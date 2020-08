Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas

High Performance Air Conditioning Package Cold Weather Package Jet Black Auxiliary Rear Heater Rear View Camera Driver Comfort Package 3rd Row Seat Cruise Control Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors Illuminated Exits Bluetooth Connection Left Rear Door Assist Handle Right Rear Door Assist Handles First-Aid Kit 14V/250 A Generator 3.92 Axle Ratio 4-Cylinder Engine/7-Speed Transmission Black; Tunja Seat Upholstery Engine: 2.1L 4-Cylinder Bluetec Turbo Diesel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans with 123,520mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme.Beautiful color combination with Jet Black exterior over Black interior making this the one to own!More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans:The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, with its easy entry and exit, comfortable seating and economical operation, is well-suited to just about any person-carrying job out there. Mercedes-Benz diesel engines are known for their longevity and durability, as well as their low cost of operation over many years of ownership. Mercedes-Benz says that the Sprinter offers best-in-class roof height and the easiest step-in height among large vans.Interesting features of this model are responsive turbo-diesel engines, Amazing interior space, seating comfort, fuel-efficiency, reputation for longevity, and easy ingress/egress All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WDZPE7DD2GP200868

Stock: GP200868

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020