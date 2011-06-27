My pro-master does not even have 10,000 miles on it. It has multiple recalls, engine makes noise, the brakes make noise, and the reversing camera is bad. The main issue is that the dealers do not put any energy to fix it, It has been into several different dealers and they just let it sit there (we will get to it when we can,, we are busy) Well I have work to do also. If you need your truck on the road, don't get the pro-master. We have four of them, and switched back to Chevy. Many months latter, still the worst vehicle I ever drove. 3/2017 a definite do not buy. Still no Promaster mechanic has been able to fix the recalls on the back doors. (not sure why) It only gets about 12.4 miles to the gallon once it is loaded up with inventory. The truck seems to burn out lights about every 2000 miles. I am constantly replacing some sort of an exterior light. These are common issues on all four of our vans of the Promaster line. Oh yea,, my reversing camera is still broke. They can not figure it out. Once it is filled with inventory, this truck will get stuck in an eighth inch of snow. No one stands behind this product and its a poorly constructed bucket of junk. 9/2017 I noticed another review saying that they got good gas mileage. The only way that the four we have would get o.k. mileage is if they are empty, Why would you need a van if you were going to drive it empty? Still not happy, still a lot of issues that did not get fixed. 9/19. Still driving it, and it has an endless list of repairs that have beed done and still need to be done: - radiator leaks, power stering fluid leak, engine oil leak, and did i mention the head lights burn out every 2000 miles like clock work. Only 56,000 miles on this bucket of junk and it has more repairs on it than my chevy trail blazer with 138,000. This was and is a terrible truck

