Estimated values
2006 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,539
|$6,370
|$7,404
|Clean
|$4,074
|$5,717
|$6,634
|Average
|$3,145
|$4,411
|$5,094
|Rough
|$2,216
|$3,105
|$3,553
2006 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,291
|$6,242
|$7,338
|Clean
|$3,852
|$5,602
|$6,575
|Average
|$2,974
|$4,322
|$5,048
|Rough
|$2,095
|$3,042
|$3,522
2006 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,294
|$6,143
|$7,185
|Clean
|$3,854
|$5,513
|$6,437
|Average
|$2,975
|$4,253
|$4,943
|Rough
|$2,096
|$2,994
|$3,448