2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched interior size with walk-through cabin
  • wide variety of body styles
  • superior fuel economy
  • relatively maneuverable
  • huge number of features
  • Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship.
  • Mercedes-Benz price
  • engine lacks power and towing capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it is pricey, but the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is without question the best full-size van for cargo and passenger purposes.

Vehicle overview

"A Mercedes-Benz full-size van? What, are we made of money? Are you going to suggest a Louis Vuitton work belt next? How about a Gucci hard hat?"

Yes, the idea of buying a 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter might seem a little nutty for your cargo-hauling or people-moving needs, and, yes, it is more expensive than full-size vans from Ford and GM. However, only two years ago, this van was known as the Dodge Sprinter -- the last vestige of the ill-fated DaimlerChrysler -- and for the most part, it's the same excellent vehicle. At the time, the Dodge Sprinter was well worth its price premium, but now the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter carries a price premium that's $4,000 more than before, so apparently a big three-pointed star is worth more than a chrome Ram's head.

Despite being constructed of better materials and to a higher standard than its American competition (though nowhere close to its fellow Benzes), the Sprinter has a number of other notable advantages. For one, it's absolutely cavernous thanks to its minibus dimensions and space-efficient design. The load floor is the lowest among full-size vans and yet someone 6-foot-3 can walk around upright within its rear compartment (the max height in a 2011 Ford E-Series is 4-foot-3). In its largest configuration, the Sprinter cargo van has a maximum storage capacity of 547 cubic feet; the most a 2011 Chevrolet Express can muster is 237.3.

Since the Sprinter is bigger and taller than everything else, driving it around must be only slightly less cumbersome than an 18-wheeler, right? Actually, the Sprinter's modern chassis design makes it far more maneuverable around town than the full-size Detroit-branded vans. In fact, driving the Sprinter feels pretty normal except for its colossal windshield and short front end.

Thanks to its turbocharged diesel engine, the Sprinter also has a fuel economy advantage over its competition. This engine now makes more power as a Mercedes than it did as a Dodge, and it also features Mercedes Bluetec technology, meaning it burns just as clean as a gasoline engine. While the Sprinter's diesel V6 offers torque output that's similar to smaller V8s from rivals, horsepower is way down. Certainly no one would ever describe the Sprinter as anything other than slow (surely the Sprinter name is meant to be ironic). As such, the Sprinter is best-suited for an urban or suburban environment rather than the highway.

Should you find the Mercedes-Benz badge too pretentious, the Sprinter is also sold as a Freightliner with almost identical specifications. Unfortunately, it also comes with an almost identical price tag, which is certainly its biggest drawback. Though superior in most ways to its ancient competitors from Ford and GM, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter's added cost might be hard to justify. That's a shame, though you could always try to find a used Dodge version instead.

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models

The 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in multiple configurations, each available with two wheelbases and two roof heights. The Cargo Van has only two front seats matched with an empty cargo bay, while the Crew Van is essentially a Cargo Van with a three-place rear bench seat. The Passenger Van features four rows of seats good for 12 people, while the larger MiniBus adds an additional seating row for a grand total of 15 people. The Cargo Van is also available in a 3500 configuration (versus the standard 2500), which ups its payload capacity.

Standard equipment on the Cargo Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, right-side sliding door, wood cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio. The Crew Van is identically equipped save for its second-row bench seat and added adjacent side windows. The Passenger Van is equipped similarly, but features three rear seat rows, rear interior trim, tinted rear windows and rear speakers. The new, stretched-wheelbase MiniBus version has additional seats available in a number of different configurations, plus an electric dual-panel passenger side door.

The options list for each is lengthy, but highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, parking sensors, a rearview camera, bi-xenon headlights, headlight washers, automatic headlights and wipers, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, foglamps, cruise control, upgraded front seats and an upgraded stereo. The Cargo and Crew Vans can be equipped with driver-compartment bulkheads, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof and roof rack mounting rails. The Passenger Van and MiniBus can be equipped with a rear heater, rear air-conditioning and rear windshield wipers. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Cargo Van variant of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter can be had with a rear bench seat, thus becoming the Crew Van. The new Minibus version is slightly longer than the Passenger Van and has more seats.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is rear-wheel drive. The turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 features Bluetec exhaust-scrubbing technology and produces 188 horsepower and a robust 325 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. There are no EPA fuel economy estimates available, but given its engine, expect significantly better gas mileage than that of the Sprinter's Ford and GM competitors.

Safety

Every 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter comes standard with stability and traction control, and front airbags. Optional are a driver side airbag, driver and front passenger side airbags packaged together, front side curtain airbags, parking sensors, a back-up alarm and a rearview camera.

Driving

With its huge windshield and truncated front end, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter does a pretty fair impression of a tour bus from behind the wheel. And at up to 24 feet long and 9 feet high, it could be one, too. But a reasonably carlike driving position and respectable handling help make the Sprinter feel manageable around town.

Quite simply, this is the easiest and least cumbersome full-size van to drive. Around town, the turbodiesel engine offers satisfactory thrust. It's only on the highway that the Sprinter's power deficit becomes glaringly apparent.

Interior

Despite its Mercedes-Benz badge, don't expect wood trim, leather upholstery or the latest high-tech gizmos inside the Sprinter. At the same time, build quality is notably better than in other full-size vans, and the Sprinter generally also has a more modern feel. A tilt-and-telescoping steering column and four different front seat styles with multiple adjustments ensure ample comfort, while the Sprinter's modern control layout makes it feel more like a midsize SUV than a utilitarian van.

Thanks to its 51-inch sliding door and class-leading 20-inch step-in height, the Sprinter makes entering and exiting the passenger area a cinch. Inside, the high-roof option and its 6-foot-4-inch cabin height allow for even tall folks to walk upright; the Ford and Chevy at best can only accommodate the Lollipop Guild. The Sprinter's payload is similarly superior, and the rating of the 2500 Cargo Van ranges from 2,872 pounds to 3,469 pounds depending on body configuration, while the rating of the 3500 ranges from 4,845 pounds to 5,375.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Sprinter's are nice to look at but.....
MartyK,07/18/2016
2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I purchased a new 2011 sprinter 2500 cargo in March of 2012 as a leftover. It started out with poor shifting from the auto trans, soft mushy breaks, serious hesitation when trying to accelerate, especially at low speeds. That was just at the beginning. Right off the lot there wasn't even a working horn. In the first year the radio went out and the dealer wouldn't let me upgrade the radio to the better factory one. They told me I had to replace it with the one I had or just keep the non-working one and live without a radio. At first I got great fuel mileage, I started out for the first 38,000 miles getting an average of 23+ mpg that has now at 50,400 miles dropped to 16-17, even though I was told that it would get better around 35,000 miles when the engine was broken in. Well at 38,000 I lost 2 mpg. Then by 41,000 I had lost an additional 2 mpg. Currently it's down another 3 mpg. The stock answer I've received from Sprinter dealer techs in 3 states, CA, PA, AZ, is that I was getting better mileage than anyone else and now it's just down to what everyone else is getting and that I should be happy I did so well for the time I did. I've driven my sprinter back and forth from southern CA to southeast PA 5 times so as you can surmise most of my 50,400 miles had been cross country driving. In just this past year, since being stranded for 3 days in AZ in June 2015 for a transmission problem, my truck has been in the shop in 3 different states, been looked at by 5 different dealerships in those 3 states and it's been in 2 private shops in 2 different states. Mostly for engine light issues as well as all of the originally stated problems along with the loss of mpg. I was assigned a factory Case Rep from the Mercedes headquarters in NJ but that hasn't helped in the least. On my most recent drive from PA to CA, just a couple of weeks ago, July 2016, my newest issue came up. I now have added Cruise control issues to the list of problems. Intermittently not holding speed, shutting off for no reason while cruising, and not shutting off several times after applying the breaks. In this past year it's been in one shop or another 8 times for the engine light coming on, several times for the ABS light, once for the Traction light (whatever that is). It's currently at the local dealer's shop, and has been for 7 days as of today, for ABS light, engine light, cruise control issues, mpg issues, and breaking issues. SO... they're nice to look at but PLEASE take my advice and don't buy one!!! Well since writing the above review my van was in the shop several more times for the engine light coming on and for 2 dash warnings: Seatbelt sys. Visit Workshop, and SRS Restraint System Visit Workshop. The dealer agreed with me that both warnings are a safety issue but that they're not covered by the warranty. I also got a recall notice about the airbags but the dealer said until they figure out what to do just hope I don't have an accident. Aren't they nice. All I can say is, and I'll be as kind as I can be in saying that if you buy a sprinter you're an idiot. I'm just trying to get through the warranty and then I'm trading it in on a new Ford or Ram with the same body style. Jan 2018 update: On my yearly cross country drive in 2017 I was stranded in NM in June 2017 for a couple of days. The dealer discovered that my problem was with the DEF system, which by the way had been completely replaced one year earlier in 2016, so they replaced the whole system again. Anyway, it's now Jan 2018 and now I have need for a glow-plug and the dealer tells me to replace all 6 would cost just under $1,000.00 as long as they don't run into a problem. If even one doesn't come out easily it could end up costing an additional $3,000.00 just to replace the plugs because they would have to take the engine head off. I just need to get this piece of junk back to PA in the spring so I can trade it off for a real vehicle. I already have a deal worked out with a Ford dealership in PA to take this rolling piece of xxxx off my hands. Fuel mileage is still bad compared to what I was getting for the first 38,000 miles. It's still down from (23.5 mpg) to (16-17). PLEASE DON'T BUY ONE OF THESE HUNKS OF JUNK !!!!!! Update as of Jan 26, 2019 Still drives like crap. Needed a glow plug and was told by the dealer that it would cost anywhere from $350 on the low side to $3500-$4000 on the high side. WTF! I found an aftermarket garage who changed it for $230. $230 to change a damn spark plug (ONE PLUG $230). I can't wait to get back to the east coast where I have a Ford dealer prepared to take this garbage pile off my hands and is giving me a new Transit for a fleet price for dumping my Sprinter. Please, Please, Please, don't buy one of these junk heaps! Thank you!
ENGINE LIGHT PROBLEMS
James,10/05/2017
3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I bought a sprinter RV 2011 MB chassis with 14500 miles on it . And on the drive away from buying it the engine light came on got towed and MB replaced EGR valve out of dealer @14608 miles drove 823 miles to next dealer they replaced nox out @15345 miles drove 3454 miles to next dealer they did IQT out @ 18799 miles,..Now I sit at another dealer with about 20689 miles waiting for a engine light problem to be fixed so I got 1890 miles on the last fix ..This is from March 17th 2017 to Oct 5th 2017 I am at my 4th Dealer visit in 6 months and drove only 6189 miles Totally MB needs to fix this issue
complete electrical power loss
fredtboy,05/16/2011
After buying this vehicle new off the dealer lot. after only 6 days on the road I experianced a complete power loss to the vechicle. was 200 mi from home. roadside assistance took 4hrs to approve me for 100% $$ towing back to my dealeer in Reading PA. They had the vehicle all day and still could not find the source of the problem..If they can not find the source of the problem do they expect me to take back the vehicle and wonder when and where it will happen again!..I think not. Will update as soon as I find out ..
Features & Specs

