9/2017 I noticed another review saying that they got good gas mileage. The only way that the four we have would get o.k. mileage is if they are empty, Why would you need a van if you were going to drive it empty? Still not happy, still a lot of issues that did not get fixed. 9/19. Still driving it, and it has an endless list of repairs that have beed done and still need to be done: - radiator leaks, power stering fluid leak, engine oil leak, and did i mention the head lights burn out every 2000 miles like clock work. Only 56,000 miles on this bucket of junk and it has more repairs on it than my chevy trail blazer with 138,000. This was and is a terrible truck
See all 43 reviews of the 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van features & specs

More about the 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van

Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Overview

The Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/Extended Length (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof is priced between $19,500 and$19,500 with odometer readings between 76052 and76052 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2015 Promaster Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,500 and mileage as low as 76052 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.

