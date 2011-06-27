Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,315
|$2,689
|Clean
|$1,471
|$2,086
|$2,423
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,629
|$1,891
|Rough
|$815
|$1,172
|$1,359
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,365
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,131
|$2,477
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,664
|$1,933
|Rough
|$831
|$1,197
|$1,389
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,272
|$3,247
|$3,783
|Clean
|$2,045
|$2,926
|$3,409
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,285
|$2,661
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,643
|$1,912
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,778
|$2,570
|$3,005
|Clean
|$1,600
|$2,316
|$2,708
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,808
|$2,113
|Rough
|$887
|$1,301
|$1,519
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,783
|$2,579
|$3,017
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,324
|$2,718
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,815
|$2,121
|Rough
|$889
|$1,305
|$1,525
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,359
|$3,312
|$3,837
|Clean
|$2,122
|$2,985
|$3,458
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,331
|$2,699
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,676
|$1,939
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$3,334
|$3,862
|Clean
|$2,138
|$3,005
|$3,480
|Average
|$1,661
|$2,346
|$2,716
|Rough
|$1,185
|$1,687
|$1,952
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Grand Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,150
|$3,043
|$3,533
|Clean
|$1,935
|$2,742
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,503
|$2,141
|$2,485
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,540
|$1,786
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,312
|$3,447
|$4,070
|Clean
|$2,080
|$3,106
|$3,667
|Average
|$1,616
|$2,425
|$2,862
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,744
|$2,057
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,887
|$2,659
|$3,083
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,396
|$2,778
|Average
|$1,320
|$1,871
|$2,168
|Rough
|$941
|$1,346
|$1,558
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,249
|$3,765
|Clean
|$2,078
|$2,928
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,615
|$2,286
|$2,648
|Rough
|$1,151
|$1,644
|$1,903
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,012
|$2,813
|$3,254
|Clean
|$1,811
|$2,535
|$2,932
|Average
|$1,407
|$1,979
|$2,289
|Rough
|$1,003
|$1,424
|$1,645
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,366
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,133
|$2,509
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,665
|$1,958
|Rough
|$800
|$1,198
|$1,407
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,067
|$3,046
|$3,584
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,746
|$3,229
|Average
|$1,445
|$2,144
|$2,520
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,542
|$1,811
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$2,930
|$3,460
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,641
|$3,118
|Average
|$1,373
|$2,062
|$2,433
|Rough
|$979
|$1,483
|$1,749