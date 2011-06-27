Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
2004 nav problems
hi. just wanted to let everyone know the problems we have had with our 2004 nav we purchased in 2006 with 35k miles. 1. sunroof drains clogged and rain water leaked to fuse block...$1000.00 replace fuse block. 2. sunroof would not shut. track and motor needed replacing...$1700.00 3. rear ac fan making flapping sound 4. driver door lock/unlock button does not work 5. outside mirror switch to fold mirrors in stopped working 6. tire pressure sensor went bad $120.00 7. ac only blows cold for a while then goes hot on hot days. 8. power running boards are possessed! only work when they want to. END RESULT..I STILL ENJOY OWNING THE NAV BUT IT IS A MONEY PIT!!
Sad
I have owned my navi for 4 years now. We bought it with 30k miles and LOVED the car. The bells and whistles were amazing, it was a top of the line luxury SUV. Once my car hit 70k miles it fell apart!! Break Line ($900), plugs ($1100), transmission ($2000), air suspension twice ($1500), cadillac converters ($3000) and the mirrors no longer fold in and the rear window whipper doesn't work anymore. I am so tired of putting money into this car. If you get one make sure you buy the extended warranty. These cars are know for having big problems. Now I'm upside down not only from the all the work I had done but now the dealership doesn't want to give me what my loan pay off is.... SADDENED
linclon
the car has a lot of problems.the first one is the engine coils have to be replaced on a regular basis,the air suspention goes bad,most electical accessories go bad the car is a ticking time bomb.
Just bought a used 2004 Lincoln Navigator
I just bought a 2004 Navi with 133,000 miles on it. Normally I would NEVER buy such a high mileage car, but it is absolutely beautiful. Much nicer than my first one. They wanted 8600, I offered 7500 and we settled at 8000. The CD changer doesn't work-but they're fixing it, the rear AC making some strange knocking sound (which seems to be very common based on the reviews)-they're also fixing that, the ashtray door on front panel won't close, the heat and air on driver seat works only sometimes, GAS GUZZLER. Haven't had it long enough to see if any mechanical issues will develop. At those miles I'm sure they will, and I will rewrite my review when they do.
Ford POS in drag......
6 out of 8 ignition coils went bad $250 per cyl; serpentine tensioner went bad $310; muffler sound deadener shot; trailer hitch rusting; rear hatch paint bubbled at 50,001 miles; rear heating/ac fan makes "popping" sound; air suspension not sounding right... CD player not working right.... and now, at 77,024 miles transmission just went bad - est repair $2000. For a vehicle we mainly drive to and from work and Costco, this so called top of the line gas guzzling beast should not have these kinds of problems at 77,000 miles. Ford should be ashamed. Instead, there is nothing they can do because it's "out of warranty" and they're "sorry you feel" like you were ripped off. No they are not sorry!
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator
Related Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator