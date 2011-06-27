  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth Features & Specs

More about the 2004 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,098
See MX-5 Miata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,098
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,098
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,098
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,098
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,098
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,098
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,098
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,098
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,098
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room49.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,098
Front track55.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Length155.3 in.
Curb weight2387 lbs.
Gross weight2943 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width66 in.
Rear track56.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,098
Exterior Colors
  • Strato Blue Mica
  • Emerald Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,098
P205/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,098
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,098
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See MX-5 Miata Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles