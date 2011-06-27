Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews

3rd Lexus GX Mark , 07/13/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This luxury SUV is as advertised. Smooth ride, outstanding quality, safe and great projected resale value. Significant improvements on almost every element of the 2010 GX. Road manners are superb! Handling is very good for a larger SUV. Availability of color and model combinations is very limited. Report Abuse

Your only choice KLAIR , 05/06/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had a GX 470 and sold it and special ordered a Premium GX 460 with every singel option available. I bought my GX on 4/29 with the software update and could not have asked for a better SUV.The fit and finish is superb and the GX is extremely quiet. I also drive a LS 460 and the sound system in the GX is very similar. I made a long distance trip to LA and back and got 22.5 mpg round trip at an average speed of 68 miles. the radar cruise control works excellent and HID's are excellent. If you need a world class SUV with features and comfort look no more get the GX 460

Best SUV cemi03 , 06/08/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I usually don't write reviews, but this time I need to write one. I have had several suvs like Acura (had problems) mdx, Mercedes, and Audi (had problems), this Lexus gx is by far the best; very quiet, comfortable, smooth to drive etc. And sorry consumer report magazine, you won't stop people from buying the best quality cars "Lexus"

Best Luxury SUV In its Class asald , 05/27/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2010 Premium Edition with the rear DVD dual screens. Awesome SUV, test drove BMW X5, Suburban, Escalade, Mercedes and in the end the LEXUS won. Rear entertainment is definitely worth the price if you have kids, PlayStation hooks up very easily.