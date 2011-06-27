Used 2008 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

2008 MKZ FWD weekst11 , 01/07/2011 47 of 49 people found this review helpful After having the vehicle for 3 years now with 58K on the odometer I thought that now was a appropriate time for a real world review, and this is what I found. I have had ZERO issues with reliability and have gotten everything I wanted out of the car. True, it is not exactly the most stylish car out there(pales in comparison to say a CTS) but also costs a good 10K less. Gas mileage has been 23.3 avg over highway (80mph) and city. I do about 20K miles a year. The heated and cooled seats are a fovorite in the winter/summer, I know it sounds somewhat rediculous to have A/C seats but trust me...when summer gets here it is a wonderful perk! Great car for the money. Report Abuse

Lincoln-USA bige1982 , 12/31/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Despite what the report says about not attracting the younger crowds, I am 28 and own 2 Lincolns MKX & MKZ. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, Audi and I still liked the Lincoln vehicles better. The options and value are by far the best on the market. Since I have bought mine 2 of my friends have purchased similar Lincolns. First and foremost I am a Ford fan, and Lincoln has just earned a my business for years to come.

I'll never buy anything else John , 01/29/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love my 08 MKZ. Heated seats are amazing. Sometimes they get a little to hot. I know what I'll be getting when it's time for a new one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love this car! Kim , 09/25/2018 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a back up so I had something more efficient to drive than my Jeep. This car is so comfortable to drive that it has become my daily driver. I recently returned from a road trip with the car where I calculated nearly 29 mpg. This car is dependable. I know I will drive it forever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value