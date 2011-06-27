  1. Home
Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

83 reviews
2008 MKZ FWD

weekst11, 01/07/2011
47 of 49 people found this review helpful

After having the vehicle for 3 years now with 58K on the odometer I thought that now was a appropriate time for a real world review, and this is what I found. I have had ZERO issues with reliability and have gotten everything I wanted out of the car. True, it is not exactly the most stylish car out there(pales in comparison to say a CTS) but also costs a good 10K less. Gas mileage has been 23.3 avg over highway (80mph) and city. I do about 20K miles a year. The heated and cooled seats are a fovorite in the winter/summer, I know it sounds somewhat rediculous to have A/C seats but trust me...when summer gets here it is a wonderful perk! Great car for the money.

Report Abuse

Lincoln-USA

bige1982, 12/31/2010
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Despite what the report says about not attracting the younger crowds, I am 28 and own 2 Lincolns MKX & MKZ. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, Audi and I still liked the Lincoln vehicles better. The options and value are by far the best on the market. Since I have bought mine 2 of my friends have purchased similar Lincolns. First and foremost I am a Ford fan, and Lincoln has just earned a my business for years to come.

Report Abuse

I'll never buy anything else

John, 01/29/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I love my 08 MKZ. Heated seats are amazing. Sometimes they get a little to hot. I know what I'll be getting when it's time for a new one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love this car!

Kim, 09/25/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as a back up so I had something more efficient to drive than my Jeep. This car is so comfortable to drive that it has become my daily driver. I recently returned from a road trip with the car where I calculated nearly 29 mpg. This car is dependable. I know I will drive it forever.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Excellent snow machine and more !

R, 11/30/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Although not the most ‘beautiful’ car in the world, this vehicle is quite amazing. Throughout the entire length of ownership only one major issue happened at 120k miles(which ended up not being a big deal at all). It was a power steering leak because a hose had unattended at the clamp. At nearly 7 in. of ground clearance to the center brace on the frame together with it’s AWD system this car does so much better in the snow than it’s looks would perceive. This is a very reliable car. The only thing that disappoints me of this car is the chrome wheels. If you live in a place like I do that receives a moderated amount of snow - with all the salt and slush the chrome has basically disintegrated and peeled down to the bare metal. Very cheap quality wheels. Nonetheless if you’re looking at this car to purchase used I would say go for it! It’s really a good car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
