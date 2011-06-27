  1. Home
Used 2002 Lexus GS 430 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 GS 430
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
215 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3715 lbs.
Gross weight4706 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume100 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Sea Opalescent
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Cinnabar Pearl
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Midnight Pine Pearl
  • Crystal White
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Charcoal
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles