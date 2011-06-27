Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews
TALL PEOPLE BEWARE!!!
Look, I've had three Miatas. My first, a '93 that I bought used, got rear-ended by a whisky-drinker in a pickup truck. I rushed out and bought a nearly-identical second one. When it passed 200,000 miles (going strong I might add) I started shopping for a third, which I bought today - now I own _two_ of these things. My last twelve years of car buying expresses how very, very much I like this car better than any rodomontade I might compose. But. I'm 5'11" tall, and this car fits me like a comfortable shoe. What that means if you're 6'1" or taller, or a likely regular passenger is, I'm sorry but you really need to consider cars with a couple of inches more headroom.
I love it!
Purchased the car used with 25,000 miles. It's my daily driver in the Florida sun. I love it! Handles sharply and precisely. Rough roads produce a rough ride. Not a surprise. Zero problems.
fun but tight
car drives very well: steering control is terrific, makes tight turns, brakes on a dime. Fast on highway but very noisey. cabin is very tight and uncomfortable on long drives. outer design is beautiful but front end gets beat up alot by hellen keller parkers in the city. No front bumper to stop nicks and scratches by license plate area. All around fun drive for about 1 hour and then discomfort settles in. Car is a death trap in snow, ice and slush. Car easily gets stranded on snowy days.
2004 Classic Red Miata
Previously I had a 2000 Miata which was very nice. Got in a wreck so Had to buy this 2004. WOW this car is great!!! Very nice ride. great handling.
Miata Mama's Fun Toy!
I love my little Miata! It's cute, cool and fun to drive! I especially like how it takes turns/curves and at an accelerated speed, too. BUT, I find myself doing ticketable (is that a word??) things just because I can! Call it my mid-life fling, but this is a car I'm happy to have met!
