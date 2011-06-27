  1. Home
2006 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,315$2,689
Clean$1,471$2,086$2,423
Average$1,143$1,629$1,891
Rough$815$1,172$1,359
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,667$2,365$2,749
Clean$1,500$2,131$2,477
Average$1,166$1,664$1,933
Rough$831$1,197$1,389
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,272$3,247$3,783
Clean$2,045$2,926$3,409
Average$1,589$2,285$2,661
Rough$1,133$1,643$1,912
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,778$2,570$3,005
Clean$1,600$2,316$2,708
Average$1,243$1,808$2,113
Rough$887$1,301$1,519
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,783$2,579$3,017
Clean$1,604$2,324$2,718
Average$1,246$1,815$2,121
Rough$889$1,305$1,525
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Sport 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,359$3,312$3,837
Clean$2,122$2,985$3,458
Average$1,649$2,331$2,699
Rough$1,176$1,676$1,939
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,376$3,334$3,862
Clean$2,138$3,005$3,480
Average$1,661$2,346$2,716
Rough$1,185$1,687$1,952
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Grand Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,150$3,043$3,533
Clean$1,935$2,742$3,184
Average$1,503$2,141$2,485
Rough$1,072$1,540$1,786
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,312$3,447$4,070
Clean$2,080$3,106$3,667
Average$1,616$2,425$2,862
Rough$1,153$1,744$2,057
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,887$2,659$3,083
Clean$1,698$2,396$2,778
Average$1,320$1,871$2,168
Rough$941$1,346$1,558
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,309$3,249$3,765
Clean$2,078$2,928$3,392
Average$1,615$2,286$2,648
Rough$1,151$1,644$1,903
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,012$2,813$3,254
Clean$1,811$2,535$2,932
Average$1,407$1,979$2,289
Rough$1,003$1,424$1,645
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,604$2,366$2,785
Clean$1,443$2,133$2,509
Average$1,121$1,665$1,958
Rough$800$1,198$1,407
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,067$3,046$3,584
Clean$1,859$2,746$3,229
Average$1,445$2,144$2,520
Rough$1,030$1,542$1,811
Estimated values
2006 Mazda 6 s Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$2,930$3,460
Clean$1,766$2,641$3,118
Average$1,373$2,062$2,433
Rough$979$1,483$1,749
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,133 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,133 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,133 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Mazda 6 ranges from $800 to $2,785, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.