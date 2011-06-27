Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews
Road Trip in 2012 LR4 Summer 2016 Update
Just finished a 3000 miles 12 state12 day road trip in our 2012 CPO LR4. I could not have asked for a better road car. From NC to the Maine North Maine Woods. 80 mph on the highway or the 150 miles that we did offroading through the woods. It was nothing short of awesome. 19 MPG overall. Great comfort, security. This our 3rd LR. 2016- now 70000 miles. Had to have the lower control arms replaced this summer. I understand this is a normal thing for these cars. Drove it over 5000 miles to Maine and to Kentucky. What a great vehicle. Each trip were around 2500 miles. The trip to Kentucky was towing a 6500 lb Airstream. Plenty of power in the Mountains. I could go between 3-6 gear and maintain 65.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
I leased it so much I bought it
Review based on HSE model. It's everything you think it is: very, very comfortable ride (my wife often says she doesn't want to get out of it when we reach our destination), roomy, seats 7, tows a good-sized boat, easy to park in the city, great on long (350 mile) rides, quiet, good sound system, good looking, reliable. The electronics, especially the nav system, is dated, and a little slow. The fuel mileage is awful (15 MPG average), especially if you drive above 80 MPH. (At 55, it's close to reasonable, at around 25 MPG). I leased the car for 3 years, and residual was better than the lease, so I bought if for 3 more years. The interior is a little drab by today's standards, but certainly still luxurious. 2 glove boxes, lots of storage. You don't get much more car with the Range Rover - but you do get less seating and storage (!). The air suspension is stupendous - just swallows bumps in roads. With 75,000 miles, i'm on 3rd set of brakes (city driving), second set of tires (Continentals came stock, were very good, Pirelli's on it now are great), 250th tank of gas (!). Contrary to what I'd heard, the car is very reliable: I replaced the air suspension compressor (under warranty), and a seat heater was improperly installed when we bought it; no other major repairs. If this car had been electric or a hybrid, I'd never, ever sell it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Living the Dream
Solid, secure, cocoon environment for driver, passengers/family members. Great dependability albeit pricey to repair (annually or for brakes when needed) and you'll stop for gas more frequently. Goes over rough patches, through water, and across uncharted terrains with confidence. A stately, impressive machine.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid SUV with No Issues for 7 Years
When Ford bought Land Rover, they drove the brand into the ground. Tata saved Land Rover, Range Rover and Jaguar from being destroyed by Ford. The second year that Tata took over Land Rover they resurrected the 2012 LR4 and created a solid, well thought-out, well-engineered and PROBLEM-FREE SUV that has served my family well for 75,000+ miles. While many speak about all the problems their LR3 had, they are talking about the pre-Tata buy-out when Ford almost drove 3 brands into the ground. Tata-owned Land Rover has been absolutely solid in our experience.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
6 Years, 151,000+ miles and still looking new
The LR4 is a great performer both on and off road. It's been is deep mud and on steep slopes. Of the hundreds of off-road adventures, it got stuck only once on a steep grade of deep gravel stone, which was to loose and deep to get traction. I've towed a 22-foot, ~6,000 pound boat thousands of miles without an issue (though mileage went down to 11 mpg on average). On normal highway travel, I've gotten as high as 22 mpg (flatland in the summer with no load or passengers). Otherwise, I usually get 19 mpg on the highway and 15.5 mpg city. Have $$$ ready as repairs after warranty are stupid costly. The bushings on the lower front control arms had to be replaced at ~90K miles (replaced both lower control arms myself and had re-aligned for ~$350). The water pump went out along with a plastic part under valve cover at ~135K miles ($1,100 at a non-dealer shop specializing in Land Rovers, dealership quoted $1,600). The stitching on the front seats broke on a seam and was re-sewn at ~145K miles ($225). The exterior finish looks impeccable. The interior, aside from the stitching, also looks impeccable. Changing the oil takes 15 minutes and brake jobs are also easy for DIYers. My twin daughters will be driving this vehicle in 3 years from now as the LR4 super safe. I was rear ended by a Toyota Camry...totaled that car and only $1,200 of replacement plastic on the LR4's rear bumper. There's a limited selection of tires for the 19" rims. Continental Terraincontact A/T are the best by far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LR4
Related Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles