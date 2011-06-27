Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car Gregg , 11/22/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I shopped the BMW 3 series, Infiniti G35 sedan and let me tell you the IS 250 blew them away. You get a real hot car with a lot more toys.This is coming from a guy who is very very picky when it comes to cars. I was willing to pay up to $40,000 for my new car but as you see I did not have to. This car had everything I wanted period. Report Abuse

IS250 AWD butterfly16 , 10/04/2011 I purchased this car, used in 2009. There was one previous owner. The car drives pretty well. It is not full of power though as one might expect with this car. However, there are a few quirks about the car that always drove me crazy! For no reason, at 36K up until 75K (I got rid of it), the car would idle at a stop and almost stall. I knew something was wrong. The dealership could never identify the problem. Aside from the many recalls, there was another incident when the engine light appeared. I read that others had the same problem, so I assume that it is just super senstive if you "top" off gas. Who knows? The backseat is not even worthy of mention. It is so tight and crammed.

To IS250 or not IS250? That is the question! CarGuy2015 , 03/24/2016 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) First and foremost yes to IS250! That is the answer! I've been a long time BMW fan and enjoyed driving the crap out of them. I've owned at least ten of them in my lifetime. But one too many expensive repair trips left me wanting something sporty yet reliable. My first experience was with the Lexus GS300, loaded to the gills with Navigation, Mark Levinson sound, DVD, park distance control, etc. I recently sold my daughter's Honda Accord with 192,000 miles. A great car for the money and reliable as well but with none of the Lexus care. I told my daughter not to worry that her mode of transportation would not be gone for too long. Enter the Lexus IS250. Taught lines and and a sporty appearance with 18" sport rims are a winner! Included are navigation and back up camera, heated and cooled seats, etc. I bought it for my daughter, used and slightly abused because the previous owner had a dog and lived in San Francisco. Yet all of the Lexus dealer service records indicated that at least the drive train was in perfect running order. Basically, purchased it for the KBB dealer trade-in price which was about $3000 more than I sold the Honda Accord for and daughter definitely approved of the appearance overall and tremendously discounted price due to scratched bumper. Lexus has always had a reputation for reliability and they have really taken care of this car. Lexus has made several recalls on this car and a major engine recall where the piston rings were faulty. So, 127,000 miles on the odometer, I basically have a just like new Lexus certified rebuilt engine! BOO-YAH! WINNER, WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER! My wife drives it and loves it so much, she has to battle my daughter for the use of the car. They're both petite, so, it fits them both perfectly and I don't worry because of the safety features and good gas mileage. My only gripe is that it is tight in the back seat and owning a GS300 for myself leaves me to believe that in comparison of quality the GS300 is much higher. Get what you pay for. Edit 3/23/2018: Driver's seat is now ripped due to the fact that it is vinyl. Sad. Edit 9/29/2018: Dashboard looks like its beginning to melt. Sadder still. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I Love This Car Dave , 07/19/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) I previously owned a 1995 Lexus ES300 which I bought from a friend when he bought the 2006 IS250 AWD. I put over 100,000 miles on the ES after I bought it and thoroughly enjoyed that car. But, I have been telling him since he bought the IS that i wanted it when he was ready for his next new Lexus. This past Saturday he bought a new RX 350 and I bought the IS with 95000 miles on it for a little less than the trade-in value. It is comfortable to drive, has enough pep for this old fart, looks amazing (the previous owner took meticulous care of it), and is everything I wanted. Two years later, I still love this car 8/1/17 - we are now a year later, and I still love this car. Because I live so close to work, I have only put 6200 miles on it. It has been everything I hoped for 2/1/18 - Another 6 months, and I still love it. No problems. No issues. Routine maintenance. What a fun car!! 8/1/18 - still lovin' The car. It is awesome! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value