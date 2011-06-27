  1. Home
Used 1996 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sportage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/347.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55 cu.ft.
Length159.4 in.
Curb weight3159 lbs.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
