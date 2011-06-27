Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews
2008 MKZ FWD
After having the vehicle for 3 years now with 58K on the odometer I thought that now was a appropriate time for a real world review, and this is what I found. I have had ZERO issues with reliability and have gotten everything I wanted out of the car. True, it is not exactly the most stylish car out there(pales in comparison to say a CTS) but also costs a good 10K less. Gas mileage has been 23.3 avg over highway (80mph) and city. I do about 20K miles a year. The heated and cooled seats are a fovorite in the winter/summer, I know it sounds somewhat rediculous to have A/C seats but trust me...when summer gets here it is a wonderful perk! Great car for the money.
Lincoln-USA
Despite what the report says about not attracting the younger crowds, I am 28 and own 2 Lincolns MKX & MKZ. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, Audi and I still liked the Lincoln vehicles better. The options and value are by far the best on the market. Since I have bought mine 2 of my friends have purchased similar Lincolns. First and foremost I am a Ford fan, and Lincoln has just earned a my business for years to come.
I'll never buy anything else
I love my 08 MKZ. Heated seats are amazing. Sometimes they get a little to hot. I know what I'll be getting when it's time for a new one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car!
I bought this car as a back up so I had something more efficient to drive than my Jeep. This car is so comfortable to drive that it has become my daily driver. I recently returned from a road trip with the car where I calculated nearly 29 mpg. This car is dependable. I know I will drive it forever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent snow machine and more !
Although not the most ‘beautiful’ car in the world, this vehicle is quite amazing. Throughout the entire length of ownership only one major issue happened at 120k miles(which ended up not being a big deal at all). It was a power steering leak because a hose had unattended at the clamp. At nearly 7 in. of ground clearance to the center brace on the frame together with it’s AWD system this car does so much better in the snow than it’s looks would perceive. This is a very reliable car. The only thing that disappoints me of this car is the chrome wheels. If you live in a place like I do that receives a moderated amount of snow - with all the salt and slush the chrome has basically disintegrated and peeled down to the bare metal. Very cheap quality wheels. Nonetheless if you’re looking at this car to purchase used I would say go for it! It’s really a good car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the MKZ
Related Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator