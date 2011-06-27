  1. Home
2015 Ford Transit Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Numerous available configurations
  • impressive payload and towing capacities
  • strong and fuel-efficient turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines
  • pleasant road manners for a van.
  • Lack of available V8 engine may be a turn-off for traditional van buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a wide variety of configurations, a choice of powerful and fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines and easygoing driving manners, the Ford Transit Van brings newfound refinement and flexibility to commercial vans.

Vehicle overview

There's a revolution underway in the commercial van market, as a new generation of more maneuverable, more economical models replace longstanding van lines that were based on pickup truck platforms. The newest example of this trend is the all-new 2015 Ford Transit Van.

Not to be confused with Ford's smaller Transit Connect, the new Transit supplants Ford's long-running E-Series full-size van . In just about every area that commercial-van buyers find important, the Transit is an upgrade. Ford offers it in two wheelbases, three roof heights and with three different body lengths. And there are three engine choices, all of which promise to greatly improve fuel efficiency.

Meanwhile, a big weight savings comes from the new Transit Van's undercarriage, which disposes of the heavy and space-robbing ladder frame of traditional commercial vans in favor of a carlike unibody design. The reduced weight helps to boost fuel economy while allowing higher towing and gross vehicle weight ratings. With the high-roof body, those more than 6 feet tall can stand upright inside the Transit Van.

Also improved is the driving experience. The driver and front passenger take advantage of an airy, open cockpit with excellent sight lines, supportive seats and even some of the latest technology options such as Ford's MyFord Touch infotainment system, a rearview camera and lane-keeping alert. The Transit Van's driver enjoys the fruits of the more refined mechanicals in the form of vastly more responsive steering and a smooth six-speed automatic transmission that includes manual-shift functionality.

Many competitors also offer similar new vans and, depending on your intended use, each is worth consideration. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been available for some time and essentially ushered in the new, more space-efficient, tall roof commercial van template. It's a fine-driving van, too, and brings Mercedes' earned reputation for durability, but the Sprinter is expensive and doesn't offer the range of engine choices of the 2015 Transit. Nissan's NV Cargo Van stays with a pickup-truck frame and offers an optional V8 engine, which some might find a critical differentiating point. But the NV offers just one wheelbase and two roof-height choices. The Ram Promaster Van is perhaps the most radical, as it features a front-wheel-drive layout that may compromise utility for some users.

Commercial buyers will need to examine which of these vans works best for their needs. But with its high number of potential body configurations and engine choices, it's likely many will view the 2015 Ford Transit Van as the most flexible cargo van for the widest range of uses.

2015 Ford Transit Van models

The 2015 Ford Transit Van is offered in a single trim level. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- or high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. Depending on the configuration, the Transit also can be selected to handle increasing gross vehicle weight ratings: Transit 150, Transit 250 and Transit 350.

Standard equipment for the Transit Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, a hinged passenger-side door (sliding on medium- and high-roof), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air-conditioning, vinyl front seats, cargo-area tie-down loops and a two-speaker stereo with an auxiliary input jack.

Options can be ordered alone or come as part of packages. Highlights include long-arm exterior mirrors, various window choices, different axle ratios, dual sliding rear cargo doors (late availability), cruise control, rear parking sensors, a lane-keeping alert system, a rearview camera, alloy wheels, remote engine start, rear air-conditioning, LED cargo area lighting, a spray-in liner for the cargo area, Crew Chief telematics, Ford's Sync with a 4-inch multifunction display or the MyFord Touch infotainment interface with navigation and a 6-inch touchscreen. A heavy-duty trailering package is also offered.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ford Transit Van is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ford Transit Van's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

For more power, the Transit can be fitted with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that generates 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.2-liter diesel-powered inline five-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. This engine isn't available for the Transit Van 150. All Transits come with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels.

Payload and towing capacities vary depending on the model, but can be as high as 4,650 pounds for payload and 7,000 pounds for towing, when properly equipped.

Because of the rules governing commercial vehicles, only a few versions of the 2015 Ford Transit Van will have EPA fuel economy ratings. But greatly improved fuel economy should be a given for most configurations of the Transit Van compared to the old E-Series. The 3.7-liter V6, when fitted in the regular-length wheelbase Transit passenger wagon is EPA rated at a combined 16 mpg (14 city/19 highway). The same model powered by the 310-hp, turbocharged V6 is good for the same numbers.

Safety

Every Transit Van comes with stability control, frontal airbags, front side-impact airbags and antilock brakes as standard. A rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a lane-keeping warning system are optional.

In government crash testing, the Transit Van was not given an overall rating, but it did score four out of five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety.

Driving

The first thing drivers will notice is that the 2015 Ford Transit Van responds to its steering wheel in a way no truck-based van has before. The steering responds easily and gives feedback more like a family car than a full-size truck. A relatively tight turning circle is another welcome attribute of the new Transit.

The Transit's standard 3.7-liter V6 has respectable power but probably wouldn't do for those who frequently have a lot of heavy cargo. The turbocharged V6 is a different animal, able to effortlessly propel a well-loaded Transit. The new 3.2-liter diesel -- Ford's first use of this engine in the United States -- is quiet, gutsy and, like the other two engines, cooperates almost invisibly with the standard six-speed automatic transmission.

Agreeable, smooth engines and well-managed wind noise make the Transit's cabin noticeably quiet, although pelting rain hammers the roof and can make noise in the wheelwells. And for those ultra-long versions of the Transit, the optional rearview camera is a boon.

Interior

Compared with its unquestionably dated E-Series commercial van forebears, the 2015 Transit Van's interior is almost as much a step into the contemporary as ditching a flip cell phone for an iPhone.

Forget that massive step up and in: The first step into the Transit still is up, but you no longer have to pick your feet over a wide and inconvenient sill covering the frame. And the old-school van seating position now is friendlier and much more like a conventional vehicle. With the tall center console, close-at-hand gear selector and likewise easily accessed climate and radio controls, the interior design is more family crossover than commercial vehicle. Those who've driven an E-Series or other old-school American full-size van will be astonished by just how much more welcoming the Transit's interior is, even with its unapologetically utilitarian trimmings.

Items as long as 14 feet can be transported in the longest version of the 2015 Transit, and all but the special dual-rear-wheel Transit can handle 4x8 sheets of plywood laying flat between the wheelwells. Demonstrating that Ford engineers did their homework, there are designed-in mounting points for exterior roof racks as well.

Total cargo volume for the regular-wheelbase/low-roof version of the 2015 Transit is 247 cubic feet, while the mid-roof model can hold 315 cubes. Go to the long-wheelbase Transit and those numbers jump to 278 and 358 cubic feet, respectively. For maximum capability there's the high-roof model, which holds up to 487 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Transit Van.

5(19%)
4(25%)
3(9%)
2(13%)
1(34%)
2.8
32 reviews
See all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't Buy!
Mama39,08/11/2016
350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a Ford Transit Extended High Roof 2015 Eco Boost, it's been back and forth in the shop since March 2015. I've been having problems with the Deferential, Steering Wheel, Transmission, and the Drive Shaft. And I only use this Vehicle for Highway Driving. I was on the Highway going 70 miles per hour and the Drive Shaft came out in which caused the Brakes Lines to break and the Transmission to be shattered into pieces. And now the Vehicle is out of Warranty. And now this Vehicle is gonna cost over 15, 000.00 to get fixed. Before the problem became this worse I have been calling Ford and bringing it back and forth for the same problems. And Ford will just tell me to bring it back when the problem becomes worse than what it was. Now it's nothing that I can do. I was wondering if any body else is having similar issues. I also bought this Vehicle back in February 2015 brand new. And I have 205,000 miles on it now.
Don't dare
Ndarwa,02/24/2016
150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Ive been a plumbing contractor for 12 years, the greatest mistake i made in 2015 was to buy a ford transit high roof . I istalled expensive custom ranger shelves for 6,500. On the road for two months with 3,237 miles the transmission crushed, was in the dealership for over two months, couldn't fix the dam truck. I requested for a buy back which lasted for over four months , finally ford could not even refunt me for the custom shelves even the alar and tint. I want to help someone who might be in a position ti but tjis truck PLEASE DONT !!! I dont want anyone to be in the same predicament as i was ..... SPR. Inc
Great van until EGR fails and shuts engine off!
Mad at Ford,07/15/2016
250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
In February, 2016, we took our Transit 250 to our local Ford dealership's service center after the "check engine" light had come on. They determined the EGR sensor was bad and replaced it. Four months later, on 6/26/16, while driving 65mph on the freeway, the "check engine" light came on and the vehicle suddenly registered as overheating. Because we had another Ford diesel truck (E450) overheat while driving on the freeway years before, which caught fire and burned almost to an unrecognizable state, my husband wasted no time reacting to the warning signs. In order to get to the side of the freeway, he had to get through seven lanes of fast-moving vehicles, during which time, the engine shut itself off, basically stranding him as one more lane had to be maneuvered through at a much lower speed. Thankfully, no serious injuries or deaths occurred from the accident waiting to happen, which did and involved only one other vehicle. Ford Motor Company's General Council advised me that they would not respond to my complaint/request for financial compensation for the myriad of expenses this experience has (and continues) to create, because our insurance company is the one I should be going through. Obviously, automobile insurance covers property & medical damages (less deductible and within the policy limits) but not the other costs incurred from this incident, including a necessary overnight hotel stay because the accident happened while out of town, not to mention the raise in our insurance costs, not only for our business policy which covered the accident, but because this accident is now on my husband's record (and is considered his fault), it also will affect our personal automobile insurance rates. I am FURIOUS with Ford, especially since we have been loyal Ford-only (new vehicle only) consumers for the past 30 years. 2/4/19 update: the experience of the failed EGR in 2016 repeated again (after being “corrected”) in 2018, again while driving on the freeway. This time, no accident occurred when the engine turned itself off at 65 mph. The van was towed to our service center at the dealership where we bought it. The EGR was again replaced at our considerable cost since the last one was no longer under warranty. We felt like hostages to this expensive vehicle which we still owed over $20,000 on and knew without a doubt it was a potential death trap, not only to us, but to whoever might be involved in our next engine failure caused accident. I finally wrote a letter to the dealership owner after getting a sales email from him touting their “customer satisfaction guarantee.” I shared our experiences with this van and the complete lack of our satisfaction. He made it right, providing 3/4 of the remaining loan balance, based on book value, and assisted in the purchase of a 2019 T350 to replace the death trap we had. So, thank you Ken Grody Ford. This new van (gas this time - diesel on former) has felt much safer, but whether it has that dumbass EGR still, I have no idea. Hope not... (Miles stated was from original post date in 2016; when we traded it in, was around 150,000 miles.) 8/5/19 update: our 2019 T350 has been great. An expensive experience overall, but we need a tall van like this for work, and are happy with this gas version!
For 33 months, 26K miles
MCS,03/10/2016
250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I would say overall this is very good, but there are always a few areas lacking, and a few bright spots. First the bad....I loaded my 250 out with ecoboost, limited slip 3.31, HD Towing, ranger stainless cargo cage, virgin rubber mat, 10" aluminum foldout access ramp plus aluminum wheels, auto start, premium package with leather.....this is a 44K van, I bought for 39 acv....then added another 7K in accessories. A few months ago I needed more space so looked into a new 350 tall/long with 3.73....but they only wanted to offer me 24k on a van I paid exactly a year earlier 39, and only 16k miles in excellent condition???? Well....I bought a 16 foot cargo trailer instead which is the smarter move money wise. I tried buying the 3.73 originally but I was very limited in what was available. The 3.5 is surprising.....gas mileage is good....about 17 to 18 mpg...and I am gentle, this includes 2500 pounds of cargo. I towed 7300 pounds, and 1000 cargo and got about 12mpg.....was really surprised and I was way over what I should have been towing.....but I was very cautious. I have to say so far the things I don't like are the tires(very limited options, small, and , the terrible resale value, the chipping of the paint from the sliding door being difficult to close, the visiblility on the passenger side do to no window in cargo area, the low tow specs, vibration of cargo storage in upper bins over passengers. The good is power in ecoboost, the mpg, overall cargo area, maintenance so far, and my dealership has been helpful overall.......FORD definitely has issues and I do NOT trust them as they continuously changed their story when I was trying to purchase in 2014. I am surprised this vehicle has any issues as it has been released in Europe for many years and they should have the kinks worked out. Ive had my van now 2 years and 2 months and it has been great really. I am occassionally towing a 4500 pound trailer/cargo and loading 1500 lbs.....avg 11.5mpg to 12.5.....if just the 250 I get 17/18mpg and no wind etc, and driving 65....I get fantastic mileage if driving 50 to 60 like on many of my 2 lane highways here....up to 20mpg on actual, not the computer calc which will say 21.8 or something. Winter mileage is closer to 16 due to wind/cold. No problems except recall stuff.....but it looks like they finally figured out the stalling engines/dying while driving issue they were having as I got a recall last week....3/7/17 for the pcm(powertrain control module) which is considered emissions. Also had guibo repaired under recall...but I have had zero problems with my van. Tows 7k and 2k in van no problem at all. i am getting about 20 mpg locally and 12.5 when towing. easy in and out. added rubber mat, ss cargo cage and $3300 manual 1000 lb fold out ramp. awesome van for me
See all 32 reviews of the 2015 Ford Transit Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford Transit Van features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2015 Ford Transit Van
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Ford's E-Series (known to many as the Econoline) full-size van has been the country's best-selling full-size van for decades, but it's finally being replaced by the all-new 2015 Ford Transit. It promises better fuel economy, greater flexibility and a much improved overall driving experience. After our time behind the wheel, there's no doubt it delivers on those goals.

What Is It?
The 2015 Ford Transit is an all-new full-size van that will gradually replace Ford's current truck-based E-Series vans.

To accommodate the wide range of uses for full-size vans, the new Transit comes in two different wheelbases, three body lengths and three roof heights. Thanks to its more modern unibody construction, weight is down and payload and cargo volume are up compared to the Econoline. In fact, the longest Transit has a best-in-class 487 cubic feet of cargo area, or about 75 percent more than the longest version of the current E-Series.

There are three engine choices to suit a wide variety of users, including two familiar gasoline engines that are already in use elsewhere in Ford's U.S. lineup. The third option is a five-cylinder diesel engine that is new to the U.S.

Most versions of the 2015 Ford Transit will be configured for cargo use, with two seats up front and little else. The Transit Wagon is the name for the passenger models that can be fitted with seating for up to 15.

2015 Ford Transit

How Many Trim Levels and Configurations Are There?
The new Transit will have two available trim levels: XL and XLT. They broadly differentiate some of the available creature comforts (such as how large a center-dash information screen is fitted), but commercial vans typically are defined mostly by their various dimensions.

With the Transit that means two wheelbases (129.9 inches and 147.6 inches) and three different roof heights: a "low-roof" version that is about 83 inches high, a mid-roof variant at about 100 inches and a high-roof body style that is about 110 inches high. Like some of its competitors, the high-roof version allows a 6-foot adult to stand comfortably inside the Transit's cargo area.

Total length of the 2015 Ford Transit can range from about 220 inches up to 266.1 inches for the special extended-length body styles that are available only on the long-wheelbase chassis.

What Engines and Transmissions Are Available?
The 2015 Ford Transit line's base engine is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For more power, you can opt for a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that churns out 310 horses and 400 lb-ft of torque. Slotting between the two is an optional 3.2-liter, five-cylinder PowerStroke diesel rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

All engines are backed by a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels.

Greatly improved fuel economy is going to be one of the 2015 Transit's big selling points. The 3.7-liter V6, when fitted in the low- and mid-roof/regular-wheelbase Transit is EPA rated at a combined 16 miles per gallon (14 city/19 highway). The same model powered by the 310-hp EcoBoost V6 is good for the same numbers — and, incredibly, represents a 40 percent-plus improvement over Ford's current E-Series van with its 305-hp, 6.8-liter V10 that gets just 10 mpg in the city and 13 mpg on the highway.

Because the diesel-engine versions of the 2015 Transit will weigh more than 8,500 pounds, the EPA doesn't generate fuel economy ratings for them. Diesels are generally more fuel-efficient than an equivalent gas engine, so it's safe to say that the 3.2-liter PowerStroke will likely deliver more than 20 mpg on the highway.

2015 Ford Transit

What Does It Cost?
Pricing for the 2015 Transit Van starts at $30,560. The Transit Wagon passenger model with the standard roof starts at $33,095 for the XL trim and $34,595 for the XLT trim. The XLT trim adds some basics such as nice covers for the standard 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, cloth for the front seats and an AM/FM/CD radio with a 4-inch display and audio input jack.

From there, the sky's the limit in terms of how you can outfit a Transit. For the Transit Wagon models, for example, going to the mid-roof configuration adds $1,750, and the high roof costs a thunderous $7,150 extra. Specifying the long wheelbase adds $3,650 and the extended body is a $10,115 option. So choosing the high roof and the extended body together can add more than $17,000 to the Transit Wagon's base price.

The optional EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 is $1,865 extra, while the 3.2-liter PowerStroke diesel is a $5,995 option.

The exhaustive list of individual options includes workhorse items such as a heavy-duty towing package, various upgrades to gross vehicle weight rating as well as creature and safety comforts like power seats and mirrors, a back-up camera, reverse sensing radar, lane-keeping alert, satellite radio, the Sync infotainment interface and a 6-inch touchscreen with MyFord Touch.

How Much Can It Carry and Haul?
Regularly haul stuff 14 feet long? It'll fit in the longest version of the 2015 Transit. Even the regular-wheelbase, low-roof Transit can fit a load as long as 145.2 inches. All but the special dual-rear-wheel Transit can handle sheet of plywood between the wheelwells.

Total cargo volume for the regular-wheelbase/low-roof version of the 2015 Transit is 246 cubic feet, while the mid-roof model can hold 315 cubes. Go to the long-wheelbase Transit and those numbers jump to 278 and 357 cubic inches, respectively. For maximum capability there's the high-roof model, which holds up to 487 cubic feet of cargo.

Payload and tow ratings for the various Transit configurations have yet to be fully detailed, but Ford says the Transit's maximum 4,650-pound payload is a 600-pound improvement and the van's new maximum tow rating is 7,500 pounds. Both are claimed to be class-leading numbers.

2015 Ford Transit

Does It Drive Like a Big Van?
First and foremost, the 2015 Ford Transit has very responsive rack-and-pinion power steering that feels more like a normal car than a full-size truck. Combine that with a strut-type front suspension and standard 16-inch wheels and you'll find almost eye-opening responsiveness to the steering wheel and almost none of the weight or unruliness you'd expect when piloting a large van. The standard-wheelbase Transit backs up this impression with a comparatively compact 39.2-foot turning circle; the best Ford's current E-Series van can manage is a 48.6-foot turning circle.

Throttle response also comes off as more carlike than trucklike. The Transit's 3.7-liter V6 is the only engine of the three that feels at all strained. The EcoBoost V6 was able to easily propel the well-loaded Transits we drove, once again proving Ford's EcoBoost engines are capable of out-muscling much larger engines. And the new 3.2-liter PowerStroke diesel is a treat, too: quiet, gutsy and, like the other two engines, working almost invisibly with the standard six-speed automatic transmission.

We found the brakes a little touchy when the pedal is first addressed and the gearshift lever drops too easily past what should be a discrete "Drive" detent into manual-shift mode. Ford engineers said a fix already is under way for the gearshift quirk.

Thanks to the agreeably smooth engines and what seems to be nicely managed aerodynamics, the Transit's cabin is noticeably quiet. It rained hard during our drive and the noise of heavy rain pelting the roof was the only sound that became distracting. Same for an occasional slapping whoosh noise of water splashing onto the rear wheelwells. Those who routinely drive vans like this probably find that kind of noise, uh, routine.

2015 Ford Transit

What Kind of Safety Equipment Does It Have?
Every Transit comes with stability control, frontal airbags for the two front seats, tire-pressure monitoring and antilock brakes as standard.

Passenger-carrying models have seats with integral three-point seatbelts and side curtain airbags. Back-up cameras are available for just about any Transit configuration.

No official crash testing has been performed on the Transit at this time.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The 2014 Ram Promaster Van is another of the emerging new generation of Europe-inspired commercial vans to hit U.S. roads and it's based on Fiat-developed underpinnings. As opposed to the Transit's more traditional rear-wheel-drive layout, the Promaster is front-drive, which might limit its appeal to some who believe rear-drive configurations are inherently more durable.

Nissan's 2014 NV Van also breaks from the traditional styling of truck-based commercial vans and like the Transit, it also is rear-drive. But while it offers the big V8 the Transit eschews, the NV comes only in a single wheelbase and with just two different roof heights, making it potentially less flexible for some.

Why Should You Consider This Van?
Although Ford said it will continue to sell the aging E-Series vans, the Transit is the wave of the future. It's more economical, more maneuverable and ostensibly has more utility and flexibility than the truck-based E van.

Those who drive and use vans every day might find some points to criticize, but it's hard to imagine anyone driving the Transit and today's truck-based vans back to back and thinking the Transit isn't infinitely better to drive.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Van?
Even Ford admits it may take traditionalists some time to adjust to the Transit's unique styling. And if you are convinced that big V8 and V10 engines are essential for this type of vehicle — or particularly for the way you use it — the Transit doesn't have anything for you.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which select members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Ford Transit Van Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Transit Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Van. Available styles include 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Extended Length, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Transit Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Transit Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof is priced between $8,500 and$27,600 with odometer readings between 67123 and326492 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof is priced between $14,900 and$17,495 with odometer readings between 80524 and189121 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof is priced between $21,995 and$25,750 with odometer readings between 88798 and98637 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford Transit Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Transit Van for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2015 Transit Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,500 and mileage as low as 67123 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford Transit Van.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford Transit Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Transit Van for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,623.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,828.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Transit Van for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,986.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford Transit Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Transit Van lease specials

