Used 2002 Lexus GS 430 Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned!!!!
This car brings a perpetual smile to my face every time I drive it. Took me several months to find a late-model GS 430 that was well-maintained - can't afford a new one. I'd much rather buy a 4-year-old Lexus than a new car any day. Used to have an LS 400, and while it was a great car too, it was almost too refined to be fun to drive. The GS 430 is all about driving excitement if you ask me. The GS 430 has a great balance between sportiness and comfort. It filters out harsh road noise and vibration, while letting you know that it has 300+HP under the hood. Works well for my family with two carseats in the back. The Z-rated tires are pricey and wear out quickly so budget for tires!
Smooth and fast
This is by far one of the most reliable, well built, and luxurious vehicles on the market. The interior is silent, the engine is outstanding, brakes flawless, and the seats, stereo system, nav controls make for a very serene experience. However, for a sports sedan, it is much too soft, and the steering is much too light. In addition, the car can be harsh and twitchy with the optional 17 inch wheels. Soft springs and low profile tires just don't mix well. Stick with the 16 inch wheels and don't expect too much from the chassis, and you will be very happy. Overall a great car, but not a very emotion-evoking one.
Best new car I have ever owned
112,000 miles and only 1 repair (at 108,000 miles hood release cable broke). Wish Lexus would use Bose radio (Levinson sounds great but radio reception is only average).
Top Ten...REALLY!!!!!!
This is one of the BEST luxury sport rocket money can buy. I really love the design concept, the overall built quality and the best part of it-the VIP treatment I experienced in the dealership.The responsiveness of the engine, I can say-outstanding!I am very happy and satisfied with this car,the dealership/staff treatment and the compliments I get everywhere I go. I truly am happy and too young to own a LEXUS!!!
Lexus gs
Exellent car. The Best!
