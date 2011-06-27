Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

6 years old and and still like new LGL , 02/23/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Update 2020 another year with the vehicle - 8000 more miles and it is still quieter than some 2020 vehicles. Worth the investment - if your looking for a luxury SUV there is no better choice - you have a lot of luxury SUV vehicles on the road but only a couple that people will notice and that is a Lexus you can drive a 1,000 miles and get out of the car feeling great and not tired great ride - quiet - smooth ride at 80 mph with plenty left under the hood UPDATE This 5 year old SUV rides better than a brand new competitor - it is still as quiet as a new one - other than new tires no repairs - no issues - divide the cost over 5 years look at the resale value and this car is actually less than many of its competitors - love the company - Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

remove 3rd row seats W Schumacher , 02/07/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful If you need to haul around 8 people, this is NOT for you. I'm guessing 90% of the buyers will never use the 3rd road seats, but would rather have the increased storage room. That's my only my only complaint. I removed the seats, stored them in my basement and expect they'll be there for the next 10 years. Otherwise, this is the best SUV you could ever ask for. What a delight to drive.

Same old stuff but worse zeus2012 , 09/21/2014 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 24 of 34 people found this review helpful I owned a 2011 LX 570 and enjoyed it, it drove great and I never had any problems with the SUV. I purchased a 2014 LX 570, 3 months ago and have been surprised & disappointed. The electronics system sucks. The navigation is not up to date, there are 36 presets on the radio sound system, but I am not able to label them. So I have 36 numbers. It is a danger looking for a particular station. The weather map looks like a five year old with a magic marker. The Lexus Enform App never works. $93K and I have a 1990 Ford Escort electronics package. Since I submitted the initial review I have turned it in and got another SUV but not a Lexus

Brute Luxury - No comparison LX fan , 08/27/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned 5 Toyota (Lexus is an upscale Toyota) SUV's...only got rid of them after they were totaled. I still own an 87 Land Cruiser with original engine that is more reliable than some other cars I have. I have had 2 Sequoias and they were rugged and reliable. A 2001 protected my family in a T-bone accident. I had a 2010 Lexus LX570 that protected my family well in a T-bone crash when someone ran a red light...again. My 2014 LX570 is beautiful...still looks better in 2019 vs. most other SUV's. There may be more modern safety or infotainment features on newer cars, but this one is reliable and can't be beat off-road. It is a great all around performer...great for business, date night, and mudding. I look forward to when they are finally upgraded. This generation has been around since 2008.